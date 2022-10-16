ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Undertaker, Chris Jericho, And More Celebrate Matt Hardy's 30 Years In Professional Wrestling

The Undertaker and other noteworthy names celebrate Matt Hardy's 30th anniversary in the wrestling business. Hardy debuted in 1992, and he started working for the WWE as an enhancement talent in 1994. Eventually, he and his brother Jeff signed with the company in 1998. They went on to become an iconic tag team, The Hardy Boyz, and the duo has won gold all over the wrestling world. Hardy has also starred as a singles competitor; he is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Hardy is currently a member of the AEW roster; he most recently competed on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.
Hangman Page Injured, Stretchered Out On 10/18 AEW Dynamite

An abrupt ending to AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Title against Hangman Page in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, the match was stopped due to an injury to Hangman Page. Page took a clothesline from Moxley, and after he was checked on by doctors. It was determined that Hangman could not continue and the match was stopped with roughly nine minutes left in the broadcast.
The Butcher Jokes He Wanted To Take 'One Bad Powerbomb' Instead Of Four From Wardlow

On the April 20 episode of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow's symphony played as he powerbombed The Butcher four times en route to victory. His victory over The Butcher kicked off a run of wins for Wardlow leading into his showdown with MJF at AEW Double or Nothing. Wardlow showed off his strength in the bout by hitting multiple powerbombs on The Butcher, setting up his other big man showdowns with the likes of W. Morrissey and Lance Archer.
The Miz Working Through Bursted Bursa Sac, Set For WWE SmackDown Dark Match

The Miz faked an injury on Monday's WWE Raw to try and get out of his match against Dexter Lumis. However, he is working through an injury at the moment. The Miz appeared on Ekeler's Edge with Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler when the discussion of bumps and bruises came up in regards to wrestling and football. Miz revealed he's been having issues with a busted bursa sac.
AEW Dynamite Tops WWE NXT In Total Viewership, Key Demo Rating On 10/18/22

NXT and AEW viewership numbers are in for October 18, 2022. According to Brandon Thurston, Tuesday's special edition AEW Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers. This number is down big from last week's episode which drew 983,000 viewers. Meanwhile, WWE NXT drew 676,000 viewers, which is also down from last week's episode that drew 737,000 viewers.
Solo Sikoa On Working With Sami Zayn: We're Like Two Superheroes, I'm The Hulk And He's Spider-Man

Solo Sikoa says he's the Hulk to Sami Zayn's Spider-Man. Sikoa debuted on the main roster at WWE Clash at the Castle by helping Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns beat Drew McIntyre. In doing so, he joined The Bloodline. Zayn is another relative newcomer to the group, but he has gained Reigns' recognition as the "Honorary Uce". In recent weeks, Sikoa and Zayn have teamed up together, and they have formed a successful partnership.
Triple H Discusses 'The White Rabbit Project' Leading To Bray Wyatt's Return

Bray Wyatt officially returned to WWE at WWE Extreme Rules after being released by the company in July 2021. Wyatt's return to built up by "The White Rabbit Project," which was a series of QR codes, social media clues, and hidden messages as fans looked to uncover the clues. The White Rabbit references began during WWE live events in mid-September when Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" would play during breaks.
Dalton Castle Recalls His First Job In Pro Wrestling

Dalton Castle reflects on his first pro wrestling job. Before Castle was an ROH World Champion, and before he even knew pro wrestling would be his job, Castle was thrust into a referee position for a small wrestling show in a gymnasium. Appearing on Alison Rosen Is Your New Best...
MJF Rescinds Previous Comments, Says That Skyline Chili Is 'Not Mid'

MJF is walking back his previous comments about Skyline Chili. Back in September 2021, All Elite Wrestling visited Cincinnati, Ohio for the first time in the company's existence. In a promo during that episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF made the bold proclamation that the popular Cincinnati based Skyline Chili was 'Mid'. On October 18, 2022, AEW finally made their way back to Cincinnati, which apparently prompted MJF to try the world famous chili yet again.
Critics React To Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 'Black Adam'

The reactions to 'Black Adam' are pouring in. Black Adam, which stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, is set to release in theaters around the world this Friday, October 21. The latest film in the DC Extended Universe has been highly anticipated for quite some time, as the movie was first announced back in 2014.
Kevin Owens Will "Lose His Shit" If Anyone Fights On 10/18 NXT

Kevin Owens is returning to NXT. In a new video posted on social media, Kevin Owens confirmed he will appear on Tuesday's NXT. Owens said that he was invited by Shawn Michaels to be on the show in order to keep the peace as Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh will air out their grievances ahead of the NXT Title triple threat bout at NXT Halloween Havoc.
