Read full article on original website
Related
Grimes Shares Rare Pic of Her and Elon Musk's Daughter Amid Surgery Rumors
Grimes has shared a rare picture of daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk—whom she shares with ex Elon Musk—just after the "Oblivion" singer shared what appeared to be her face post-surgery on Saturday. The Canadian musician made headlines in August when her former partner Musk did his best...
Elon Musk Docuseries Reveals Tech Mogul's Wild Theory That Grimes Is A Figment Of His Imagination
BBC docuseries The Elon Musk Show premiered on Wednesday, October 12, and its first episode revealed plenty of odd tidbits about the eccentric tech mogul. Most intriguing of all was Elon Musk's wild theory that the mother of two of his children may be a figment of his imagination. Vanity Fair journalist Devin Gordon claimed Grimes, who has dated Musk on and off since 2018, shared the peculiar concept with him herself. MEGHAN MCCAIN LABELS ELON MUSK & NICK CANNON AS THE 'CREEPIEST TAG TEAM' FOR THEIR 'IMPREGNATE THE PLANET MENTALITY'"She told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of...
Taylor Swift Details ‘Snow on the Beach’ Featuring Lana Del Rey
Taylor Swift gave a bit of insight into “Snow on the Beach,” her upcoming Midnights track featuring Lana Del Rey. Her 10th studio album drops on Oct. 21. The singer posted a clip on Instagram at midnight on Tuesday, where she gushed about her collaborator: “I am such a massive fan,” she said. Of the song, Swift shared that it’s “about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel.” She equated it to wondering, “’Wait, is this real? Is this a dream?’… Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Music Video Release Schedule: Here's Everything We Know
The Taylor Swift "Midnights" waiting era is upon us already, and just like in "Reputation," we are ready for it!. To put Swifties on the right schedule on what to expect, Tay Tay took it upon herself and had the initiative to put everyone in the loop on what was to come in the coming week.
Steve Lacy and Bad Bunny Hold at No. 1 on Billboard Charts, While Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Gets a Big Streaming Boost
The top of the U.S. album and singles charts remain unchanged this week, with Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” keeping at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a 14th non-consecutive week and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” reigning at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for a third week in a row. “Un Verano” now ties Drake’s “Views” (2016) and Disney’s “Frozen” soundtrack (2014) for the most weeks at the summit in the past decade. Adele’s “21” scored a total of 24 weeks at No. 1 back in 2011 and 2012. “Un Verano” remains at the top with the equivalent...
Beyoncé Accused of Secretly Changing Songs From 'Renaissance' Album by Fans
Fans theorized it was a way for Beyoncé to keep them hooked by introducing enough subtle changes they would hear something new every listen.
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Author Jessica Knoll Defends Film Against Trigger Warning Backlash, Explains Book-to-Screen Changes
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for “Luckiest Girl Alive,” now streaming on Netflix. In 2015, Jessica Knoll’s “Luckiest Girl Alive” was the book in everyone’s bag. It spent 17 consecutive weeks on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Before Hello Sunshine — or Reese Witherspoon’s book club — even existed, Witherspoon signed on to produce a film adaptation. It took seven years, but ultimately, the movie landed at Netflix. First set to have a theatrical release, the Mike Barker-directed movie, written by Knoll, took off the moment it dropped. Currently, it’s in its second week in the No. 1 slot on...
Taylor Swift Reveals Second ‘Midnights’ Lyric on London Spotify Billboard
The countdown to Midnights continues. At midnight London time Monday, Spotify revealed a new billboard with special lyrics from one of the LP’s songs. “I polish up real nice,” the billboard read. Also updated was Spotify’s Midnights pre-save page, which includes a video of Swift revealing a second thing that “kept me up at night” and inspired the album: “Fantasizing about revenge,” she says in the video before a coy smile. Spotify teased that the England capitol would be the location of the announcement, sharing a screengrab of a billboard with the words “Meet us at midnight” in Britain. In their tweet,...
Netflix will finally crack down on password sharing. Here’s what that means for you
The days of sharing your password without being charged an extra fee are about to be over.
NME
Tom DeLonge says new Blink-182 album is their “most progressive”
Tom DeLonge has said that Blink-182‘s forthcoming album contains some of the “most progressive” music of their career so far. The co-vocalist and guitarist, who recently rejoined the pop-punk band after seven years, added on Twitter today (October 15) that the new record has some of the band’s most “elevated” songs.
musictimes.com
Billie Eilish Hangs Out With 'Boyfriend' Jesse Rutherford, Fans React To Age Gap
Some eagle-eyed fans spotted Billie Eilish hanging out, hand-in-hand, with Jesse Rutherford, The Neighborhood's vocalist, sparking romance rumors between the two. A video of the two leaving a haunted maze at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles was uploaded on TikTok and has garnered over 18 thousand likes, 400 comments, and 900 shares. It was captioned with "OMG I just saw Billie Eilish at Horror Nights."
Comments / 0