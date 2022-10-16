Read full article on original website
Related
Heartbreaking Story of Mountain Gorilla Who Died in Arms of Her Caretaker
"It was Ndakasi's sweet nature and intelligence that helped me to understand the connection between humans and [other] great apes," the caretaker said.
Endangered red panda cub takes first steps outdoors
An endangered baby red panda whose birth in June gave hope to conservationists has taken its first steps outside.Little Red, who lives at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire, tentatively took their first steps under the watchful eye of mother Tilly.The sex of the cub has not yet been determined as vets have been unable to accurately check.“‘Little Red’ is slowly appearing more and more each day. Visitors might even get to spot the cub trying to climb the areas near the nest box when visiting the park,” a park spokesperson said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK economy ‘fundamentally on the wrong path’, Nicola Sturgeon saysFamily of five travel around world in single-engine airplaneBride gifted ring containing father's ashes to walk down aisle on wedding day
Cactus bee ball wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year award
Nature can be amazing, and so can the frozen moment of time captured by some of the best wildlife photographers in the world. This year, a woman’s image of a ball of male cactus bees trying to mate with the only female on a Texas ranch was named the best image.
a-z-animals.com
Warthog Shrugs off Hunting Leopard as a Minor Inconvenience
When we see movies that depict animals, especially animated ones, it can often give us a skewed understanding of how nature really is. In The Lion King, for example, Pumba is a warthog that is known for his gassy nature and silly antics. Well, while that makes for good cinema, warthogs are actually some of the toughest creatures around, even when fighting Africa’s top predators! In one recent video, we see that incredible toughness comes out in a rather shocking way.
pethelpful.com
Video of Two Rescued Mountain Lions Settling in at Their New California Home Is So Heartwarming
Two mountain lion cubs were rescued within the last few months. Rose was rescued in April and Sage was rescued from a school. Both were nursed back to health by the Oakland Zoo. But they needed a forever home. That's when The Living Deser Zoo and Gardens located in Palm...
Comments / 0