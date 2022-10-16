ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Woman dies at Avon hospital after Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gun violence in Indianapolis left one woman dead and another person injured overnight, police said. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a woman with gunshot wound injuries walked into the emergency room at IU Health West Hospital in Avon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff. Officers believe she was shot in […]
AVON, IN
FOX59

Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries, IMPD said. The circumstances remain […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Shooting on northeast side ruled accidental

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Sunday night shooting that left a woman wounded and led officers to temporarily detain a 13-year-old girl was an accident, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. An online police report indicated the teenager was taken into custody after a shooting that occurred shortly before...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IMPD make arrest in Friday's deadly shooting

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Indy's east side on Friday evening. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/impd-make-arrest-in-fridays-deadly-shooting/. IMPD make arrest in Friday’s deadly shooting. Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced the arrest...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Fight near campus leads to three arrests

Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Person found dead inside burned car on southeast side

IMPD is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burned car on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Person found dead inside burned car on southeast …. IMPD is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burned car on the southeast side of Indianapolis. IU Health Ear...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Two men killed in separate Indianapolis shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. On Saturday, officers responded to the report of a person down around 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of E. 21st Street. Officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Police search for armed suspects who robbed Starbucks on the city’s east side

Police are searching for two armed robbers who broke into a Starbucks on the city’s east side. The suspects were both caught on camera. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/police-search-for-armed-suspects-who-robbed-starbucks-on-the-citys-east-side/. Police search for armed suspects who robbed Starbucks …. Police are searching for two armed robbers who broke into a Starbucks on the city’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police investigate Anderson man found dead

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officers from the Anderson Police Department say they found a man dead Tuesday. Police have identified the man as Grover C. McPhaul, 55, of Anderson. Investigators found him in the 1300 block of Locust Street in Anderson. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will release the...
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

1 person fatally shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed a person on the east side of Indy Saturday night. At 8:24 p.m. Saturday, police responded to call of a person shot on E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

