Centereach, NY

Police Seek Info After Driver Shoots At Car Driven By South Setauket Man In Centereach

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

Police are investigating after a driver fired a shot at a car that was stopped at a stop sign on Long Island.

The incident happened in Centereach at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, on North Washington Avenue near Oxhead Road, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Police said a 42-year-old South Setauket man was driving a 2019 Chrysler 300 south on North Washington Avenue.

The Chrysler stopped at a stop sign when a dark gray or black Jeep SUV approached the Chrysler from behind and crossed into the northbound lane to pass the Chrysler, police said.

While passing the Chrysler, the driver of the Jeep fired one round at the driver's side door, which caused debris to ricochet off the door and strike the driver, SCPD said.

SCPD said the Jeep drove away from the scene, traveling south.

The driver of the Chrysler and a 36-year-old woman who was a passenger declined medical attention at the scene, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call police at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

