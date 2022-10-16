Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama’s Jermaine Burton Appears To Get Physical With Vols Fans After Loss
UPDATE: Saban offered a statement on Burton's actions at Wednesday's press conference. “We are aware of the situation with Jermiane Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday. We are currently working to gather more information,” said coach Nick Saban. Alabama lost an emotional football game against Tennessee on...
TMZ.com
Alabama's Jermaine Burton Allegedly Smacked Woman In Head After Tenn. Loss
9:32 AM PT -- Bama head coach Nick Saban spoke about the video ... saying, "We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday. We are currently working to gather more information." Alabama WR Jermaine Burton allegedly struck a female Tennessee football fan...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Trolls Henry To’o To’o After Hype Video, Late Hit Against Vols
Tennessee’s players s̶e̶e̶m̶i̶n̶g̶l̶y̶ kept the receipts. Let’s go back a few days though. On Friday afternoon, Alabama football officially dropped their hype video for the Tennessee game, with none other than former Tennessee turned Tide linebacker Henry To’o To’o providing the narration.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban reviews play calling on Alabama's last 5 plays from loss at Tennessee
Nick Saban and Alabama have been criticized for the play calling at the end of the Tennessee game, and the coach reviewed the scenarios at his Monday press conference. “The last 5 plays of the game, we didn’t execute,” Saban said. “We can talk about running the ball, but we dropped a pass and the clock would be running and we would be closer.”
Auburn football fans split on if Jeff Grimes is a qualified head coach option
Auburn football is in a state of ambiguity regarding the head coaching position. Bryan Harsin currently sits in the seat, but there’s a ticking clock on his tenure, and it’s unclear just how much sand is in the hourglass. While his coaching record fell to 9-11 overall and...
mageenews.com
Tuskegee College Continues Winning Streak
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuskegee Golden Tigers racked up another win against Central State 49-34. Former Magee High School Trojan standout, Jalen Franks continues to...
WSFA
Coach Terrence Vaughn wears many hats at Brewbaker Middle School
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Terrence Vaughn has been at Brewbaker Middle School for 19 years now. He’s a baseball coach, football coach, physical education teacher and athletic director. While he wear many hats and has a lot of titles, Vaughn said it’s all rewarding. “Usually you don’t see...
Prattville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Jefferson Davis High School football team will have a game with Prattville High School on October 17, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Montgomery, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Montgomery Academy football team will have a game with Trinity Presbyterian School on October 17, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
altoday.com
Yolanda Flowers addresses prison protesters
On Friday, Democratic nominee for Governor Yolanda Flowers addressed the “Break These Chains” protest rally on the Capitol steps in Montgomery. The rally aimed to draw attention to conditions within the Alabama Department of Corrections. Alabama is one of seven states that do not pay its prisoners for their labor. There is reportedly still an ongoing work stoppage in some state prisons.
Millions of dollars, hundreds of jobs coming to Alabama’s Capital with major investment
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN) — A new major economic development is coming to Montgomery with a $600 million investment that will create 280 full-time jobs for the state. Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business enterprise and investment firm, will be setting up what they call a “beverage park” in the Alabama capital. This will be a […]
Tuberville addresses remarks made at Nevada rally: ‘The issue is crime, not race’
"The issue is crime, not race," Tuberville said through a spokesperson on Monday.
GOP candidate falsely accuses Alabama Democrats of redrawing districts in “dark of the night”
A campaign flyer circulating in Spanish Fort accuses Democratic lawmakers in Montgomery of redrawing legislative districts to shift portions of a fast-growing, Republican-leaning city on the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County into a Democratic district. The flyer in question promotes the candidacy of Republican Pete Riehm, who is looking to...
elmoreautauganews.com
Autaugaville School Celebrates Homecoming
Professional Photos provided by Robert Elliot Taylor – Elluminated_Lenses. Autaugaville School celebrated Homecoming the week of October 3-7, 2022, with spirit days, a parade, a royal coronation, and finally the football game. All grades Pre-K – 12th Grade participated in the festivities as well as the community. The community rallied around all the students to show their school pride and even hosted their annual tailgate prior to the football game on Friday night.
Former Montgomery Hyundai executive suing, claiming racism, retaliation
A former Hyundai executive at the automaker’s Montgomery plant has filed a federal lawsuit, claiming she was fired from her position after being singularly excluded from leadership, with her position diminished because of racism. Yvette Gilkey-Shuford, who said she was previously the top ranked female and Black executive at...
WSFA
Search continues for Montgomery man missing since 2017
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police continue searching for Fredrick Lamont Edwards, who has been missing since 2017. According to Montgomery police, Edwards, 49, was last seen on Nov. 1 of that year at his home in the 700 block of Byrne Drive. Edwards called his mother asking for a ride, but when his mother arrived, he was not at the home. He has not been heard from since.
selmasun.com
Montgomery Hyundai Plant sued by former executive for alleged discrimination
A former executive at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama (HMMA) in Montgomery has sued the plant for alleged sexual and racial discrimination. Yvette Gilkey-Shuford had served as Director of Administration before her position was terminated during a restructuring in June, said a press release. She is being represented by Artur...
WSFA
Large police presence reported at Lowndes County home
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are involved in a situation in the Lowndesboro community in Lowndes County. Further details are limited. Several callers have contacted the WSFA 12 Newsroom to indicate the situation is taking place on Brinson Place, located right along the Alabama River. One...
WSFA
Montgomery police locate missing man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have located a missing man. A missing and endangered alert was issued Saturday morning for 42-year-old Timothy Lance Chastain. Authorities canceled the alert Saturday evening. No further details were released. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and...
Macon County couple killed in shooting, investigation underway
HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A Macon County couple is dead after a shooting inside their Hurtsboro home, the gunfire allegedly injured two others inside the home. Macon County investigators say early Saturday morning, October 8, they were called to a home along Ross Road about a shooting. Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley says investigators located […]
Comments / 0