Public visitation, funeral arrangements set for Mississippi police officer killed in line of duty
A public visitation and funeral arrangements have been announced for Myiesha Stewart, the Greenville police officer killed in the line of duty last week. The Greenville Police Department posted the arrangements on its Facebook page. Stewart was shot and killed on Tuesday, October 11. Several other people were injured during...
Details Revealed About Suspect in Officer Involved Shooting
State officials have released information regarding the suspect authorities have in custody relating to the shooting death of Investigator Myiesha Stewart of the Greenville Police Department. Kamarcus Charles has been arrested and charged with capital murder, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. Charles was previously being treated at...
Missing Leflore County Man
The family of Willie Lee Owens is asking for help in locating their loved one. If anyone knows his whereabouts, please contact the Greenwood Police Department. More details are in the story.
Yazoo City woman arrested for possession of meth in Vicksburg
A Yazoo City woman was arrested on Friday after being found in possession of methamphetamine. According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Christy Smith, 43, of Yazoo City, was arrested Friday for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington Street and Fairground Street. Smith appeared before...
Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
Recent Murders in Itta Bena
Two people were killed and seven people were wounded Friday night in Itta Bena. Little details are available about the murder. The Delta News is still waiting to hear back from Itta Bena's police chief.
Community Mourns the Loss of Officer Killed
Myiesha Stewart wasn’t just a police officer for the City of Greenville. Those who spoke about her at a special press conference said she was a daughter, friend, and mother to her 3-year-old son. “Our community is hurting,” Mayor Errick Simmons said before breaking into tears. He went on...
Fire damages historic Afro-American Hospital
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a fire at the first hospital for Black people in Mississippi, the Afro-American Hospital of Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the hospital opened in 1928 and served the area until it closed in the 1970s. It was listed on the National Register of Historical Places in […]
Mississippi police officer killed in shootout Tuesday night
A Mississippi police officer has been killed and several people have been injured in what is being described as a shootout in Greenville. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Greenville Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, around 8:30 P.M. near US Highway 82 and MS 1.
Human remains have been found on the bank of the drought-shrunken Mississippi River
A woman looking for rocks along the banks of the drought-stricken Mississippi River over the weekend discovered bones that turned out to be human, local officials said. The remains include a lower jawbone, rib bones and some unidentified bone pieces, Coahoma County, Mississippi, Chief Medical Examiner Scotty Meredith told CNN.
Worker dies after falling into grain bin in Mississippi￼
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene at TT&W Farm Products on U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into […]
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene at TT&W Farm Products on U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into […]
Woman discovers possible human remains along dry Mississippi River shoreline
COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating possible human remains found along the dry riverbed of the Mississippi River. “Because these water levels are so low that we knew it was only a short matter of time before human remains were found,” said Coahoma County resident Crystal Foster.
Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign organizes rally to encourage community to vote
SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign organized a rally in Sharkey County Saturday. The group was making a final push to educate, mobilize and empower voters to make their voices heard. “Our infrastructure has been crumbling over the last twenty years, we don’t have clean...
