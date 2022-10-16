ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2: Why the Sharma Sisters Wore So Many Jewel Tones

By Kira Martin
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

In the second season of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton , Lady Mary returned from England with two daughters, the Sharma sisters. Their father was a working-class man that Lady Mary had run away with, because she was the daughter of a duke, so their marriage would never be accepted. He died, leaving Mary to raise the girls, and now she was back to introduce them to society .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7kMx_0ibWl98R00
Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma | Liam Daniel/Netflix

But although the Sharma sisters were there to take their place in England, the show’s costume designer was careful to create costumes that remind people of their heritage.

“The devil is in the details”

The series’ producers have invested a lot of money to create the lush atmosphere of the show. According to Harper’s Bazaar , costume designer Sophie Canale oversees the creation of a huge number of costumes for the popular series. Roughly 700 outfits were crafted for the steamy second season alone.

But that doesn’t mean that she allows any of the finer points of the costumes to get past her. She explained how much attention she pays to every part of the outfits.

“The devil is in the details,” she said. “Each character has their own certain color palette, down to the buttons—and I chose every single one.”

In Season 2, she felt that the costumes were able to reveal more about who the characters are. And for the Sharma sisters, that attention to detail included an extra layer of cultural complexity.

A color palette and fabrics from home

For the Sharma family, Canale carefully chose the fabrics for their costumes. Although the design of their dresses was patterned after the Regency style that’s typical of the series, she selected fabric with saturated colors and embroidery as a nod to their Indian heritage.

“The jewel-tone color palettes of Kate Sharma’s costumes are important,” she said, “and all the family’s jewelry is Indian-inspired. Even though they’re in empire-line dresses, there are still elements of their heritage throughout.”

The Sharma sisters are also decked out in rose gold jewelry instead of the silver and gold worn by the Bridgertons and Featheringtons.

Although Canale is exacting about the details she chooses, her first goal isn’t to create historically accurate costumes. According to Art and Object , the rules about what was worn at any given time are only a jumping-off point for creative expression.

“The thing with Bridgerton is that it isn’t period correct, and it’s never trying to be.” Instead, she explained, “you start with your historical knowledge, and then, if you know the basics, you’re allowed to kind of break the boundaries.”

Inspired by Indian fashion history

The Indian Institute of Art and Design explains that rich, saturated colors and embroidery are elements that have deep roots in Indian fashion history. As far back as the 11th century B.C., there were records of dyed and embroidered fabric being used in Indian clothing. In the ancient world, Indian artists were known for their skills in creating fabric.

British colonizers came to India in the 17th century, and they brought with them the production of British industrial cloth. This led to the creation by the Indian people of the hand-woven fabric Khadi to reduce their dependency on British goods.

The British presence in India naturally impacted the style of clothing. In the second season of Bridgerton , the Sharma sisters reverse this trend, bringing the influence of their culture back to shake up the British.

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’ Star Charithra Chandran Says She’s Too ‘Dark’ to Work in Bollywood and Knows ‘It’s Confusing to Western Audiences’

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?

Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
realitytitbit.com

My 600-lb Life's Robin now looks unrecognisable with transformed body

Robin McKinley decided enough was enough, and went to pay Dr. Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life a visit in Houston. She initially weighed 648 pounds on the scale before embarking on a weight loss journey. The TLC show follows the lives of people in America weighing over 600 lbs, and...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
The List

Alexis Mitchell On Getting Married At First Sight - Exclusive Interview

Getting married is a huge decision for anyone, but it's a much bigger leap of faith when you don't know the person you're meeting at the end of the aisle. That's exactly what the couples on Lifetime's "Married At Frist Sight" signed on for. A team of experts selects cast members and their future partners, and the couples don't meet or even see each other until the moment of their wedding.
International Business Times

Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
SheKnows

This Heartbreaking Email Written By Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt Speaks Volumes About the Couple’s Current Relationship

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ongoing legal battle to sell Chateau Miraval Winery has brought a lot of the couple’s trials and tribulations to the surface. A heartbreaking email Jolie sent back in January 2021 has recently resurfaced, going to show that the exes’ current turmoil has been going on much longer than recent headlines would suggest, and that Jolie has had to be tactful in how she approached the separation from her Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

207K+
Followers
117K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy