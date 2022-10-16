ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police pursuit policy examined in wake of 2 bystander deaths

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department's pursuit policies are being scrutinized after a second innocent victim was killed in a chase in less than four months. On Tuesday, a memorial sat under the BART tracks at 69th Avenue and San Leandro Street in East Oakland for Agustin Coyotl, who was driving to work when a wanted suspect fleeing police crashed into his pickup truck.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 women attacked in public, Santa Rosa police say

Police in Santa Rosa are investigating two recent reports from women who say they were attacked by a man while they were walking. On Friday around 10 p.m., a woman in her late 50s was walking in the 600 block of Middle Rincon Road when she heard a noise behind her and turned around. A man walked up and covered her mouth, knocking her to the ground, according to a statement from Santa Rosa police. The woman immediately began to kick at the suspect and scream. He fled the area via the creek path.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, stealing puppy

DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN) — A bulldog puppy was back with its owner last week after police arrested two 19-year-olds suspected of stealing the dog during an armed robbery in August near a Daly City shopping center. Police responded to reports of a robbery around the Skyline Plaza in Daly City on Aug. 25. The […]
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested after crashing car stolen from dealership

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A person was arrested after swindling a car dealership out of a new ride and crashing it into another vehicle on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Richmond Police Department. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Macdonald Avenue due to a two-vehicle collision in the area. As […]
RICHMOND, CA
piedmontexedra.com

The Blotter | Two arrested in stolen car

Two suspects were arrested early on the morning of Oct. 17 in a 1998 Toyota Camry with an “altered” license plate, according to a post on the Piedmont Police Department’s Facebook page. Upon pulling the vehicle over, officers were informed that it had been reported stolen in...
PIEDMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Antioch man arrested in connection with shooting that injured woman and her child

PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested an Antioch man Saturday who was accused of firing multiple shots into a woman's car, injuring her and her child, the Pittsburg Police Department said on social media. Javier Gonzalez, 35, allegedly shot a mother and her child on Friday in her car near Davi Avenue and Civic Avenue -- within a block of the police department -- after the suspect allegedly collided with her vehicle and fired off several rounds, hitting the woman multiple times and the 8-year-old child once in the shoulder. Both are recovering in the hospital in stable condition, police said. READ MORE: Mother, 8-year-old son wounded in Pittsburg domestic violence shootingAn investigation revealed that Gonzalez knew the victim and it is alleged that this was a domestic violence-related crime. Gonzalez was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder and child endangerment. The investigation was still in its preliminary stages Tuesday, police said, and anyone who may have information about this case is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (925) 646-2441. 
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police need help identifying badly burned Jane Doe found along Antioch trail

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch police released new information Tuesday about a Jane Doe whose burned body was found one day earlier along a trail. Police need help identifying the woman they say is African American and thought to be under 30 years old. They gave an estimated height of 5'6", but did not give an approximate weight.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff

STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Police make arrest in Friday night Pittsburg shooting

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – Police made an arrest in the shooting of a mom and her 8-year-old boy in a car late Friday, according to a Facebook post. Javier Gonzalez, 35 of Antioch, was booked and is being held on attempted murder and child endangerment charges. “Various investigative leads aided in the identifying and locating […]
PITTSBURG, CA
oaklandside.org

East Oakland police chase leaves a bystander dead

An early morning police chase today in East Oakland ended in a serious crash that left one person dead: a bystander who had no involvement in the original incident. Oakland police were pursuing 23-year-old Oakland resident Jonathan Hernandez, who was wanted after being involved in a hit-and-run three days earlier. During that incident, Hernandez had allegedly brandished a gun at another driver.
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Police Seek Help Identifying Homicide Victim Found on Mokelumne Trail

The Antioch Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the female victim who was located on October 18, 2022 on the Mokelumne Trail in the City of Antioch. According to police, the female victim located on the Mokelumne Trail between Gentrytown Drive and Lucena Way. Unfortunately, due...
ANTIOCH, CA

