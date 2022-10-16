ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

‘Yellowstone’ Just Added a Possible Love Interest For This ‘Unrecognizable’ Fan-Favorite in Season 5

By Perry Carpenter
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Yellowstone will soon return for its fifth season, and fans should expect a few changes. The trailer that the Paramount Network dropped in early October indicates a time jump between seasons 4 and 5. Which helps explain the nearly “unrecognizable” appearance of star Finn Little (Carter). Now, new casting news indicates a possible love interest for the young teen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5cYL_0ibWlDa600
‘Yellowstone’ stars Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, and Kevin Costner | Paramount

Finn Little joined the cast of ‘Yellowstone’ in season 4

Yellowstone Season 4 marked the arrival of a new character to the Dutton Ranch — a young teenage boy named Carter. Creator Taylor Sheridan specifically wrote the role of Carter — a boy with no family whose situation resembled a young Rip Wheeler ( Cole Hauser ) — for Little because he was so impressed with his work on Sheridan’s film Those Who Wish Me Dead .

When Little joined the series in the fall of 2020 to film season 4, he was just 14 years old. But when the cast returned to film season 5 in the spring of 2022, that nearly two-year break between seasons presented a bit of challenge to the series.

Little had an unbelievable growth spurt during the hiatus. And now at 16 years old, the young actor is literally unrecognizable compared to the last time Yellowstone viewers saw him.

When Little shared a selfie on Instagram that revealed his new look, in the caption he wrote , “… when you say, “hi, nice to see you!” to the film crew and they don’t know who you are! ?.”  In the comments, he added: “That’s what cake and steak does to a kid.”

They just added a possible love interest for the ‘unrecognizable’ fan-favorite

Season 5 will see quite a few changes for the Duttons. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is now the governor of Montana, and Beth ( Kelly Reilly ) and Rip Wheeler are married. According to a casting announcement reported by Entertainment Weekly , fans should also expect a new love interest for Carter.

A young actor named Orli Gottesman has joined the cast in the role of Halie. She’s described as “a confident, fun, and outgoing girl who gravitates toward Carter.”

“In season 5, Halie becomes that person who gives Carter the chance to come out of his shell and to teach him not only about himself, but he finds himself always wanting Halie to be around. Halie comes along and now there is someone who can fit that mold and be there for him,” the character description reads.

‘Yellowstone’ fans should expect ‘good stuff’ from Carter and Rip Wheeler in season 5

When Carter showed up on Yellowstone , his first interaction was with Beth Dutton — who ended up taking him in. After a turbulent season, it appeared that Carter was slowly becoming part of Beth and Rip’s family. According to Hauser, Carter’s relationship with his new “parents” will make more progress in season 5.

“Finn Little and I, we have some good stuff this year,” Hauser revealed. “I’m becoming more of, I guess, a father figure to him, although he’s growing up fast. And so there’s that relationship, which has been very cool to see blossom.”

The Yellowstone two-hour season 5 premiere airs Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network.

RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Praises the ‘Beauty’ Taylor Sheridan’s Writing Ahead of Season 5 — ‘Every Year Has Felt Very Different From the Last’

