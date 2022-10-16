Drivers in Lycoming and Tioga counties this week may experience delays at PennDOT works on roadwork projects. Starting toay, Route 4027 (Cummings Creek Road) in Farmington Township, Tioga County, will be closed for a pipe replacement project. The closure will be between the intersections with Route 249 and Route 4024 (Elkhorn Road) while the contractor, Jefferson Paving, replaces deteriorating pipes. A detour using Route 249, Route 287, and Elkhorn Road will be in place during daylight hours. ...

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO