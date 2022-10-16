Read full article on original website
Related
Man Dies after Plowing into Cow at 100 MPH in Rural Vermont
A man in Vermont died from injuries he sustained after he plowed into a cow at an excessive speed on Sunday night. According to the passenger, the man behind the wheel of the car was allegedly going upwards of 100 MPH when the unfortunate incident took place. "Police found that...
5 Most Wanted Criminals In Monroe County Updated
Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. According to Monroe County Crime Watch, the alleged criminals are still on the run from their warrants.
Roadwork projects scheduled this week in Lycoming, Tioga counties
Drivers in Lycoming and Tioga counties this week may experience delays at PennDOT works on roadwork projects. Starting toay, Route 4027 (Cummings Creek Road) in Farmington Township, Tioga County, will be closed for a pipe replacement project. The closure will be between the intersections with Route 249 and Route 4024 (Elkhorn Road) while the contractor, Jefferson Paving, replaces deteriorating pipes. A detour using Route 249, Route 287, and Elkhorn Road will be in place during daylight hours. ...
NewsChannel 36
Report of Natural Gas Odor in Sayre; Not a Threat to the Public
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) - Early Monday afternoon, officials in Sayre received widespread reports of natural gas odor. According to Sayre fire chief Gil Crossett, the smell came from UTLX, or Union Tank Car Company. Crossett said that chemicals from U-T-L-X are burned off seven times per week from their burn tower.
Comments / 0