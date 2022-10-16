ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Weather

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Many Florida Seniors Did Not Evacuate Hurricane Ian. The Toll Is Devastating.

It’s been three days since Richard “Toby” Freeman last saw his wife after volunteer rescuers pulled her off a damp mattress cluttered with their belongings in their hurricane-flooded mobile home. It’s the longest they’ve been apart since he can remember. And he’s preparing to never see her again.Sitting in a hospital room 125 miles away from the couple’s butter yellow home in Bayside Estates, a predominantly older community situated around canals in Fort Myers Beach, the 77-year-old is processing losing essentially his entire life in one day. Hurricane Ian took most of its force out on the Freemans’ southwestern corner...
FLORIDA STATE
The Weather Channel

The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath

H​omes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. P​hotos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
FLORIDA STATE
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
FORT MYERS, FL
The Independent

Florida woman films herself riding out Hurricane Ian in pool float as storm surge swallows neighborhood

A woman has shared distressing footage of herself floating in an inflatable pool inside her home during Hurricane Ian as waves lap up against the windows.On Wednesday, countless Floridians remained stranded after the near-Category 5 storm hit southwest Florida.The woman, who identifies herself as Beth on TikTok, posted the video on Thursday. “If you’ve ever floated in a floaty pool in your own living room with your refrigerator, at your door,” she says. Dozens of commentators inquired after her safety and the clip received millions of views.She has since posted two videos, one titled “I’m alive!!!”, which shows a...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish

After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week

A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
LOUISIANA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Fort Myers Beach Before and After Hurricane Ian

A heartbreaking video of Fort Myers Beach is going viral for showing the stark reality of Hurricane Ian’s devastation. A TikTok user going by the name Motherhood rising posted the clip on October 1st. And it’s already showing nearly a million views. In it, the poster shows a scene of the popular tourist destination before the massive storm hit the Gulf Coast. Then it cuts to the same view after Ian took its toll.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Business Insider

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian

Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Waterlogged electric cars are imploding in Florida after Hurricane Ian

Waterlogged electric cars are imploding in Florida after Hurricane Ian devastated the state. The Sunshine State’s chief financial officer and state fire marshal, Jimmy Patronis, noted on Twitter that “there’s a ton of EVs disabled from Ian. As those batteries corrode, fires start. That’s a new challenge that our firefighters haven’t faced before. At least on this kind of scale”. “It takes special training and understanding of EVs to ensure these fires are put out quickly and safely,” he added. It can take hours to put out an electric vehicle that has burst into flames, the New York Post...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
Fox Weather

Fox Weather

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
245
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.

 https://www.foxweather.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy