A freeze warning is in effect for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties right now as temperatures across all of Northeast Wisconsin will dip to near or below freezing by 6am. Say it ain't SNOW! Waking up to snow accumulating on grassy areas, with up to 1.5" possible. Meanwhile, the U.P. and snowbelt will be hit with nearly a foot of snowfall, with winter storm warnings in effect.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO