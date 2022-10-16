Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Why Bill Belichick Told Patriots To Return To Field After Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — After the Patriots wrapped up a comfortable win over the Browns on Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick instructed his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium game field before boarding the team buses. This wasn’t some sort of Herb Brooks-esque postgame punishment. It was a...
What Robert Kraft Told Bailey Zappe Inside Patriots Locker Room
Does Robert Kraft have “Zappe Fever” like the rest of New England?. That might be a stretch, but the Patriots owner clearly was pleased with how rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played in Sunday’s win over the Browns in Cleveland. The Patriots on Monday shared a video of...
Aaron Rodgers Toes Line On Coaching Criticisms After Loss To Jets
Aaron Rodgers might be as complex as any athlete in the NFL, which is why it came off a bit ironic Sunday as the Packers quarterback called for the struggling Green Bay offense to be “simpler.”. Rodgers stressed it a dozen times during his postgame press conference after losing...
What Robbie Anderson Said That Led To Panthers-Rams Ejection
Robbie Anderson was a relative afterthought in the Panthers’ decision-making Sunday afternoon, and that didn’t sit well with the veteran wide receiver. Anderson was told to hit the showers early in Carolina’s eventual 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The seventh-year pro could be seen trading verbal barbs with Panthers wide receivers coach Joe Dailey in the first half of the Week 6 game, and the two barked at each other some more in the third quarter. Interim head coach Steve Wilks eventually had enough, ordering Anderson to leave Carolina’s sideline before the start of the fourth frame.
Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move
The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Patriots Rumors: Why Relationship With Mac Jones Has Gone ‘Sideways’
There might be real strain between Mac Jones and the Patriots. Jones clearly was growing increasingly frustrated before suffering a high ankle sprain a few weeks ago. The sophomore quarterback showed similar things as New England’s offense struggled during the summer, and his frustrations continued while the Patriots lumbered to a 1-2 start with him under center.
Patriots Rumors: New Details On DeVante Parker-Troy Brown Dustup
The Patriots’ feel-good win in Cleveland didn’t come without some drama. After New England settled for a field goal on its opening drive against the Browns, reporters at FirstEnergy Stadium spotted wideout DeVante Parker getting into a heated exchange with Patriots receivers coach Troy Brown. The two eventually were separated, and Parker remained visibly upset afterward with multiple teammates attempting to calm him down. He was back on the field for the next series, though, hauling in a 14-yard pass from quarterback Bailey Zappe on the first play.
Tom Brady Makes Vow On Instagram After Ugly Loss To Steelers
Tom Brady lashed out at his Buccaneers offensive line this past Sunday in Pittsburgh, stressing to the unit that they are “so much better” than the way they were playing. That proved to not be a heat-of-the-moment remark from Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback. Brady echoed the sentiment in an Instagram post Monday evening, a little over 24 hours after the Bucs suffered an ugly 20-18 loss to the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Patriots Sign Wideout Off Ravens Practice Squad, Add Edger Rusher
The Patriots kicked off Week 7 by adding a new member to their receiving corps. New England on Wednesday signed undrafted rookie Raleigh Webb off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. Per NFL rules, Webb must remain on the Patriots’ 53-man roster for at least three weeks. A five-year...
Free Agent WR DeSean Jackson to Visit Ravens Tuesday
Free-agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson will visit with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, per Michael David Smith of PFF. Jackson may be aged, but he can still provide a decent deep threat to any offense in the league. The Ravens have one of the worse receiving corps in the league, so it wouldn’t be surprising for Jackson to see some action reasonably quickly within the offense. His vertical presence is shown in the numbers as the three-time Pro Bowler has led the league in yards per reception on four different occasions in his career.
NFL Owner Publicly Backs Removal Of Commanders’ Dan Snyder
The first shoe has dropped in regard to the NFL owners’ feelings toward Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s potential removal, with Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay dropping quite the bombshell. Snyder has been a contentious figure in NFL circles over recent years, but calls for his removal as...
NFL Rumors: Jack Easterby Claims He Left Patriots For Bizarre Reason
Jack Easterby’s puzzling tenure in Houston finally came to a close Monday when the Texans relieved the 39-year-old of his duties as executive vice president of football operations. Easterby’s rapid rise to power in Houston came after a six-year tenure in New England, where he served as a character...
Patriots Captain ‘Gutted’ By Ace Special Teamer’s Knee Injury
CLEVELAND — One of the New England Patriots’ kicking-game stalwarts suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. Veteran special teamer Cody Davis went down clutching his knee while covering a kickoff late in the first half of New England’s 38-15 victory at FirstEnergy Stadium. He walked to the locker room with members of the Patriots’ training staff and swiftly was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Mac Jones Attitude Issue? Patriots Writer Curiously Cites ‘Someone’ Who’d Know
The well-documented quarterback competition pertaining to the New England Patriots has created a number of storylines relating to both Mac Jones and fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin further fueled that fire Wednesday morning when he appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” and speculated on a...
Miami Dolphins to Trade TE Mike Gesicki?
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Miami Dolphins could look to deal tight end Mike Gesicki if the right offer presents itself. Franchise tagged by Miami in the offseason, Gesicki has been underutilized in head coach Mike McDaniels’s offense, notching just 15 catches for 170 yards through the opening six weeks. This after a 2021 campaign that saw the 27-year-old set career highs in both receptions (73) and yards (780).
Bailey Zappe Reveals When Patriots Told Him He’d Start Vs. Browns
Mac Jones wasn’t a game-time decision this past weekend in Cleveland, but he wasn’t far off. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe said the New England Patriots didn’t inform him that he’d be starting against the Cleveland Browns until Saturday. “To be quite honest with you, I think...
Patriots Looking Smart To Let J.C. Jackson Walk In Free Agency
During his Tuesday morning Zoom call with reporters, Jerod Mayo was asked why some Patriots standouts are unable to maintain the same level of success after leaving New England. “This must be a J.C. (Jackson) reference,” the linebackers coach replied. Yes, it’s been that kind of season for Jackson,...
Ex-Patriot Shares Inside Info About Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe
One day after Bailey Zappe led the Patriots to a comfortable win over the Cleveland Browns, he and Mac Jones both attended a charity bowling event in Boston hosted by Devin and Jason McCourty. Jason McCourty, the former New England cornerback-turned-NFL Network host, offered a glimpse inside that event Wednesday...
What Laughing Bill Belichick Said About Viral Brenden Schooler Moment
Sunday probably marked the last time Brenden Schooler ever tries to present a football to Bill Belichick. In case you missed it, Schooler attempted to give Belichick a ball after recovering a muffed punt late in the Patriots’ 38-15 win over the Browns in Cleveland. Belichick declined and seemed totally disinterested in the gesture, and the humorous moment immediately went viral.
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on Tom Brady: 'There's No Way He's Enjoying This'
Count former Pittsburgh Steelers great and future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger as one of many who believe something is not quite right with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady and the Bucs fell to the previously 1-4 Steelers this past Sunday, prompting Roethlisberger to share his thoughts on...
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 2