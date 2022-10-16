Read full article on original website
Related
Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows
The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning.
La Nina winter will mean parts of US will feel like a tundra but snowy wonderlands could be hard to come by
The strength of a La Niña provides clues on how significant winter weather could be this season.
'If you don't laugh, you'll cry': Florida man struggles after restaurant gutted by Hurricane Ian
Kyle Sherman's life changed forever when Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, but he vows to reopen the restaurant that was his livelihood before the storm destroyed it.
One Florida community built to weather hurricanes endured Ian with barely a scratch
Hundreds of thousands of people in Southwest Florida still don't have electricity or water. But Babcock Ranch, north of Fort Myers, was designed and built to withstand the most powerful storms.
Many Florida Seniors Did Not Evacuate Hurricane Ian. The Toll Is Devastating.
It’s been three days since Richard “Toby” Freeman last saw his wife after volunteer rescuers pulled her off a damp mattress cluttered with their belongings in their hurricane-flooded mobile home. It’s the longest they’ve been apart since he can remember. And he’s preparing to never see her again.Sitting in a hospital room 125 miles away from the couple’s butter yellow home in Bayside Estates, a predominantly older community situated around canals in Fort Myers Beach, the 77-year-old is processing losing essentially his entire life in one day. Hurricane Ian took most of its force out on the Freemans’ southwestern corner...
The Weather Channel
The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath
Homes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. Photos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
More than 2.5 million Floridians were left without power Thursday.
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors.
Florida woman films herself riding out Hurricane Ian in pool float as storm surge swallows neighborhood
A woman has shared distressing footage of herself floating in an inflatable pool inside her home during Hurricane Ian as waves lap up against the windows.On Wednesday, countless Floridians remained stranded after the near-Category 5 storm hit southwest Florida.The woman, who identifies herself as Beth on TikTok, posted the video on Thursday. “If you’ve ever floated in a floaty pool in your own living room with your refrigerator, at your door,” she says. Dozens of commentators inquired after her safety and the clip received millions of views.She has since posted two videos, one titled “I’m alive!!!”, which shows a...
Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish
After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week
A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Fort Myers Beach Before and After Hurricane Ian
A heartbreaking video of Fort Myers Beach is going viral for showing the stark reality of Hurricane Ian’s devastation. A TikTok user going by the name Motherhood rising posted the clip on October 1st. And it’s already showing nearly a million views. In it, the poster shows a scene of the popular tourist destination before the massive storm hit the Gulf Coast. Then it cuts to the same view after Ian took its toll.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian
Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
Homes are crumbling into the Gulf at the foot of temporary new Pine Island bridge
(MATLACHA, Fla.)-- Roughly three dozen pastel-colored cottages line the only road to Pine Island, the largest island along Florida's Gulf Coast where Hurricane Ian made landfall. To get to Pine Island from mainland Florida, drivers must first go over a bridge and through Matlacha, an island community of about 600...
Waterlogged electric cars are imploding in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Waterlogged electric cars are imploding in Florida after Hurricane Ian devastated the state. The Sunshine State’s chief financial officer and state fire marshal, Jimmy Patronis, noted on Twitter that “there’s a ton of EVs disabled from Ian. As those batteries corrode, fires start. That’s a new challenge that our firefighters haven’t faced before. At least on this kind of scale”. “It takes special training and understanding of EVs to ensure these fires are put out quickly and safely,” he added. It can take hours to put out an electric vehicle that has burst into flames, the New York Post...
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
WATCH: Massive Monitor Lizard Attempts to Break Into Florida Home
Although Floridians have to watch out for lurking alligators in their neighborhoods, there’s now a new threat: monitor lizards. Recently, one Florida resident was greeted by an uninvited guest when they discovered a monitor lizard trying to sneak in through a window. Like something from Godzilla, the clip, posted...
Fox Weather
New York, NY
1K+
Followers
245
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 0