Greenville, MS

deltadailynews.com

Details Revealed About Suspect in Officer Involved Shooting

State officials have released information regarding the suspect authorities have in custody relating to the shooting death of Investigator Myiesha Stewart of the Greenville Police Department. Kamarcus Charles has been arrested and charged with capital murder, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. Charles was previously being treated at...
GREENVILLE, MS
deltanews.tv

Missing Leflore County Man

The family of Willie Lee Owens is asking for help in locating their loved one. If anyone knows his whereabouts, please contact the Greenwood Police Department. More details are in the story.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Yazoo City woman arrested for possession of meth in Vicksburg

A Yazoo City woman was arrested on Friday after being found in possession of methamphetamine. According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Christy Smith, 43, of Yazoo City, was arrested Friday for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington Street and Fairground Street. Smith appeared before...
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
deltanews.tv

Recent Murders in Itta Bena

Two people were killed and seven people were wounded Friday night in Itta Bena. Little details are available about the murder. The Delta News is still waiting to hear back from Itta Bena's police chief.
ITTA BENA, MS
deltadailynews.com

Community Mourns the Loss of Officer Killed

Myiesha Stewart wasn’t just a police officer for the City of Greenville. Those who spoke about her at a special press conference said she was a daughter, friend, and mother to her 3-year-old son. “Our community is hurting,” Mayor Errick Simmons said before breaking into tears. He went on...
GREENVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Fire damages historic Afro-American Hospital

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a fire at the first hospital for Black people in Mississippi, the Afro-American Hospital of Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the hospital opened in 1928 and served the area until it closed in the 1970s. It was listed on the National Register of Historical Places in […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police officer killed in shootout Tuesday night

A Mississippi police officer has been killed and several people have been injured in what is being described as a shootout in Greenville. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Greenville Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, around 8:30 P.M. near US Highway 82 and MS 1.
GREENVILLE, MS
CBS 42

Worker dies after falling into grain bin in Mississippi￼

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene at TT&W Farm Products on U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into […]
ITTA BENA, MS
WREG

One dead after three workers fall into MS grain storage bin

