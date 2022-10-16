ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

It's a Wrap! 2022 River City Speedway season

By Mike Weber Chief Guest Article
The Chief
The Chief
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2noezv_0ibWiKa800

Drivers from Clatskanie, Rainier and other parts of Oregon head to St. Helens each year for the aunnal River City Speedway season.

The 2022 season has wrapped up with local drivers driving off with awards.

River City Speedway concluded its 38th year of stock car racing Sept. 24 and area drivers Bob Berg, Lanette Phillips and Kasey Lee won Columbia County Racing Association division championships.

Berg, 58, won the Sept. 24 Four Cylinder Division main event while driving his Cozy Lawn Maintenance/Butler Appraisal sponsored 1998 Dodge Neon. It was the fourth main event win this year for Berg, and it helped him finish atop the point standings to capture the fourth CCRA title of his 30-year motorsports career. Berg, the defending series champion (2021), won the title for a second year in a row. He took first place with 614 points, just ahead of runner-up father/son duo of Sam and Sande Simmet of Vancouver at 586.

“I had a good season and I’m very happy to win another championship,” said Berg, who also won the 2016 Four Cylinder championship and the 2018 Tuner Division title. “When I made it to the front and into the lead in the final race (Sept. 24), I knew that I would win the title. Sam Simmet was only 28 points behind me in the standings and he followed me pretty much for the entire race and I had to win the race in order to win the championship. It was the closest finish in the point standings of my four championships. Those guys (Sam and Sande) did pretty good all year and they almost won the title, but I was able to hold them off.”

Berg’s Eaton’s Tire and Service Center sponsored race team also includes pit crew members Jay Berg and Travis Zimmerly.

Local drivers who finished in the top-10 of the Four Cylinder standings included Berg’s wife, Tiffany, who took seventh place, which was a career best season for her on the quarter-mile clay oval track. Ryan Potter (513) of Vernonia was third, Anthony Brinster (498) of St. Helens took fifth and Jared VanOrtwick of Scappoose was 10th at 219.

Phillips of St. Helens, drove her Ross Diesel & Auto sponsored 1979 Buick Regal to a fourth-place finish in the Pure Stock main event, which helped propel her to first place in the standings and win her first ever CCRA championship. Phillips, 48, won the title with 721 points, while second place driver and defending series champion Tom Zywicki of Portland, was runnerup at 692.

Lee, of St. Helens, won the Tracer Division championship in his Grumpy’s Towing sponsored Dodge Neon. Lee, 12, took first place in the division for youths age 12-16 and totaled 874 points to take first place in the standings. Lee’s dad, Christopher, competes in the Tuner Division, and he finished sixth place at 632.

The West Linn duo of brothers Myke and TJ Landis and Dustin Wilkinson combined to win the Tuner Division title for a second straight year with their Tri-Pod Development sponsored 2003 Ford Focus. Wilkinson, of Milwaukie, also won the Street Stock Division title. The trio totaled 870 points, to win over runner-up Dan Beaudoin at 759. The father/son co-driver duo of Austin Fox and dad Sean Fox of Rainier took third at 693.

Vancouver’s Don Jenner was a two-time series champion as he won both the Sportsman Division title and the Modified Division title.

CCRA President Darrin Rye of Warren, said the speedway had an increase in attendance from the 2021 season, which was something that’s very encouraging for the success of the track, which is located at the Columbia County Fairgrounds. He’s also planning on making some improvements at facility, such as adding new restrooms, but he says it could be delayed until 2024.

“We had a great season with lots of (CCRA) members and we had lots of good racing with many people coming from out of town and out of state to race,” said Rye. “We had a big Modified Division race on Sept. 10 that included a $2,000 purse for the main event winner, and it was a huge event for us. We’re going to do a little bit of track preparation during the offseason to help improve the track surface too. We’re focusing right now on getting everything organized for our upcoming Awards Banquet.”

The Speedway will have its postseason awards banquet at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds Pavillion. Admission is $15 and kids age 10 and under are admitted free. The banquet includes a meal, a raffle and an awards presentation ceremony for drivers.

