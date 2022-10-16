ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reviews play calling on Alabama's last 5 plays from loss at Tennessee

Nick Saban and Alabama have been criticized for the play calling at the end of the Tennessee game, and the coach reviewed the scenarios at his Monday press conference. “The last 5 plays of the game, we didn’t execute,” Saban said. “We can talk about running the ball, but we dropped a pass and the clock would be running and we would be closer.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
mageenews.com

Tuskegee College Continues Winning Streak

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuskegee Golden Tigers racked up another win against Central State 49-34. Former Magee High School Trojan standout, Jalen Franks continues to...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

Coach Terrence Vaughn wears many hats at Brewbaker Middle School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Terrence Vaughn has been at Brewbaker Middle School for 19 years now. He’s a baseball coach, football coach, physical education teacher and athletic director. While he wear many hats and has a lot of titles, Vaughn said it’s all rewarding. “Usually you don’t see...
MONTGOMERY, AL
High School Football PRO

Prattville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jefferson Davis High School football team will have a game with Prattville High School on October 17, 2022, 16:30:00.
PRATTVILLE, AL
High School Football PRO

Montgomery, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Montgomery Academy football team will have a game with Trinity Presbyterian School on October 17, 2022, 16:30:00.
MONTGOMERY, AL
altoday.com

Yolanda Flowers addresses prison protesters

On Friday, Democratic nominee for Governor Yolanda Flowers addressed the “Break These Chains” protest rally on the Capitol steps in Montgomery. The rally aimed to draw attention to conditions within the Alabama Department of Corrections. Alabama is one of seven states that do not pay its prisoners for their labor. There is reportedly still an ongoing work stoppage in some state prisons.
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Autaugaville School Celebrates Homecoming

Professional Photos provided by Robert Elliot Taylor – Elluminated_Lenses. Autaugaville School celebrated Homecoming the week of October 3-7, 2022, with spirit days, a parade, a royal coronation, and finally the football game. All grades Pre-K – 12th Grade participated in the festivities as well as the community. The community rallied around all the students to show their school pride and even hosted their annual tailgate prior to the football game on Friday night.
AUTAUGAVILLE, AL
WSFA

Search continues for Montgomery man missing since 2017

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police continue searching for Fredrick Lamont Edwards, who has been missing since 2017. According to Montgomery police, Edwards, 49, was last seen on Nov. 1 of that year at his home in the 700 block of Byrne Drive. Edwards called his mother asking for a ride, but when his mother arrived, he was not at the home. He has not been heard from since.
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Montgomery Hyundai Plant sued by former executive for alleged discrimination

A former executive at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama (HMMA) in Montgomery has sued the plant for alleged sexual and racial discrimination. Yvette Gilkey-Shuford had served as Director of Administration before her position was terminated during a restructuring in June, said a press release. She is being represented by Artur...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Large police presence reported at Lowndes County home

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are involved in a situation in the Lowndesboro community in Lowndes County. Further details are limited. Several callers have contacted the WSFA 12 Newsroom to indicate the situation is taking place on Brinson Place, located right along the Alabama River. One...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police locate missing man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have located a missing man. A missing and endangered alert was issued Saturday morning for 42-year-old Timothy Lance Chastain. Authorities canceled the alert Saturday evening. No further details were released. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Macon County couple killed in shooting, investigation underway

HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A Macon County couple is dead after a shooting inside their Hurtsboro home, the gunfire allegedly injured two others inside the home. Macon County investigators say early Saturday morning, October 8, they were called to a home along Ross Road about a shooting.  Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley says investigators located […]
MACON COUNTY, AL

