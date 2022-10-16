Read full article on original website
Eddie Redmayne 'made a fool of himself' in front of Julia Roberts
Eddie Redmayne has confessed he "made a fool of himself" in front of Julia Roberts. 'The Theory of Everything' has revealed he met the Hollywood superstar for the first time at an awards show where she was on hand to present him with a prize, but he feel haunted by shame because he "embarrassed" himself when he got the chance to talk to her.
Drew Barrymore: George Clooney was my therapist
Drew Barrymore says George Clooney acted as her "therapist." The 47-year-old star met up with Hollywood actor George - who is married to human rights lawyer Amal, 44, and has four-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella with her - when he made an appearance on her talk show and thought it was "amazing" to just "dive in" to a conversation with her 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind' co-star.
Little Simz wins Mercury Prize
Little Simz has won the 2022 Mercury Prize. The 28-year-old musician's album 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert' saw off competition from the likes of Sam Fender, Harry Styles and Wet Leg to be named the winner at this year's ceremony, which took place at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London on Tuesday (18.10.22) evening and was hosted by Lauren Laverne.
There’s a New ‘Silent Hill’ Film in Development
“Return to Silent Hill,” a horror film based on the classic Konami survival/horror video-game series, is in development. The news was announced at the end of a livestream dedicated to announcing new titles in the franchise. Christophe Gans, who directed 2006’s “Silent Hill,” based on the first game in the series, was confirmed to direct the film. He appeared in a video message during the livestream to discuss the project. In addition, Victor Hadida, who executive produced the 2006 film, will return to produce “Return.” Gans confirmed that the movie would adapt the second game in the franchise, which was announced...
