Eagles vs. Cowboys First Touchdown Scorer Picks: 3 Juicy Bets for Sunday Night Football

It’s been yet another crazy Sunday around the NFL . Tom Brady and the Buccaneers lost as 10-point favorites to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New York Giants improved to 5-1 with another improbable victory over the Baltimore Ravens, and the New York Jets went to Lambeau Field and smoked the Green Bay Packers to get to 4-2. And that was only the early slate!

We’ve got a dandy to finish off the day, too, as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will welcome the rival Dallas Cowboys to town for Sunday Night Football. You know we have to have some betting action on the NFC East clash, so let’s target three players to score the first touchdown for Eagles-Cowboys on SNF.

A.J. Brown +850

A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during a game against the Arizona Cardinals | Cooper Neill/Getty Images

A.J. Brown has the fifth-most receiving yards (436) in the NFL through five weeks, but he’s only found the end zone once with his new team. I think he doubles that total on Sunday night.

Brown currently leads the Eagles in targets (45) and catches (28), but he hasn’t been used much in the red zone because of how much success Philly has enjoyed running the ball. Tonight, though, I think Nick Sirianni wants to make a statement early on, so I could see some play-action deep shots to Brown in the first quarter.

Kenneth Gainwell +1900

When looking at this Eagles offense, you never know who’s going to be on the field when they get inside the red zone. Miles Sanders has dominated the snaps at running back so far this season, but Sirianni loves to mix in Kenneth Gainwell near the goal line. The second-year RB has already scored two rushing touchdowns this season despite getting just 18 carries through five games.

Hurts (+600) and Sanders (+700) aren’t juicy enough for me, so I’ll take a chance on Gainwell to find the end zone first at the much more enticing price of 19/1.

KaVontae Turpin +7000

RELATED: When Was the Last Time the Philadelphia Eagles Started a Season 5-0?

Who’s ready for a bomb of a longshot?

I don’t see Cooper Rush and this Dallas offense having much early success in a raucous atmosphere at Lincoln Financial Field. So, let’s take a stab at special teams ace KaVontae Turpin to break loose on a kick return or punt return.

Turpin scored two return touchdowns in one preseason game earlier this year, and he’s a threat to score every time he touches the ball. At 70/1, he’s worth a few bucks.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Have thoughts on this topic? Keep the conversation rolling in our comments section below.

The post Eagles vs. Cowboys First Touchdown Scorer Picks: 3 Juicy Bets for Sunday Night Football appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .