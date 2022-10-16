Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bristol Casino Doubles Down on Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Events in OctoberJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
This North Carolina Hike Leads to the Ruins of a Plane CrashTravel MavenLinville, NC
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Male Bobcat Kittens are Coming to Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park and PlanetariumJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
East Hill Cemetery Ghost Walk highlight's Bristol's former residents
BRISTOL, Va. — A roving band of ghosts strolled the grounds of East Hill Cemetery on a Wednesday in Bristol, Virginia. The ghosts were dressed in period clothing. Several appeared as if they had stepped from the grave within which they had been buried one or two centuries ago. Most did not look worse for wear. Skin did not hang from bones.
Johnson City Press
Live Music Nights returning to Northeast State
BLOUNTVILLE — County music classics. Irish melodies lifting spirits. Bassline house DJs dropping the beats. Northeast State's Entertainment Technology Department presents the Live Music Nights concert series returning Oct. 20 with sensational live music performances by local and international acts. All performances begin at 7 p.m. in the Entertainment Technology venue (Room O58) in the Technical Education Complex building on the main campus in Blountville, next to Tri-Cities Airport.
Johnson City Press
La Ingrata Bar and Grill headed to Broad Street
KINGSPORT — A new bar and grill is getting ready to spice up downtown. LA INGRATA Bar and Grill may open as soon as the end of 2022, according to owner Bruno Ramirez.
Johnson City Press
ETSU will honor music legends at Friday concert
Jack Tottle, a legendary musician who founded what is now Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies at East Tennessee State University, will be honored with an honorary doctorate this Friday. The university will make the presentation during the program’s 40th anniversary concert on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at...
Johnson City Press
Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique hosting 3rd Lick-or-Treat Paw Parade
Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique will host the Third Annual Lick-or-Treat Paw Parade, starting at noon on Saturday, Oct. 29, in downtown Jonesborough. The parade will kick off at Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique at 111 E. Main St., and attendees will line up with their pets at the storefront and parade up and down the street showing off their best Halloween costumes in front of local businesses, according to a press release. Participants and their pups are encouraged to dress in their scariest, funniest, and cutest costumes.
Johnson City Press
Farmer's Market celebrating fall this Saturday
Make sure you sharpen up your pumpkin carving skills—you’ll need to carve out some time Saturday for the Kingsport Farmers Market's Fall Festival. The festival will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. with pumpkins, sweet fall treats, festive home décor and more.
Johnson City Press
Bristol welcomes country legend Craig Morgan
BRISTOL — Country music icon Craig Morgan will perform at Bristol’s Cameo Theater on Oct. 29, giving audiences a night of fun, faith and country tunes. Morgan got his start in Nashville, where he grew up around music and discovered his passion for it. He served in the Army for 10 years and received the USO Merit Award and the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal.
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals and Sabine Hill will offer scary history of 18th and 19th century death for Halloween
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will present a spooky history lesson this Halloween season. “Death Comes to Sabine Hill” will be presented at the nearby Sabine Hill State Historic Site during the last weekend in October. The event is not just another scary Halloween experience, it is designed to resurrect many of the forgotten traditions associated with death and mourning in early America. Visitors can experience these arcane customs firsthand though several programs offered during the event. These include demonstrations of the jobs associated with death in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, special after-hours tours of the historic Taylor House, and a re-creation of an early American funeral service.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton planning lots of Halloween, Christmas celebrations
ELIZABETHTON — It will once again be a busy holiday season in Elizabethton and Carter County, with a wide variety of events now being worked on by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Main Street Elizabethton and several principal sponsors. The events are set to begin with Halloween and continue through Thanksgiving and Christmas. There are so many things going on that there is a call for volunteers and sponsors to help with supporting, organizing and carrying out the many things that will be going on.
Johnson City Press
State Line Drive-In celebrates 75 years of providing entertainment to the community
ELIZABETHTON — There have been a lot of great memories and good times made in a large field on the southeastern edge of Elizabethton over the last three-quarters of a century. That is why the State Line Drive-In Theater is celebrating its 75th anniversary on the last weekend of the season. The final show of the year is Halloween Ends, but the State Line has no plans to end in the foreseeable future.
Johnson City Press
A walk in Bob Miller's shoes: Celebrating 104 years of life
KINGSPORT — For many, turning 104 years old seems an inconceivable milestone. But for Dr. Robert Miller, it is right around the corner. Approaching his 104th birthday on Oct. 29, Robert “Bob” Miller has been a beloved resident of Kingsport since his arrival in 1948. Before he reached Kingsport, he grew up in Chester, South Carolina. In 1939, he earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry from Erskine College, where he was later inducted into the Academic Hall of Fame.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 19
Oct. 19, 1899: The Comet informed readers that, “The County Board of Health has decided to quarantine against Bristol and hereafter no one from Bristol will be allowed to enter Johnson City or Jonesboro except with a health certificate.”. The newspaper did not specify why the quarantine was in...
Tragedy prompts parents to sell Kingsport business, open new location in tribute to late son
A simple, lighthearted listing on Facebook marketplace shows that the Kingsport Wheeler's Bagels location is up for sale, but the story behind the Bishops' choice to downsize is one of heartbreak.
What does 2022’s Woolly Worm Festival champ, Porta Potty, say about winter in high country this year?
BANNER ELK, N.C. (WGHP) — The high country can expect the start of winter to be filled with below-average temperatures and snow of more than 3 inches, according to “Porta Potty,” the 2022 Woolly Worm Champion. Porta Potty beat out two dozen woolly worms this weekend at the 45th annual Woolly Worm Festival. Around 20,000 […]
Johnson City Press
Federal, New York authorities allege Blountville man smuggled guns via 'Iron Pipeline'
YYYY BLOUNTVILLE — A 70-year-old Blountville man is in jail in New York state, charged along with four others involved in the "notorious Iron Pipeline" to smuggle guns purchased in Knoxville to Queens County, New York. If convicted, the alleged main supplier for the "Iron Pipeline" could face up...
Johnson City Press
Fall colors on an overcast day
A panoramic view of the area’s fall foliage can be seen from the Tannery Knobs Bike Park in Johnson City. Top photo: You can see the TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Above, left: You can spot Keystone Center and the Memorial Park Community Center. Above, right: You can also enjoy the fall colors on any of the bike trails at Tannery Knobs.
Johnson City Press
Carter County hazardous household waste collection will be this Saturday at Recycling Center
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection will be held Saturday, Oct. 22. The drop off is free and will be conducted at the Carter County Recycling Center, 410 Cherokee Park Drive, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation mobile household hazardous waste collection service will conduct the event.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Sullivan school board votes to sell former Colonial Heights Middle to Christian school
BLOUNTVILLE — Tri-Cities Christian School is one step closer to opening at the former Colonial Heights Middle School campus. An access road being built for West Ridge High School also is moving closer to reality.
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In North Carolina
Thrillist searched around the country for the spookiest places in state, including this infamous haunt in North Carolina.
East Tennessean
Yung Gravy train rolls into Johnson City
On Oct. 15, Yung Gravy headlined the ETSU Student Government Association fall concert Saturday evening at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Gravy first gained large recognition via Soundcloud in 2017 when his single “Mr. Clean” quickly gained popularity. Since then, he has released four feature albums with one on the way, releasing later this October. Plus, “Mr. Clean” is now certified platinum by the RIAA.
Comments / 0