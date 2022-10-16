Read full article on original website
'It's a vicious cycle' | Indy's homicides taking toll on families
INDIANAPOLIS — This month, there have been more homicides in Indianapolis than days. “It’s a vicious cycle. We need to stop,” said Calvin Lawson Sr., whose son was killed last weekend. “The detective said he just shot him in the neck.”. Friday night, IMPD was called...
WISH-TV
Woman dies at Avon hospital after Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gun violence in Indianapolis left one woman dead and another person injured overnight, police said. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a woman with gunshot wound injuries walked into the emergency room at IU Health West Hospital in Avon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff. Officers believe she was shot in […]
Woman dies at hospital after being shot on Indy's east side
A woman died at a local hospital Tuesday after being shot on Indianapolis' west side, according to IMPD.
Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries, IMPD said. The circumstances remain […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Shooting on northeast side ruled accidental
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Sunday night shooting that left a woman wounded and led officers to temporarily detain a 13-year-old girl was an accident, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. An online police report indicated the teenager was taken into custody after a shooting that occurred shortly before...
Suspect shot man to death during dispute over less than $100, doc alleges
The suspect in a homicide last week on Indianapolis' east side shot the victim to death over less than $100, a court document alleges.
Fox 59
IMPD make arrest in Friday's deadly shooting
Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Indy's east side on Friday evening. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/impd-make-arrest-in-fridays-deadly-shooting/. IMPD make arrest in Friday’s deadly shooting. Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced the arrest...
Fight near campus leads to three arrests
Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
Fox 59
Person found dead inside burned car on southeast side
IMPD is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burned car on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Person found dead inside burned car on southeast …. IMPD is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burned car on the southeast side of Indianapolis. IU Health Ear...
Person found dead in flaming car at Kroger on Indy's southeast side
A person was found dead early Wednesday inside a car that caught fire in the parking lot of the Kroger on Thompson Road, police say.
wrtv.com
Two men killed in separate Indianapolis shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. On Saturday, officers responded to the report of a person down around 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of E. 21st Street. Officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fox 59
Police search for armed suspects who robbed Starbucks on the city’s east side
Police are searching for two armed robbers who broke into a Starbucks on the city’s east side. The suspects were both caught on camera. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/police-search-for-armed-suspects-who-robbed-starbucks-on-the-citys-east-side/. Police search for armed suspects who robbed Starbucks …. Police are searching for two armed robbers who broke into a Starbucks on the city’s...
WISH-TV
Police investigate Anderson man found dead
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officers from the Anderson Police Department say they found a man dead Tuesday. Police have identified the man as Grover C. McPhaul, 55, of Anderson. Investigators found him in the 1300 block of Locust Street in Anderson. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will release the...
WISH-TV
1 person fatally shot on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed a person on the east side of Indy Saturday night. At 8:24 p.m. Saturday, police responded to call of a person shot on E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wave 3
Family shares slain woman’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month after she was shot and killed by the father of one of her children. Krystal Walton was a 32-year-old single mother of two children in Indianapolis. Her oldest was...
IMPD undercover operation leads to several drug arrests; police claim it will help curb gun violence
INDIANAPOLIS — As homicide numbers continue to increase across Indianapolis, IMPD is working on ways to lower the rate. Last week, IMPD undercover detectives were able to make three major busts they said will help curb gun violence. On Monday, Oct. 10, IMPD Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force...
cbs4indy.com
Tyler Newby found guilty of reckless homicide in downtown riot shooting of 2020
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has found Tyler Newby guilty of reckless homicide after a previous attempt at trying Newby in 2021 ended with a mistrial after a unanimous decision couldn’t be reached by jurors. Newby was accused of shooting and killing Dorian Murrell during the second night of...
20-year-old Lawrence man charged following armed bank robbery in Fishers
A 20-year-old Lawrence man is facing 12 charges after being arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery in Fishers last week.
WISH-TV
Man found dead in ditch with gunshot wounds on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was found in a ditch with gunshot wounds on the east side of Indy Saturday night. At 8:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to call of a person down on the 2100 block of...
