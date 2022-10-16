ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Revisit geologic history of the Rockies during Earth Science Week

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) is celebrating the end of Earth Science Week by revisiting the geologic history of the Rocky Mountains .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oerxs_0ibWhMNn00

RMNP says that throughout geologic history, there have been three distinct mountain ranges in what is now known as the Rocky Mountain National Park.

Roughly 70 million years ago, the Laramide Orogeny, a series of mountain-building events uplifted the modern Rocky Mountains, according to RMNP. The event was soon followed by extensive volcanic activity, which left behind rocks in the Never Summer Range of the Rocky Mountains.

The Never Summer Range is what remains from the volcanic activity that occurred 30 million years ago. A second period of uplifting further raised the Rockies nearly a vertical mile to their present height, states RMNP.

To learn more about the geological history of the Rockies, visit the link above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Deputies arrest 2 wanted fugitives & recover stolen vehicles

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested two men wanted on outstanding felony warrants and recovered several stolen vehicles the week of Oct. 10. John Marquez, 36, was arrested on a warrant for felony escape. Ray Archuleta, 36, was arrested on warrants for kidnapping and failure to appear. Marquez and Archuleta were […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man found dead in Pueblo identified, death being investigated as homicide

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner said a 67-year-old man’s death is now being investigated as a homicide after his body was found on Monday, Oct. 10. The death was initially labeled suspicious on Wednesday, after officers responded to the 100 block of North Dayton Avenue shortly before noon on a report of a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Oct.14 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Dustin Vigil, 31, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Vigil has a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Firearm – Illegal Discharge. Steven Tamlin, 56, is a White […]
PUEBLO, CO
Daily Montanan

Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists

USGS geologist and the founding Scientist-in-Charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory Robert “Bob” Christiansen died on Sept. 15, 2022, in Palo Alto, California. Bob, or “Chris,” as his colleagues and friends often called him, leaves a legacy of scientific achievement, articulate writing, and a warm and humble personality that endeared him to all. He received […] The post Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Volcanic rocks are the latest treasures to emerge from parched bed of Lake Mead

Water levels in Lake Mead hit record lows this year as the crushing drought in the western US continues, revealing relics like a World War II-era boat and multiple sets of human remains from decades ago.Now, geologists at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) have now documented something much older – volcanic ash from eruptions millions of years ago, stemming from volcanoes all over the west.“Ash from even moderately explosive eruptions can travel hundreds of miles from the source, blanketing entire areas with anywhere from a centimeter to several meters of the heavy material,” Eugene Smith, a geologist...
WYOMING STATE
KXRM

Pueblo man pleads guilty to Crimes Against Elderly after armed robbery

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested after threatening an elderly Pueblo West woman during an armed robbery inside her home. He was sentenced to ten years in prison with three years of parole. Thomas Cosgrove, 53, was arrested in March and pled guilty to aggravated robbery. PCSO says Cosgrove was sentenced the week of […]
PUEBLO, CO
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Volcano Rocked by Over 500 Earthquakes in a Single Month

During September, a total of 510 earthquakes occurred in a single area of Yellowstone National Park. That’s a number that’s nearly double the average per month. The earthquakes took place near Grizzly Lake in the northwest region of the park. Reportedly, the quakes occurred between the areas of Norris and Mammoth. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake “swarm” started there in July.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Take a Trip to the Tiny Ghost Town of Tincup, Colorado

During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Multiple Pueblo agencies work together to recover stolen cars, arrest suspects

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Multiple law enforcement agencies in Pueblo conducted an operation targeting car thefts, and in the process took multiple suspects into custody. According to a Twitter post, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Cañon City Police Department (CCPD), and local parole officers worked together on an operation the week […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Armed robbery at store on Woodmen Road

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18. At around 10:20 a.m., officers were called to the 5600 block of East Woodmen Road near North Powers Boulevard about an armed robbery. CSPD said their investigation revealed that the alleged suspect, described as a white man […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Missing New Mexico hiker spotted by a passenger on tourist train

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – An injured hiker missing in the cold mountains for more than a day was rescued in an unusual way. She was spotted by a passenger on a very popular tourist train. The New Mexico woman was found near the tracks of the Durango-Silverton Narrow Guage Railway.  “She (passenger) reported to him (conductor) that […]
AZTEC, NM
OutThere Colorado

Woman reportedly survives three nights lost in brutal Colorado terrain

"I believe in mind over body. If you let yourself start to panic, it all goes down hill from there," said 50-year-old Jiji Oh, a woman who spent three nights lost in the unforgiving Colorado wilderness. Oh traveled from her home in Houston, Texas to Steamboat Springs on a whim earlier this month, after an opportunity arose for her to take some time off for a self-care trip. "I'm from...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Inmate found dead at El Paso County Jail

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An inmate at the El Paso County Jail was found dead in her assigned cell Friday night on Oct. 14, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO). 58-year-old Felicia Hudson was found unresponsive in her assigned cell at approximately 10:22 p.m. Life-saving measures were initiated by Sheriff’s Office personnel and […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy