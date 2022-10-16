Read full article on original website
NBC26
Wintry Mix and High Winds Hit: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/17/22 AM
A freeze warning is in effect for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties right now as temperatures across all of Northeast Wisconsin will dip to near or below freezing by 6am. Say it ain't SNOW! Waking up to snow accumulating on grassy areas, with up to 1.5" possible. Meanwhile, the U.P. and snowbelt will be hit with nearly a foot of snowfall, with winter storm warnings in effect.
NBC26
Appleton begins first year of vacuum leaf collection
APPLETON (NBC 26) — For the first time, Appleton is using vacuum equipment to collect leaves. It’s part of the City’s multi-year plan to transition away from placing leaves in the street to help reduce phosphorus in the waterways. “Our current practice of placing leaves in and...
NBC26
UPDATE: Missing Two Rivers girl now found safe
TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Authorities said Wednesday that Sage Larock has been found safe. Authorities didn't release any other details. PREVIOUS: The Two Rivers Police Department is searching for Sage Larock, a girl who has been missing since Sept. 28. Larock was last seen leaving her home...
NBC26
Milwaukee Bucks unveil new food and beverage menu for 2022-23 season
MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — The day before the Milwaukee Bucks 2022-23 season is scheduled to start, a new food and beverage menu for Fiserv Forum has been unveiled. The Bucks' has a new partnership with Beechwood Sales & Service, which resulted in new bars being built. Fans can find the new ULTA club on the Upper Concourse.
