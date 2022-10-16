Read full article on original website
Related
I Hate To Break It To You But If You Recognize Any Of These 32 Pictures You Are Officially Old
I don't make the rules. It's just the truth.
Yakima Herald Republic
Little Simz wins Mercury Prize
Little Simz has won the 2022 Mercury Prize. The 28-year-old musician's album 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert' saw off competition from the likes of Sam Fender, Harry Styles and Wet Leg to be named the winner at this year's ceremony, which took place at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London on Tuesday (18.10.22) evening and was hosted by Lauren Laverne.
Yakima Herald Republic
Drew Barrymore: George Clooney was my therapist
Drew Barrymore says George Clooney acted as her "therapist." The 47-year-old star met up with Hollywood actor George - who is married to human rights lawyer Amal, 44, and has four-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella with her - when he made an appearance on her talk show and thought it was "amazing" to just "dive in" to a conversation with her 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind' co-star.
Yakima Herald Republic
Jonathan Majors hopes to challenge himself by playing Dennis Rodman
Jonathan Majors hopes to play the "unbridled" Dennis Rodman. The 33-year-old actor is in talks to play the basketball maverick in the movie '48 Hours in Vegas', which tells the story of the sports star's infamous trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals. Jonathan explained that he is...
Yakima Herald Republic
Camila Cabello deleted dating app after 24 hours because of one DM
Camila Cabello deleted a dating app after just 24 hours because of her first DM. The 'Havana' hitmaker - who split from ex Shawn Mendes in November 2021 - gave online dating a try but she decided to scrap the idea because she couldn't figure out people's "intentions" when it came to her life in the spotlight.
Yakima Herald Republic
Tia Mowry feels 'blessed' amid her divorce
Tia Mowry is feeling "blessed" amid her divorce. The 44-year-old actress - who shot to fame alongside her twin Tamera in the 1990s Nickelodeon sitcom 'Sister, Sister' - has filed for divorce from Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage but insisted that she is "doing fantastic" since the split.
Yakima Herald Republic
John Stamos: I went from being a dorky kid to a teen idol
John Stamos says he went from being a "dorky kid" to a "teen idol" overnight. The 59-year-old actor started his career in his late teens on the soap opera 'General Hospital' and when reflecting upon his life for his upcoming memoir 'If You Would Have Told Me?', explained that he had written some "hard chapters" to show that "anyone can make it" in the world of show business.
Yakima Herald Republic
Drew Barrymore vows to never have cosmetic surgery on her face
Drew Barrymore has vowed to never have cosmetic surgery on her face. The 47-year-old actress has never gone under the knife and doesn't want to "fight nature", as she'd rather age naturally. Speaking about aging to 'Halloween Ends' star Jamie Lee Curtis on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the host said:...
Yakima Herald Republic
Ela Hosk collaborates with Béis
Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk has teamed up with Béis. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has teamed up with the travel and lifestyle brand – founded by ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress Shay Mitchell – to promote a new line of fashion forward bags and accessories.
14 Seriously Hysterical Grandparents Whose Behavior Is Begging To Be Made Fun Of
These grandparents know not the hilarious things they do.
Dentists warn against these vampire fangs Halloween hacks on TikTok
Dentists on TikTok are warning users not to use nail products and other dangerous techniques to get the look of vampire fangs for Halloween.
Yakima Herald Republic
Netflix to Delay Harry & Meghan Docuseries Following Backlash Over ‘The Crown’
Netflix has been in hot water recently following a leak about Episode 1 of the upcoming fifth season of The Crown, and now it’s affecting some of its other royal-themed releases. According to Deadline, the Crown episode, titled “Queen Victoria Syndrome,” is said to focus on a meeting Prince...
Comments / 0