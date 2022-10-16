John Stamos says he went from being a "dorky kid" to a "teen idol" overnight. The 59-year-old actor started his career in his late teens on the soap opera 'General Hospital' and when reflecting upon his life for his upcoming memoir 'If You Would Have Told Me?', explained that he had written some "hard chapters" to show that "anyone can make it" in the world of show business.

1 DAY AGO