KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police pursuit policy examined in wake of 2 bystander deaths
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department's pursuit policies are being scrutinized after a second innocent victim was killed in a chase in less than four months. On Tuesday, a memorial sat under the BART tracks at 69th Avenue and San Leandro Street in East Oakland for Agustin Coyotl, who was driving to work when a wanted suspect fleeing police crashed into his pickup truck.
Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect charged with vehicular manslaughter in death of Walnut Creek salon owner
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - A suspect was charged on Tuesday in the hit-and-run death of a Walnut Creek salon owner. Arck Ramirez, 29, was charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury. Both are felony charges.
KTVU FOX 2
2 women attacked in public, Santa Rosa police say
Police in Santa Rosa are investigating two recent reports from women who say they were attacked by a man while they were walking. On Friday around 10 p.m., a woman in her late 50s was walking in the 600 block of Middle Rincon Road when she heard a noise behind her and turned around. A man walked up and covered her mouth, knocking her to the ground, according to a statement from Santa Rosa police. The woman immediately began to kick at the suspect and scream. He fled the area via the creek path.
Two arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, stealing puppy
DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN) — A bulldog puppy was back with its owner last week after police arrested two 19-year-olds suspected of stealing the dog during an armed robbery in August near a Daly City shopping center. Police responded to reports of a robbery around the Skyline Plaza in Daly City on Aug. 25. The […]
Suspect arrested after crashing car stolen from dealership
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A person was arrested after swindling a car dealership out of a new ride and crashing it into another vehicle on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Richmond Police Department. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Macdonald Avenue due to a two-vehicle collision in the area. As […]
piedmontexedra.com
The Blotter | Two arrested in stolen car
Two suspects were arrested early on the morning of Oct. 17 in a 1998 Toyota Camry with an “altered” license plate, according to a post on the Piedmont Police Department’s Facebook page. Upon pulling the vehicle over, officers were informed that it had been reported stolen in...
KTVU FOX 2
Man assaults 3rd grader at Oakland school over alleged bullying, parents say
OAKLAND, Calif. - Parents at an Oakland elementary school say a man walked on to campus and assaulted their 8-year-old son and another student because he thought they were bullying his family member. Oakland police were called to the school, but the parents say, so far there has been no...
KTVU FOX 2
Stockton serial killer suspect has criminal history, "distressed" over brother's Oakland shooting death
OAKLAND, Calif. - An accused serial killer in Stockton has a criminal history, lost his brother to gun violence in Oakland, and has suffered psychological stress, court records show. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday by Stockton police for six deadly shootings, including one in Oakland. Investigators said Brownlee was...
Antioch man arrested in connection with shooting that injured woman and her child
PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested an Antioch man Saturday who was accused of firing multiple shots into a woman's car, injuring her and her child, the Pittsburg Police Department said on social media. Javier Gonzalez, 35, allegedly shot a mother and her child on Friday in her car near Davi Avenue and Civic Avenue -- within a block of the police department -- after the suspect allegedly collided with her vehicle and fired off several rounds, hitting the woman multiple times and the 8-year-old child once in the shoulder. Both are recovering in the hospital in stable condition, police said. READ MORE: Mother, 8-year-old son wounded in Pittsburg domestic violence shootingAn investigation revealed that Gonzalez knew the victim and it is alleged that this was a domestic violence-related crime. Gonzalez was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder and child endangerment. The investigation was still in its preliminary stages Tuesday, police said, and anyone who may have information about this case is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (925) 646-2441.
KTVU FOX 2
Police need help identifying badly burned Jane Doe found along Antioch trail
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch police released new information Tuesday about a Jane Doe whose burned body was found one day earlier along a trail. Police need help identifying the woman they say is African American and thought to be under 30 years old. They gave an estimated height of 5'6", but did not give an approximate weight.
3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff
STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
Police make arrest in Friday night Pittsburg shooting
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – Police made an arrest in the shooting of a mom and her 8-year-old boy in a car late Friday, according to a Facebook post. Javier Gonzalez, 35 of Antioch, was booked and is being held on attempted murder and child endangerment charges. “Various investigative leads aided in the identifying and locating […]
Woman who hit alleged boyfriend with lead pipe surrenders after stand-off: Police
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A 26-year-old woman is in custody after a six-hour standoff with Union City police Sunday, according to a Facebook post. Diamond Edwards is accused of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury after police say she hit her alleged boyfriend with a lead pipe in the head early […]
oaklandside.org
East Oakland police chase leaves a bystander dead
An early morning police chase today in East Oakland ended in a serious crash that left one person dead: a bystander who had no involvement in the original incident. Oakland police were pursuing 23-year-old Oakland resident Jonathan Hernandez, who was wanted after being involved in a hit-and-run three days earlier. During that incident, Hernandez had allegedly brandished a gun at another driver.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Seek Help Identifying Homicide Victim Found on Mokelumne Trail
The Antioch Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the female victim who was located on October 18, 2022 on the Mokelumne Trail in the City of Antioch. According to police, the female victim located on the Mokelumne Trail between Gentrytown Drive and Lucena Way. Unfortunately, due...
Arrests made in robbery of elderly woman, juvenile in San Pablo
Two arrests were made in connection with a gunpoint robbery today of an elderly woman and a juvenile on Market Avenue in San Pablo, according to the San Pablo Police Department. The elderly victim told police who responded to the scene that she heard someone run up behind her before...
crimevoice.com
Parolee Crashes Stolen Car, Stands Off Against Police While Barricaded in Elderly Couple’s North Sacramento County Home
A man from the Bay Area was recently arrested in north Sacramento County after allegedly crashing a stolen car, storming an occupied residence, and engaging in a stand-off with law enforcement, according to the Sheriff’s Office. 38-year-old James Joshua Jarrard of Contra Costa County was identified as the suspect...
Suspected Stockton serial killer has rap sheet in Oakland
A police chief described Wesley Brownlee as a "cold-blooded killer" who "terrorized" the city.
Stolen French bulldog puppy retrieved by Daly City police
Numerous French bulldogs have been stolen across the San Francisco Bay Area this year. But for one fortunate Frenchie, police found the puppy and returned it safely to the rightful owner.
