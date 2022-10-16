Read full article on original website
Related
The Undertaker, Chris Jericho, And More Celebrate Matt Hardy's 30 Years In Professional Wrestling
The Undertaker and other noteworthy names celebrate Matt Hardy's 30th anniversary in the wrestling business. Hardy debuted in 1992, and he started working for the WWE as an enhancement talent in 1994. Eventually, he and his brother Jeff signed with the company in 1998. They went on to become an iconic tag team, The Hardy Boyz, and the duo has won gold all over the wrestling world. Hardy has also starred as a singles competitor; he is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Hardy is currently a member of the AEW roster; he most recently competed on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.
Hangman Page Injured, Stretchered Out On 10/18 AEW Dynamite
An abrupt ending to AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Title against Hangman Page in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, the match was stopped due to an injury to Hangman Page. Page took a clothesline from Moxley, and after he was checked on by doctors. It was determined that Hangman could not continue and the match was stopped with roughly nine minutes left in the broadcast.
Road Dogg: Billy Gunn Texted Me 'I'm In' For DX Reunion, He Wasn't Happy He Wasn't There
D-Generation X celebrated their 25h anniversary on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw with Triple H, Sean Waltman (X-Pac), Shawn Michaels, and Brian James (Road Dogg) reuniting to close the show. Billy Gunn was absent from the celebration as he is currently signed to AEW. Fightful Select reported on...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Topeka, KS (10/16): Seth Rollins Battles Matt Riddle
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on October 16 from Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kansas. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Topeka, Kansas (10/16) Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. Omos (with MVP) def. R-Truth. Mustafa Ali def. Chad...
The Butcher Jokes He Wanted To Take 'One Bad Powerbomb' Instead Of Four From Wardlow
On the April 20 episode of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow's symphony played as he powerbombed The Butcher four times en route to victory. His victory over The Butcher kicked off a run of wins for Wardlow leading into his showdown with MJF at AEW Double or Nothing. Wardlow showed off his strength in the bout by hitting multiple powerbombs on The Butcher, setting up his other big man showdowns with the likes of W. Morrissey and Lance Archer.
Trevor Murdoch Recalls Punching A Fan Allegedly Harassing Randy Orton In Ireland
Trevor Murdoch recounts a wild story in Ireland. During a European tour, Trevor Murdoch was out with Lance Cade, Randy Orton, and Arn Anderson when a fan began allegedly harassing Orton. Things got a little out of control and ended up with Murdoch, Cade, and a security guard being taken to jail.
The Miz Working Through Bursted Bursa Sac, Set For WWE SmackDown Dark Match
The Miz faked an injury on Monday's WWE Raw to try and get out of his match against Dexter Lumis. However, he is working through an injury at the moment. The Miz appeared on Ekeler's Edge with Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler when the discussion of bumps and bruises came up in regards to wrestling and football. Miz revealed he's been having issues with a busted bursa sac.
Hangman Page, The Elite, NXT vs. AEW | The List & Ya Boy 10/19/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van bring you wrestling news for October 19, with SRS having been at three big tapings in the last week!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful...
AEW Road To Cincinnati, Carmelo Hayes Predicts Halloween Havoc Victory, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, October 17, 2022. - Jon Moxley v Hangman Page + Toni Storm v Shida + Jericho v Castle AEW Road to Cincinnati, 10/17/22:. - The Street Champion of The Bloodline: WWE Canvas 2 Canvas. - It's Title Tuesday w/ 4 Champion Matches!...
AEW Dynamite Tops WWE NXT In Total Viewership, Key Demo Rating On 10/18/22
NXT and AEW viewership numbers are in for October 18, 2022. According to Brandon Thurston, Tuesday's special edition AEW Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers. This number is down big from last week's episode which drew 983,000 viewers. Meanwhile, WWE NXT drew 676,000 viewers, which is also down from last week's episode that drew 737,000 viewers.
Solo Sikoa On Working With Sami Zayn: We're Like Two Superheroes, I'm The Hulk And He's Spider-Man
Solo Sikoa says he's the Hulk to Sami Zayn's Spider-Man. Sikoa debuted on the main roster at WWE Clash at the Castle by helping Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns beat Drew McIntyre. In doing so, he joined The Bloodline. Zayn is another relative newcomer to the group, but he has gained Reigns' recognition as the "Honorary Uce". In recent weeks, Sikoa and Zayn have teamed up together, and they have formed a successful partnership.
Triple H Discusses 'The White Rabbit Project' Leading To Bray Wyatt's Return
Bray Wyatt officially returned to WWE at WWE Extreme Rules after being released by the company in July 2021. Wyatt's return to built up by "The White Rabbit Project," which was a series of QR codes, social media clues, and hidden messages as fans looked to uncover the clues. The White Rabbit references began during WWE live events in mid-September when Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" would play during breaks.
Tony Khan Promises 'Great News Soon' About ROH Weekly TV, Running One More ROH PPV In 2022
Tony Khan teases big Ring of Honor news. ROH has become integrated into AEW television ever since Tony Khan purchased the promotion in March. ROH titles are regularly defended on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, and the AEW signed talent have been featured on ROH pay-per-views under Khan's regime. Khan...
WWE Raw On 10/17 Records Slight Decline In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/17. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 17 averaged 1.803 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.824 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.50 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.55 rating...
Dalton Castle Recalls His First Job In Pro Wrestling
Dalton Castle reflects on his first pro wrestling job. Before Castle was an ROH World Champion, and before he even knew pro wrestling would be his job, Castle was thrust into a referee position for a small wrestling show in a gymnasium. Appearing on Alison Rosen Is Your New Best...
MJF Rescinds Previous Comments, Says That Skyline Chili Is 'Not Mid'
MJF is walking back his previous comments about Skyline Chili. Back in September 2021, All Elite Wrestling visited Cincinnati, Ohio for the first time in the company's existence. In a promo during that episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF made the bold proclamation that the popular Cincinnati based Skyline Chili was 'Mid'. On October 18, 2022, AEW finally made their way back to Cincinnati, which apparently prompted MJF to try the world famous chili yet again.
10/14 AEW Rampage Sees Uptick In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Rises
Viewership numbers are in for the 10/14 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 458,000 viewers on October 14. This number is up from the 404,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.17, which is up...
Critics React To Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 'Black Adam'
The reactions to 'Black Adam' are pouring in. Black Adam, which stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, is set to release in theaters around the world this Friday, October 21. The latest film in the DC Extended Universe has been highly anticipated for quite some time, as the movie was first announced back in 2014.
AEW Dynamite (10/18) Results: Jon Moxley Defends Against Hangman Page On Title Tuesday Edition
AEW Dynamite (10/18) AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Adam Page. AEW Interim Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Hikaru Shida. AEW World Trios Championship: Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix) (c) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) and Orange Cassidy. ROH World...
Kevin Owens Will "Lose His Shit" If Anyone Fights On 10/18 NXT
Kevin Owens is returning to NXT. In a new video posted on social media, Kevin Owens confirmed he will appear on Tuesday's NXT. Owens said that he was invited by Shawn Michaels to be on the show in order to keep the peace as Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh will air out their grievances ahead of the NXT Title triple threat bout at NXT Halloween Havoc.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0