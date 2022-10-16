ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns at Ravens: 3 things to watch and game picks

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns play their second AFC North game of the season on Sunday when they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore has had its fair share of issues this season, especially when it comes to blowing late leads, and come into the game 3-3. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered.
DraftKings promo code: best pick for NFL bet $5, win $200

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 7 is better when a 40-to-1 payout is on the line, so register here with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New...
Liz Truss, Browns debacles: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- At least one Cleveland Browns backer is more bruised than others, Liz Truss. In 2018, the now deposed British Prime Minister posted several photos on Twitter of herself attending a Cleveland Browns game wearing the short-lived re-designed Browns jersey that lasted just a little longer than the six weeks Truss did as Prime Minister.
Isaac Okoro to step into Cleveland Cavaliers’ starting lineup for Darius Garland, sources say

CHICAGO -- Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Isaac Okoro will temporarily step into the starting lineup for injured All-Star point guard Darius Garland, sources tell cleveland.com. Garland, who suffered a nasty-looking eye injury during Wednesday’s 108-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors, will not play Saturday night in Chicago and is “probably” out for Sunday’s home opener against Washington.
Browns & Ravens: Underachieving teams having strange seasons – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles

BALTIMORE – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the Ravens in Baltimore:. 1. Where to begin? How about this: Baltimore expected to be better than 3-3 at this point. The Browns certainly had reason to believe their record would be more like 4-2 than 2-4. But that’s where they stand. Baltimore and Cincinnati are tied for first place in the AFC North at 3-3. Cleveland and Pittsburgh are behind at 2-4. Remember, the winner of the division automatically receives a playoff bid, regardless of its record. All division games are huge!
