Yeezy, owned by Ye, aka Kanye West, cut ties to JPMorgan before 'White Lives Matter,' antisemitism controversy
JPMorgan Chase is severing ties with Yeezy Brands, owned by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The bank sent Ye a letter on Sept. 20, weeks before he mired himself in controversy after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Paris fashion show and writing antisemitic social media posts.
Kim Kardashian Beefing Up Security At Her Kids' Private School After Kanye West's Outbursts Go Viral
Kim Kardashian is doing everything to protect her kids after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic and racist rant via social media. During the rapper's outburst, he leaked the name of the school to everyone, putting his children at risk. West's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and...
TMZ.com
Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money
Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
NME
John Legend hits out at Kanye West over “anti-blackness and antisemitism”
John Legend has hit out at Kanye West after the rapper shared a series of antisemitic posts over the weekend. Last Sunday (October 9), West had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended after posting antisemitic comments on the platforms. A spokesperson from Twitter told BuzzFeed News that “the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies”.
Complex
Kanye West Responds to Being Called Out for Antisemitism: ‘I Don’t Believe in That Term’
Ye’s latest interview arrived Monday night courtesy of Chris Cuomo. The ex-CNN host, now at NewsNation, shared a 20-minute segment where the multi-hyphenate formerly known as Kanye West spoke remotely from a vehicle. They touched on West’s plan to purchase Parler and his recent antisemitic remarks, among other topics.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
Bank Cuts Ties With Kanye West Following Rapper's Anti-Semitic Slurs, Must Move Money By November 21
Kanye West better find a new place for his Yeezy money — and fast! JP Morgan Chase has officially cut ties with the troubled rapper's fashion company after he lashed out at the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 45-year-old Grammy winner's ally Candace Owens revealed the news on...
Kanye West to buy Parler, vows to make conservative opinions 'uncancelable'
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, plans to purchase Parler, a social media platform devoted to free speech and making its users "uncancelable." Ye and Parler announced the acquisition Monday, saying they expect to finalize the acquisition by the end of the year. The announcement comes amid a firestorm of controversy for Ye, who has been accused of anti-Semitic comments in recent days.
Kanye West Is Buying Parler as the Far-Right Scrambles to Co-Opt Him
The far-right is circling Kanye West to co-opt him as their patron saint of “bigotry equals free speech,” as the rapper slides deeper into public disgrace for unapologetically spewing antisemitic conspiracies. And West, who’s been locked out of his Instagram and Twitter accounts for anti-Jewish bigotry, appears to now be building a home for the canceled, deplatformed masses: He’s buying Parler, the fringe social media site popular with the far-right.
N.O.R.E. Apologizes for Airing Kanye West’s ‘Hurtful’ Antisemitic and George Floyd Comments on ‘Drink Champs’
N.O.R.E. (real name: Victor Santiago), who challenged West only occasionally during the interview, was on the receiving end of many angry social media posts for his tacit acceptance of many of the comments. “I made a mistake doing the Kanye interview,” he said. “I could come out here and say...
A social network for bigots? No wonder Kanye West wants to buy Parler
Kanye West, a man who can’t seem to stop saying bigoted things, is buying Parler, a social network designed especially for people who like to say bigoted things. I was a little surprised when this news broke on Monday because I thought Parler was basically a Nazified version of Myspace that nobody used any more. There are a bunch of fringe rightwing social networks out there – Gettr, Gab, Truth Social – and Parler might be the least successful of a very unsuccessful bunch. The Twitter clone was launched in 2018 with the stated aim of countering the “ever-increasing tyranny … of our tech overlords”; it had a brief moment of popularity then that fizzled out. No doubt because of the tyranny of our tech overlords.
Is Ye, Formerly Known as Kanye West, Actually Bailing Out the Ghost Town That Is Parler?
The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, faces an uphill battle to revive the “ghost town” that is the conservative MAGA site Parler, say hosts Will Sommer and Kelly Weill in this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast.Ye is buying the social media platform after being kicked off Instagram and Twitter for an antisemitic post, Parler’s parent company announced Monday.“If you wanted to buy a right-wing social media platform, this is not even the one that you would want to get,” Sommer says, reflecting on “how much Parler is irrelevant even within the mostly irrelevant world...
‘The Shop’ Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due To Anti-Semitic Remarks
The latest episode of The Shop featuring Kanye West will not air. Andscape reports that the LeBron James and Maverick Carter-produced show has chosen to cancel the forthcoming episode due to Ye’s anti-Semitic comments, which also resulted in his Twitter account becoming restricted. “Yesterday we taped an episode of...
Kanye West on anti-Semitic comments: I’m ‘happy’ I ‘crossed the line’
Kanye West isn’t letting it go. Speaking to Page Six as he left the screening of Candace Owens’ new documentary on Wednesday night, West addressed all of the brands that have dropped him since his most recent social media rants, including Adidas and JP Morgan Chase. “Hey, if...
Parler CEO talks Kanye West acquisition, says conservative app ‘needs Ye in many ways’
In a FOX Business exclusive interview Monday, Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer - who runs the parent company of free-speech platform Parler - confirmed rapper and fashion mogul Ye West, formerly known as Kanye, will acquire the company. "Parler needs Ye in many ways, because Parler needs this brand to...
Kanye West To Trademark Phrases From Feud With Supreme’s Tremaine Emory
Kanye West has moved to take his Internet rantings to the bank. According to TMZ, the 45-year-old rapper filed a trademark for the phrases “Good to hear from you bi**h” and “Tremendez” in reference to his social media feud with fashion designer Tremaine Emory. More from VIBE.comDame Dash Voices Concern For Kanye West's Mental HealthIce Cube Rejects Credit For Kanye West's Anti-SemitismGeorge Floyd's Family Sues Kanye West For "Infliction Of Emotional Distress" Since labeling the Denim Tears founder “Tremendez,” Ye has been seen in multi-colored shirts bearing the name. Earlier this month, Emory called out Ye for his use of Virgil...
Here’s Who Has Defended and Opposed Kanye West Following His Most Recent Controversies
Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons for the last month. On Oct. 3, his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show was just the beginning of the tumultuous days head. At the event in Paris, he donned a shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, which is officially part of the new collection. Subsequent anti-Semetic comments, thoughts on his relationship with the late Virgil Abloh and disputing the cause of George Floyd’s death came after. Understandably so, West has ignited outrage among fellow celebrities and musicians.
Celebs Slam Kanye West aka MAGA Ye Over Anti-Semitic Remarks
Kanye West has once again gone on an offensive rant spree, this time sending out antisemitic messages on social media. Celebrities, including John Legend, were quick to swoop in and condemn him. The rapper and business mogul has attracted the ire of many within the past couple of weeks, but...
Kanye Buying Parler Draws Attention To The Dangers Of ‘Right-Wing’ Social Media
Parler prides itself on being the unmoderated version of Twitter because they do not restrict hate speech in its terms of service. The post Kanye Buying Parler Draws Attention To The Dangers Of ‘Right-Wing’ Social Media appeared first on NewsOne.
Voices: George Floyd’s family is right to hold Kanye West to account for his hateful comments
When it comes to Kanye West and his ongoing ill-advised media tour, I’ve tried my best to ignore him, his asininity, and his antisemitism for the sake of not amplifying the harmful things he says. Unfortunately, much like former President Trump, whom he once referred to as a “brother” that he shares “dragon energy” with, some comments are too vile and inflammatory to be ignored or go unanswered. During an interview on the Drink Champs podcast that aired last week, Kanye, or Ye as he’s now legally known, made the infuriating false claim that George Floyd died from a drug...
