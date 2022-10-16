ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Patriots bury Browns 38-15

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie backup Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in his third NFL game, Bill Belichick tied George Halas for second on the all-time list with his 324th victory, and the New England Patriots buried the Cleveland Browns 38-15.

Zappe started his second game in place of the injured Mac Jones. He threw second-half TD passes to Tyquan Thornton and Hunter Henry.

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for two touchdowns for New England.

Belichick has a chance to pass Halas next Monday night at home against Chicago the franchise with which Halas won all his games.

Ohio Supreme Court suspends local judge

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday announced the disciplinary actions taken on a local judge. Official documents say former Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr is “indefinitely suspended from the practice of law and immediately suspended from judicial office without pay for the duration of her disciplinary suspension.”
