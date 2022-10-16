ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'RHOA' Cynthia Bailey Hints at Feeling 'Pressure' From Mike Hill Before Divorce

By Brenda Alexander
When The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey announced her divorce from Mike Hill, fans questioned what contributed to the split. The couple wed in a lavish ceremony in front of 250 guests just a brief time ago. Bailey is opening up about feeling pressure to get her affairs in order from Hill ahead of their breakup.

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill | Steve Dietl/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Cynthia Bailey hints at feeling pressure from her husband Mike Hill to figure things out before they split

Fans wondered why Bailey and Hill split just after two years of marriage, especially when Bailey was head over heels and so eager to get engaged to Hill before their Oct. 2020 nuptials. Bailey explained in a recent interview that she felt some pressure from Hill to get things in order once they were married in terms of her permanent residence and career path after leaving the show.

“I think it was a lot of different things. In the beginning, it was the distance, and then it was me going into my next chapter and transitioning into a new career. He’s transitioning into different careers with job situations,” the former supermodel told Us Weekly . “So we both had a lot going on, and honestly, when I left Housewives , I moved to a different city, a different house, and a different career I had to focus on, and I’m in full menopause at this point. I had a lot to deal with…I’m not saying that I was the easiest person to deal with, but I felt like I had a lot of pressure on me to figure it out. And I don’t know if that maybe affected us, but I do know that I had to focus on putting a lot into my next chapter.”

She says distance and lack of  also contributed to their split

Hill and Bailey first met on the set of The Steve Harvey Show in a dating segment in 2018. A few months later, they began dating. Hill lived in LA full-time, while Bailey lived in Atlanta. They split time between both cities, and even after they married, much of their relationship was not in one household, though Bailey did intend to move to LA full-time. She says spending more time together in the same city and household opened their eyes to their issues.

“People say all the time, ‘You don’t really know someone until you life with them.’ And for us, our relationship was bicoastal for a long time,” she admitted to PEOPLE Magazine while attending 2022’s BravoCon. “Once we were able to be with each other on a more consistent basis — and we started really, really getting to know each other — we realized we weren’t as compatible as we thought we were,” she explains. “So we did something about it, simple as that.”

The ‘RHOA’ alum is open to love again

Hill is Bailey’s second husband, while the sportscaster has been married three times in total. When viewers first met Bailey on Season 3 of RHOA , she joked that she was a runaway bride who’d been engaged five times. Though neither marriage ended up as her forever, she hasn’t given up on finding her lifelong love.

“Oh, Cynthia Bailey is still looking for love,” she added in her interview with PEOPLE, though getting married again may not be in the cards for her again. “I live for love. I’m always going to go for it. Until I get this thing right, I absolutely will never give up on love. And the right person for me, I’m never going to give up on him, because love is a beautiful thing and I deserve love just like everybody deserves love.”

Happy cat
3d ago

Can't help but think Cynthia loves the idea of a wedding not the work to it takes to make a relationship work.

Reply
39
Adrienne F.
2d ago

It's humorous that her mom and sister thought Peter was a deadbeat. He's balling now doing quite well with multiple bars. He really loved her too, but I think she was pressured to divorce him.

Reply(2)
10
Crawfish Gumbo
2d ago

It honestly was over before it ever started, You could just tell it wasn't going to work.

Reply(1)
31
