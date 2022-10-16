Read full article on original website
What is the Guardians’ line of succession after Terry Francona? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: I was happy to hear that Terry Francona will return...
Why no Shane Bieber in Game 5? The amazing Jose Ramirez – Terry Pluto’s Guardians scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook from the Guardians postseason press conference:. 1. I know some fans are still debating the decision to not start Shane Bieber in the win-or-go-home Game 5 of the Yankee series. Bieber would have been pitching on three days rest, something he had never done as a pro.
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: Watch NFL football live for free (10/23/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens will meet Sunday, Oct. 23 at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial) The Browns lost 38-15...
Browns at Ravens: 3 things to watch and game picks
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns play their second AFC North game of the season on Sunday when they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore has had its fair share of issues this season, especially when it comes to blowing late leads, and come into the game 3-3. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered.
DraftKings promo code: best pick for NFL bet $5, win $200
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 7 is better when a 40-to-1 payout is on the line, so register here with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New...
Liz Truss, Browns debacles: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- At least one Cleveland Browns backer is more bruised than others, Liz Truss. In 2018, the now deposed British Prime Minister posted several photos on Twitter of herself attending a Cleveland Browns game wearing the short-lived re-designed Browns jersey that lasted just a little longer than the six weeks Truss did as Prime Minister.
Darius Garland targeting Friday return, but absence could extend into weekend, sources say
CHICAGO -- Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland, who did not play in Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls because of a left eyelid laceration, is targeting a Friday return, sources tell cleveland.com. However, a source says his absence could extend into next weekend. Garland suffered a nasty-looking...
Caesars Sportsbook promo code CLEFULL: $1,250 for Saturday’s best matchups
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is setting the stage for a big weekend in the NFL, MLB postseason, and more. It’s...
Ja’Marr Chase will soar over the Falcons’ secondary on Sunday: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The over/under for Ja’Marr Chase’s total receiving yards on Sunday against the Falcons has moved up on DraftKings in recent days, but at 81.5 yards the over is still an attractive bet. The Bengals star receiver has only had more than 81 yards in...
Cavaliers at Bulls: Live updates from Cleveland’s second game
CHICAGO -- The Cavaliers are looking for their first win of the season on Saturday, as they take on the Chicago Bulls in their second game of the year. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EDT. The Cavs fell 108-105 to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, and while Donovan Mitchell made...
Isaac Okoro to step into Cleveland Cavaliers’ starting lineup for Darius Garland, sources say
CHICAGO -- Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Isaac Okoro will temporarily step into the starting lineup for injured All-Star point guard Darius Garland, sources tell cleveland.com. Garland, who suffered a nasty-looking eye injury during Wednesday’s 108-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors, will not play Saturday night in Chicago and is “probably” out for Sunday’s home opener against Washington.
Browns & Ravens: Underachieving teams having strange seasons – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
BALTIMORE – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the Ravens in Baltimore:. 1. Where to begin? How about this: Baltimore expected to be better than 3-3 at this point. The Browns certainly had reason to believe their record would be more like 4-2 than 2-4. But that’s where they stand. Baltimore and Cincinnati are tied for first place in the AFC North at 3-3. Cleveland and Pittsburgh are behind at 2-4. Remember, the winner of the division automatically receives a playoff bid, regardless of its record. All division games are huge!
For better or worse, Ravens’ Lamar Jackson can be one-man band: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Today, Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback, Lamar Jackson, has promised a show for when the Cleveland Browns come to town. The Browns are one game back of the Ravens who, at 3-3, are tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North. The reason...
‘The strength of the team is the team’: Cleveland Cavaliers personify team credo in first win of season
CHICAGO -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have a motto. It was introduced by Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff, known as a master culture driver, at the beginning of last season. It may not be all that catchy or elegant. It doesn’t flow off the tongue. But it’s certainly appropriate. And, most importantly, the players have fully bought in.
