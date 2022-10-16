ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NorthcentralPA.com

Roadwork projects scheduled this week in Lycoming, Tioga counties

Drivers in Lycoming and Tioga counties this week may experience delays at PennDOT works on roadwork projects. Starting toay, Route 4027 (Cummings Creek Road) in Farmington Township, Tioga County, will be closed for a pipe replacement project. The closure will be between the intersections with Route 249 and Route 4024 (Elkhorn Road) while the contractor, Jefferson Paving, replaces deteriorating pipes. A detour using Route 249, Route 287, and Elkhorn Road will be in place during daylight hours. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Report of Natural Gas Odor in Sayre; Not a Threat to the Public

SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) - Early Monday afternoon, officials in Sayre received widespread reports of natural gas odor. According to Sayre fire chief Gil Crossett, the smell came from UTLX, or Union Tank Car Company. Crossett said that chemicals from U-T-L-X are burned off seven times per week from their burn tower.
SAYRE, PA

