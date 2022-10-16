Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktoo.org
Juneau’s city-run homeless camp closed for winter, but the warming shelter isn’t open yet
The City and Borough of Juneau closed the Mill Campground on Saturday. The campground above the cruise ship docks is not for recreation. It’s for people experiencing homelessness in Juneau. It closes for winter every year. David lived at the campground with his girlfriend. KTOO isn’t using his last...
kinyradio.com
CCFR prepares haunted house for Halloween family fun
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Meg Thordarson from Capital City Fire and Rescue joined Angel Montgomery on Capital Chat Friday to talk about the Halloween festivities. Meg Thordarson gave information about the Haunted House. "Dates are October 21st, October 22nd, October 28th, and 29th. $5 to get in and we're really...
kinyradio.com
Southeast author's meet and greet returns
Heather Lende, the Alaska State Writer Laureate's books on display, sold at Hearthside. (Photos courtesy of Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Saturday afternoon was the return of the author meet and greet with authors across Southeast joining to discuss their work in education, including Alaska State Laureate of the year Heather Lende.
Alice, The Resident Ghost of Juneau, Alaska
The female that roams the halls of the oldest hotel in Alaska is said to be that of the gold miner’s wife, Alice. Legend has it that the unfortunate woman was the wife of one gold miner. After he went off to seek gold, Alice was left behind and waited for her husband to return.
kinyradio.com
Bartlett Regional Hospital announces Therapeutics and Testing Transitions underway
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Starting October 24, the hospital will be closing its monoclonal antibody therapy clinic due to a decrease in demand. Bartlett Regional Hospital announced this upcoming change on Friday through a press release. Individuals seeking COVID-19 medication should contact their primary care provider to discuss further options.
alaskasnewssource.com
Teen dead after pickup truck crash into lake near Juneau
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The teenage driver of a pickup truck died early Tuesday morning after police say it rolled off a Juneau road and into a lake. The Juneau Police Department said in a release that two teen passengers were ejected in the crash. One man, 19, walked to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, while police say they haven’t been able to locate the other man, an 18-year-old passenger. Both are from Juneau.
ktoo.org
Curious Juneau: How far has the Mendenhall Glacier retreated in the last 12 months?
Longtime Juneau resident James Wycoff noticed on his regular walks to Nugget Falls that the face of the Mendenhall Glacier seemed to be retreating faster this year than any year he’s seen before. “I arrived in Juneau in 1974 as a young pharmacist from Kansas,” Wycoff said. “I had...
kinyradio.com
Update: Death identified in Auke Lake truck crash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Authorities in Juneau are investigating a crash that occurred at about midnight, and it is believed that three men were inside the truck at the time of the crash. Update 10/19: CCFR located the white Chevrolet pickup submerged in Auke Lake, in about fourteen feet of...
Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers said they responded to a report Thursday evening of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens, the troopers said. The troopers’ statement said a medical service reached the scene around 6:40 p.m. and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. Erec Isaacson, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, where Stevens worked as vice president of external affairs and transportation, said in a statement Friday that the company was “deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our friend and colleague, Ben Stevens.” Stevens joined the company in early 2021 after working as chief of staff to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
kinyradio.com
NOTN 10-17 AM
Preliminary election work is complete in the 2022 CBJ Regular Municipal Election. Catherine Schleck from the Alaska STEAM Conference talked about an Author Meet and Greet that took place Saturday at JDHS. Charolette Truitt, Juneau Symphony executive director, talked about their Roaring 20's party held Saturday at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall,...
ktoo.org
Latest ballot count in Juneau’s municipal election shows real estate disclosure repeal likely to pass
The latest unofficial ballot count for Juneau’s Oct. 4 municipal election shows that a repeal to Juneau’s real estate disclosure mandate is likely, and a measure to fund a new city hall appears to have failed. City election officials released the results of another round of ballot processing...
NPR
Why you can't find a vet
Work-life balance seems more relevant than ever right now. And it couldn't be more important in the animal healthcare world, where veterinarians — especially those in rural areas — often work long, stressful hours in understaffed facilities. Nate Hegyi, host of the podcast Outside/In from member station NHPR, brings us to Juneau, Alaska to investigate how the pandemic is reshaping the labor market for veterinary workers, and why animal healthcare in the state is trending more towards "All Creatures Great and Small" than fully staffed animal hospitals.
Comments / 0