New York State

Citrus County Chronicle

The perfect, unbeaten '72 Dolphins knew how losses felt

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dick LeBeau has seen plenty in his football life. He spent six decades in the NFL as a player and coach. Made the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win two Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator. And he helped beat...
Citrus County Chronicle

Browns RG Teller likely out against Ravens with calf injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller is expected to miss Sunday's game in Baltimore with a left calf strain, an injury that could slow the NFL's leading rushing attack as Cleveland tries to snap a three-game losing streak. Teller got hurt in the first quarter...
CLEVELAND, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Tua Tagovailoa glad to be back after clearing protocols

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he's glad to be back after a long process to clear concussion protocols. “It’s been a process,” he said on Wednesday during his first comments to reporters since his injury. “That’s for sure. Having to deal with interviews with the NFL, NFLPA, and then having to go and see doctors outside with second opinions. A lot of it has been stressful. But all of it’s done for player safety.”
Citrus County Chronicle

Panthers' PJ Walker to start at QB against Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker will make his second straight start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Jacob Eason will serve as the backup.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Citrus County Chronicle

As MLB playoffs expand, regular-season success matters less

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball views expanded playoffs as the more the merrier. Not for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals. The National League’s four winningest teams failed to reach the League Championship Series, six months of accomplishment undone in...
NEW YORK STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

College Football Picks: Pac-12 gets a rare top-10 showdown

The Pac-12 has not had a game like UCLA-Oregon in four seasons, and only two of them over the last nine. The ninth-ranked Bruins visit the No. 10 Ducks on Saturday in the first regular-season meeting of Pac-12 teams ranked in the top-10 of the AP poll since 2018.
Citrus County Chronicle

Playoff loss drives Antetokounmpo as he aims to regain title

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is motivated by winning. In his mind, he didn’t do enough of that last season. The Milwaukee Bucks forward spent the NBA offseason working on his game and body – while also representing his country – as he makes a run at another championship.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Citrus County Chronicle

Panthers put D Aaron Ekblad on long-term injured reserve

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers will be without top defenseman Aaron Ekblad until at least mid-November, and quite possibly longer, after the team putting him on the long-term injured reserve list with a groin injury. Players on the LTIR list must miss at least 10 games and...
SUNRISE, FL
WJTV 12

The 2023 Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Class Announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The 2023 class for the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame has been announced. There are 8 new members who will be formally inducted into the Hall next summer. Below is the press release sent by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame: Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023 JACKSON, Miss. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Purdue's Edey moves from role player to center of attention

Purdue center Zach Edey always stood out. Whether he was striking out batters or scoring hockey goals in Canada or emerging as a basketball star at a premier American prep school, people watched with amazement as the uniquely talented big guy dominated the field of play.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

