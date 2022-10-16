ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 67

True Blue
3d ago

Wallace is a wimp. He came down the track and caused more damage then there needed to be, Larsen slid up the track, that was unintentional. Bubba knows he’s in the wrong on this but he wants to show who he really is. Nobody can touch him, he will play the Race card and NASCAR does whatever Bubba wants.

Reply(2)
39
Peter Pickering
2d ago

To NASCAR... is this a hate crime ? You put him on a pedestal, you created your own problem and now he needs to be suspended.. immediately!! If you fail to do so , you look compromised, weak, and racist!!

Reply(1)
22
Donald Moormeister
2d ago

no pun intended, he shows his true colors again. reminds me of him throwing water on a exhausted Alex Bowman when bowman was down on ground. he is a punk and gets away with things others can't. he will never pull a stunt like this on anyone close to his own size.

Reply
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NASCAR Racer Tyler Dillon’s Wife, Haley Dillon

Spire Motorsports recently announced its driver lineup for 2023. Tyler Dillon will be a new driver for the team in the NASCAR Cup Series next season. Dillon is thrilled to be driving the No. 77 for Spire and claims that the best is yet to come. The car racer’s wife is the one person who truly understands how hard he works behind the scenes to achieve his goals. Tyler Dillon’s wife, Haley Dillon, is incredibly proud of her husband and regularly shows her support for him on many social media platforms. Fans are eager to know more about her, so we reveal her full background in this Haley Dillon wiki.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News

Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Veteran Driver's Bubba Wallace Opinion

Bubba Wallace is receiving a lot of backlash for intentionally hitting Kyle Larson in an act of retaliation during Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Larson squeezed Wallace into the wall on Lap 95. Wallace responded by purposely hitting the right rear of Larson's vehicle. During Tuesday's edition of...
NBC Sports

Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings

Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Pretty Wild Car News

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had some pretty fascinating car news on Monday afternoon. The former legendary NASCAR driver took to Twitter to announce that a possum was found in the engine bay of one of the cars that got delivered. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found...
CBS Sacramento

NASCAR stars have heated confrontation after crash at Las Vegas

Bubba Wallace tried to fight reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson after a crash Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that also collected title contender Christopher Bell.Wallace had led 29 laps and clearly had a fast car in the opening race of the third round of the playoffs. Wallace did not qualify for the playoffs, and Larson was eliminated last week.The incident began when Larson attempted a three-wide pass - Kevin Harvick in the middle dropped out of the bunch - and Larson slid up the track against Wallace. When Wallace didn't lift to give Larson any room, Larson used his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas crash

Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward. Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday's incident at Las Vegas and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
racer.com

The RACER Mailbag, October 19

Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ESPN

Bubba Wallace broke NASCAR's cardinal rule in wrecking Kyle Larson, and his suspension is more than warranted

You don't hook a guy in the right rear at speed. I don't care if you're Bubba Wallace, Dale Earnhardt or Junior Johnson. You. Just. Don't. Do it. NASCAR has suspended Wallace for one race for doing just that to Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and rightfully so. It is the first suspension of a Cup Series driver for an on-track incident in nearly seven years and only the second suspension of a driver across any of stock car racing's three national series over the same time span.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy