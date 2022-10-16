Free-agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson will visit with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, per Michael David Smith of PFF. Jackson may be aged, but he can still provide a decent deep threat to any offense in the league. The Ravens have one of the worse receiving corps in the league, so it wouldn’t be surprising for Jackson to see some action reasonably quickly within the offense. His vertical presence is shown in the numbers as the three-time Pro Bowler has led the league in yards per reception on four different occasions in his career.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO