WFMZ-TV Online
King Charles ‘won’t move into Buckingham Palace for five years due to £369m refurbishment’
King Charles will reportedly be stopped from moving into Buckingham Palace for five years due to its £369 million renovation. His Majesty, 73, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, are instead set to be based 400 yards away at Clarence House for three days a week and Windsor Castle for two – with weekends spent at Sandringham, Norfolk, according to The Sun.
Camilla may not wear Queen Mum’s crown with world’s largest diamond at Charles coronation after claims jewel was stolen
CAMILLA may not wear the Queen Mother's crown at Charles' coronation amid claims the diamond was stolen. India and other nations have long claimed ownership of the 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond, which sits in the cross at the front of the crown. When the prospect of King Charles' coronation was discussed...
King Charles's coronation will be at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6: Monarch and Queen Consort Camilla will both be crowned in ceremony lasting just ONE hour on Harry and Meghan's son Archie's fourth birthday - but there's NO promise of a Bank Holiday
King Charles' Coronation will take place on May 6 next year with the Queen Consort being crowned alongside him, Buckingham Palace has revealed. The new monarch will be officially crowned in what is expected to be a scaled back version of the ancient ceremony lasting just one hour and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey.
tatler.com
Balmoral closed as King Charles III shows gratitude to staff
King Charles III made a return to Balmoral on Sunday so that he could thank the soldiers who guarded the late Queen, and who helped give her a moving send off. He was driven to Balmoral in his electric Audi straight after a service at nearby Crathie Kirk on Sunday. In a post shared on the estate official Instagram account this week, the castle announced it would temporarily be closed for the King’s visit, saying ‘Balmoral Estate will be closed to the public on Sunday 16 October. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.’ A courtier told The Mail, ‘The King wanted to say thank you in person. He is very grateful for the effort everyone put in before and after Her Majesty’s death.’
Queen’s beloved horse Emma wears late monarch’s scarf as she bids farewell at Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved horse, Carltonlima Emma, bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch as the Queen’s coffin processed through Windsor Castle on Monday.Many of the Queen’s four-legged friends, including her two corgis Sandy and Muick, made a special appearance at Windsor during the funeral procession. The black fell pony, nicknamed Emma, stood on the grounds as the Queen’s coffin made its way up the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel.The horse was accompanied by Terry Pendry, the Queen’s head groom, who has held the position for the past 25 years. The Stud Groom bowed his head ast the State...
Sarah Ferguson shares photographs of Queen’s corgis Sandy and Muick
Sarah Ferguson has shared the first photographs of Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis at their new home following the death of the monarch in September. It was confirmed last month that her corgis, Sandy and Muick would live with her son, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Ferguson. In celebration...
A month after Queen Elizabeth II's death, the Palace announced the date of King Charles III's coronation
King Charles III's coronation plans have been unveiled, following the death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the date of the crowning ceremony for the new King on Tuesday, October 12, announcing that the event will take place Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, where British monarchs have been crowned for the last 900 years.
You Can Tour Queen Elizabeth II’s Former Yacht
While many Royal Family enthusiasts may know about Queen Elizabeth II’s numerous former homes located throughout the U.K., there is one particular residence that is not as well known as the others: the Royal Yacht Britannia, which is open to the public for tours. The yacht — which is...
Royal Family set to lock in a date for a trip to Australia after the Queen's death - and it will be the first time ever a King has come Down Under
King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate could all be on their way to Sydney in 2024 to mark Australia's Bicentenary. The Royals and the NSW Parliament have been in discussions for months as they attempt to lure the new King to Australia, with Charles reportedly keen to get back Down Under.
News Channel Nebraska
Print of King Charles III's Balmoral Castle artwork invites huge interest ahead of sale
A print of a painting by Britain's King Charles III is receiving an unprecedented amount of interest before it goes on sale on Thursday, according to auction house Bonhams. The print is one of 100 of a painting of Balmoral Castle, a royal residence in Scotland, and is part of Bonhams' "The Scottish Home" auction.
tatler.com
King Charles III to appear with Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee memorabilia on The Repair Shop
Reports are circulating that Mike Tindall, husband of Zara Tindall (the daughter of Princess Anne), may be appearing in the 22nd instalment of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! News of his appearance is yet to be confirmed by producers, although it was reported by The Sun that he ‘signed up’ earlier this year. Now, news has emerged that King Charles III will also be appearing on TV, in an upcoming episode of The Repair Shop.
US News and World Report
Paddington Bear Tributes to Queen Elizabeth to Go to Charity
LONDON (Reuters) - More than 1,000 Paddingtons and other teddy bears left by well-wishers as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death last month, will be handed over to a children's charity, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. The cuddly toys were among a huge number of floral tributes and...
Slice of fruitcake from King Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding sells for £221 at auction
A slice of fruitcake served at the wedding of King Charles III and the late Princess of Wales’ wedding has been sold at auction for £221 ($248). The 41-year-old piece of cake, which has been preserved in its original presentation box since 1981, is presumed to be from the bottom layer of the five-tier fruitcake. It was found in the home of Nigel Ricketts, who worked as a French polisher and furniture restorer in Windsor Castle from 1980 to 1985, following his death earlier this year.
The Crown creator rejects criticism show is ‘unkind’ to King Charles amid row over facts
Peter Morgan says he has ‘enormous sympathy’ for royal family, while Netflix reportedly pauses Harry and Meghan documentary over criticism
