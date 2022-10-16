Gia Giudice Says Mom Teresa Was 'So Beautiful' as She 'Walked Down the Aisle Alone' at Her Wedding

Read full article on original website
Related
Bravo ‘Isn’t Happy’ With RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin or the Gorgas After Their Altercation at BravoCon
Dealing with the aftermath. After the Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jennifer Aydin threw a drink at members of Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga's team, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Bravo is "not happy" with the reality stars after the incident. Jennifer, 45, had a run-in with Joe and Melissa, both 43, in […]
Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
Melissa Gorga Reveals Why Her & Joe’s New Feud With Teresa Giudice Is ‘Dangerous’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are never surprised to see Teresa Giudice feuding with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa, but the fight that went down while the cast was filming the Season 13 finale was so catastrophic that Melissa and Joe refused to attend Teresa’s wedding. And while Melissa was at BravoCon over the weekend, she told us why this fight, which allegedly involves a new cheating rumor, is “super different” from the ones that came before it.
Simone Biles Teases Her Bridal Wardrobe Ahead of Nuptials with Jonathan Owens: 'On Bride Duty'
After she "said yes to the dress" in March, Simone Biles teased a look at her wedding dress while documenting every step to the altar for her 6.7 million Instagram followers Simone Biles is ready to say "I do." The Olympic gold medalist, 25, shared a glimpse at her wedding dress on Monday with her 6.7 million Instagram followers, posing in front of a rack of her bridal party's looks ahead of her nuptials with NFL player Jonathan Owens. "On bride duty," Biles captioned the photo, in which she...
BravoCon 2022: Joe Gorga Doesn't Think Teresa's Marriage Will Last
Siblings Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" have been feuding and making up ever since Gorga and his wife Melissa joined the Bravo reality series during its third season in 2011. From their very first episode together, Joe and Teresa, who has been a regular since Season 1, clashed, with Joe calling his sister "garbage" during his son's christening, according to People. The root of the sibling's feud has always seemed to be the conflict between Teresa and Melissa. Throughout the years, Teresa has accused Melissa of being a gold digger and cheating on Joe — but Melissa has always said neither was true. Teresa and her ex-husband's prison sentences on federal fraud charges seemed to unite the family in 2013, but the siblings eventually resumed fighting after her release and return to the show.
Caroline Manzo Confirms She Recently Turned Down Another Invite To Return To ‘RHONJ’ (Exclusive)
Caroline Manzo revealed to HollywoodLife at BravoCon that she was recently asked to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she declined the invitation. “It was a thank you, no thank you,” the 61-year-old EXCLUSIVELY said on October 14. “I’ve had many conversations. Just had one a couple months ago,” Caroline added. “I wanna have fun. If I can’t have fun. I’m too old. If I can’t have fun, I’m not going.”
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Gets Candid About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga's Rift
Teresa Giudice has been at war with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga for almost the entirety of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Per Bravo, for one reason or another, they have battled since Gorga joined the series in the show's third season. Gorga's first season featured a christening for her youngest son, which erupted into chaos after her husband got into a verbal altercation with Giudice. Following their showdown, the entire event erupted into chaos, with multiple attending guests coming to blows. For years, Giudice has asserted the belief that Gorga and her brother Joe came onto the show behind her back. However, Gorga has repeatedly maintained her story version, saying Giudice was aware of their addition to "RHONJ."
ETOnline.com
Andy Cohen Reacts to Viral Drink Video of Jennifer Aydin and the Gorgas (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen is speaking out about the latest Real Housewives of New Jersey drama. Over the weekend at BravoCon, Jennifer Aydin and her castmate, Melissa Gorga, and her husband, Joe Gorga, got into it in a hotel lobby following a day of Bravo fan-fueled festivities. In a video shared by...
BravoCon 2022: Teresa Giudice Holds Nothing Back About Joe And Melissa Skipping Her Wedding
Fans of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" are familiar with the ups and downs that Teresa Giudice has gone through over the years. After serving 11 months in federal prison for fraud and divorcing her first husband, Joe Giudice, Teresa seems to have found her happily ever after with new husband, Luis Ruelas. The two wed in August 2022 in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, per People.
bravotv.com
We Just Got a Sneak Peek at Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Footage
The RHONJ cast member got married in August, and now we know when you’ll get an invite to her nuptials. If you didn’t get an invite to Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas over the summer, well then, it’s your lucky day. At BravoCon 2022 an exclusive one-minute clip featuring footage from Teresa and Louie’s opulent wedding debuted at the Jersey Ladies & Their Men panel, which took place on Saturday, October 15, during Day 2 of BravoCon in New York City.
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Responds to Joe Gorga's Claims About "Fixing" Their Relationship
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member called the ongoing drama with her brother "disgusting." Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga may have not interacted at BravoCon 2022, but The Real Housewives of New Jersey siblings still ended up exchanging words. The back-and-forth began when Joe, in a panel alongside...
RHONJ's Joe Gorga Shares Update on Feud With Teresa Giudice and Possible Reconciliation
Watch: RHONJ Husbands Get SHADY in Most-Likely To Game. You know what they say: time heals all wounds. And The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Joe Gorga certainly hopes that's the case when it comes to his ongoing feud with sister Teresa Giudice. Two months after he and wife Melissa...
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Celebrate 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole dedicated their daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to the church in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, the Masked Singer host revealed on Instagram Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole are celebrating a special milestone in their daughter's life. The Masked Singer host, 42, shared photos on Instagram late Sunday reflecting on a beautiful day with part of his family as he and the model dedicated daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to their church. "Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!"...
bravotv.com
Gia Giudice Just Gave Luis "Louie" Ruelas the Best Compliment
Teresa Giudice's daughter expressed her gratitude for her stepfather at BravoCon 2022. Family drama where? There was nothing but love amongst the Giudice clan at BravoCon 2022's family-themed panel on Sunday, October 16, where The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice, Gia Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas shared just how strong their bond has become.
Kelly Ripa 'Wouldn't Have Done' 'Live' with Regis Philbin Had She Known About Behind-the-Scenes Hardships
Kelly Ripa is looking back on her decades-long TV career. Ripa, 52, officially joined Live — which later became Live with Regis and Kelly — in 2001 after Philbin's longtime co-host Kathie Lee Gifford left the year before. Now, during an appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny But...
‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Gorga Admits He Has ‘No Relationship’ With Sister Teresa Giudice Anymore (Exclusive)
Just because Joe Gorga and sister Teresa Giudice are both attending this year’s BravoCon, doesn’t mean they’ve made up. The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 finale fight that tore them apart is still wreaking its havoc on this brother and sister, as Joe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they currently have “no relationship”.
‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Aydin Throws A Drink At Joe Gorga At BravoCon: Watch
Jennifer Aydin threw a drink at Joe Gorga when the Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars came face-to-face at BravoCon in New York City. A Twitter video shared by a fan account shows Jennifer, who is wearing pink, throwing a drink at Melissa Gorga‘s husband. Joe wipes off his black suit right after, as Jennifer can be heard yelling at him off-camera. A second video shows Melissa sarcastically waving goodbye to someone (presumably Jennifer) as the commotion between all the Bravo stars continues.
Joe Gorga Says The Drama With Sister Teresa Giudice Is “Ruining My Life”
You’d think after over 10 years of family drama, make-ups, and break-ups, the Giudices and Gorgas would finally be able to put their beef to rest. But after an explosive few months of filming for the newest season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey — I think it’s safe to say reconciliation between these […] The post Joe Gorga Says The Drama With Sister Teresa Giudice Is “Ruining My Life” appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
Vicki Gunvalson Wants to Clarify Something About Her Drama With Teresa Giudice
The RHOC alum addressed the surprising remarks she made about the RHONJ cast member. BravoCon 2022 is underway and so is the cross-franchise drama. One of the most surprising situations occurred between The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson and The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice. During BravoCon’s “Right the Relationship” panel on Friday, October 14, Vicki responded to a fan who asked which Housewife was the most overrated from the Real Housewives franchise.
Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia, 21, Rocks Silver Mini Holding Hands With BF Christian: Photos
Gia Giudice, 21, looked gorgeous during her latest outing at BravoCon. The daughter of Teresa Giudice, who also attended the event, showed up with her boyfriend Christian as she flaunted a silver mini dress. She also wore light gray platform heels as she carried a silver clutch purse and had her long wavy hair down.
People
341K+
Followers
55K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0