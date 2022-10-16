Read full article on original website
Children watch as Worcester bus driver battles car fire
WORCESTER, Mass. — It was to be a typical afternoon run for Worcester School Bus Driver Peggy Holloway — until it wasn’t. Monday, Holloway was about to pull away from the La Familia Dual Language School on Grafton Street. “And all of a sudden I hear a...
Tractor-Trailer Reportedly Carrying Tomato Sauce Crashes On I-290 In Worcester
A tractor-trailer rollover crash in central Massachusetts made for quite the messy morning commute as the truck reportedly carrying tomato sauce blocked a major highway. The crash happened on I-290 west at I-90 on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to a Tweet from WBZ Traffic. The overturned truck was reportedly blocking the center and two right lanes.
NECN
Police Looking for Man they Believe Jumped Into Merrimack River After Police Pursuit
A man may have jumped into the Merrimack River in Lowell after leading police on a chase early Wednesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. The man is suspected of carjacking and assault and battery by a dangerous weapon, along with other charges, that occurred in Wilmington at around 12:30 a.m. in a business around the Main Street area, according to police.
NECN
Police Clearing Tents Near Boston's Mass. and Cass Area
The Boston Police Department appears to be moving people who are living in tents at the Mass. and Cass encampment. Officers were on Southampton Street Wednesday morning, appearing to have people move with their possessions just around the corner onto Atkinson Street. Smaller trash receptacles are being rolled out onto...
NECN
Six Injured, Including 5 Children, When Car, School Bus Collide in Watertown
Six people were injured, including five children, when a car and a school bus collided in Watertown, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning. Watertown police said in a tweet shortly after 8 a.m. that motorists should avoid the area of Belmont and Lexington streets due to an accident. Aerial and ground footage...
whdh.com
16-year-old Raynham girl dies in single-car crash
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl has died after a single-car Wareham crash, according to State Police. They said that, shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, Troopers from the State Police-Bourne Barracks responded to a single-car crash on Route 495 in Wareham. A preliminary investigation suggests that a 2008 Toyota Sienna was driving south when, for reasons still under investigation, it veered into the grass median, went down an embankment and hit a tree. The teen girl from Raynham, the only occupant of the car, was determined to be deceased at the scene. Police are not releasing her name.
‘Suspicious powder’ found during Clement St fire in Worcester triggers HazMat response
Worcester firefighters discovered a “suspicious powder” while putting out a fire in an apartment building at 4 Clement St, triggering a HazMat response, according to Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche. The Worcester fire department was dispatched to the Clement Street Apartments around 1:45 p.m. after reports of...
Worcester firefighters find 20 pounds of fentanyl during Clement St. fire
Joseph Boucher was placed under arrest Monday after Worcester firefighters responding to a fire in a another section of his apartment building discovered 20 pounds of fentanyl in his apartment. While firefighters were at 4 Clement St extinguishing a cooking fire that had extended to the kitchen cabinets, they forced...
‘I was in shock, I was crying’: Video shows Transit officer punch teen after fight at MBTA station
BOSTON — A chaotic scene outside the Ashmont MBTA station in Boston was captured on cell phone video, which shows a transit police officer punching a girl. “They hit my daughter, they mased my daughter, they kicked her down, there were people here to witness, they transported her to the police station, she’s never been arrested,” said Ashley Smith.
NECN
Mass. Woman Accused of Using Bees to Attack Sheriff's Deputies
A Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after she allegedly unleashed a hive full of bees on sheriff's deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice in Longmeadow last week. The Hampden County Sheriff's Office said they were dealing with an eviction...
WCVB
Rollover crash closes Interstate 93 in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — A rollover crash early Tuesday closed a section of Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts. The crash happened at 4 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Mystic Valley Parkway. Info: Check Traffic. The road was closed between exits 21 and 22. WCVB will have...
NECN
‘Our Lights Started Going Crazy' Amid Apparent Power Surge in Reading
An apparent power surge in the center of Reading, Massachusetts, left part of Main Street closed for hours after businesses reported flickering lights, a burned surge protector and electrical smells, city officials said. Eight businesses on Main Street between Haven and Woburn streets, had power cut, according to the town....
NECN
Swampscott Resident Surrounded by 9 Coyotes, Rescued by Police
A Swampscott, Massachusetts, resident was surrounded by a pack of nine coyotes on Friday night and was only able to escape after police responded and scared the animals off. Swampscott police said they got a call around 9:30 p.m. from a resident who said they were walking their dog on Rockyledge Road when a large group of coyotes surrounded them and wouldn't back down.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495
The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
NECN
Fire Tears Through Providence Business Overnight
A Providence, Rhode Island business has been left with significant damage following a fire that broke out there early Tuesday morning, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The fire is believed to have started at a business along Manton Avenue in the Olneyville neighborhood of the city. Crews responded around 1:30 a.m. and cleared apartment units in the back of the building, which the fire was spreading to, WJAR reported.
whdh.com
Crews investigating commercial fire in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Department said that they responded to a fire at a commercial building that included three restaurants. Authorities confirmed they responded to the fire at 19 Essex St. just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The fire was knocked down with no injuries reported. The cause of...
whdh.com
Man killed in Beverly motorcycle crash
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police reported that a man died after striking a utility pole in a motorcycle crash in Beverly. Police said that the operator of a Kawasaki motorcycle went off the road in the area of 46 McKay Street before striking a utility pole Sunday morning.
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
NECN
‘She Was Just Fun': Friends Mourn Young Mother Killed in Dorchester Shooting
Loved ones are mourning the death of a young mother killed in a triple shooting Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. outside a convenience store near the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street. Quaaneiruh Goodwyn was killed in the attack, which also injured two men.
