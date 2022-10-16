ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Endangered red panda cub takes first steps outdoors

An endangered baby red panda whose birth in June gave hope to conservationists has taken its first steps outside.Little Red, who lives at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire, tentatively took their first steps under the watchful eye of mother Tilly.The sex of the cub has not yet been determined as vets have been unable to accurately check.“‘Little Red’ is slowly appearing more and more each day. Visitors might even get to spot the cub trying to climb the areas near the nest box when visiting the park,” a park spokesperson said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK economy ‘fundamentally on the wrong path’, Nicola Sturgeon saysFamily of five travel around world in single-engine airplaneBride gifted ring containing father's ashes to walk down aisle on wedding day
a-z-animals.com

Warthog Shrugs off Hunting Leopard as a Minor Inconvenience

When we see movies that depict animals, especially animated ones, it can often give us a skewed understanding of how nature really is. In The Lion King, for example, Pumba is a warthog that is known for his gassy nature and silly antics. Well, while that makes for good cinema, warthogs are actually some of the toughest creatures around, even when fighting Africa’s top predators! In one recent video, we see that incredible toughness comes out in a rather shocking way.

