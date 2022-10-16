Community highlights Black culture with massive cookout in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Community Think Tank put together a massive cookout in West Charlotte on Saturday.

The nonprofit says this is the first-ever “Black Family Reunion,” an event to highlight and uplift Black culture in Charlotte and promote healthy well-being.

“Seeing our kids dancing, having people speak, the DV march, the marching band come out. I think it will be a catalyst for other positive events in our community,” said Shamaiye Haynes.

The group is already planning another event for next year with a focus on youth and the future.

