What health condition did Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane have?

BEHIND the scenes, late actor Robbie Coltrane was going through a private health battle that became harder to manage as the years went on. Eventually, the Harry Potter alum had to utilize a wheelchair because of the disease's complications to his movement. What health condition did Harry Potter star Robbie...
Harry Potter’s Robbie Coltrane’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death Is Staggering

Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor best known for portraying Hagrid in the Harry Potter movie franchise, died on Friday, October 14, his agency, WME, confirmed to In Touch. He was 72 years old. Though Coltrane is most recognizable as the beloved character in the Harry Potter films, he’s had an impressive career throughout the decades, and his net worth at the time of his death proves it. Keep reading to find out everything to know about Robbie Coltrane’s net worth.
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid Actor in ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise, Dies at 72

Robbie Coltrane, who played the lovable half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” franchise, has died, his agency WME confirmed to Variety on Friday. He was 72. Coltrane featured in every “Harry Potter” movie, from “Sorcerer’s Stone” in 2001 to “Death Hallows -Part 2” in 2011, and was much beloved for bringing the character from J.K. Rowling’s book series to life. He was among one of the first characters to appear on screen, and he recited the famous line, “Yer a wizard, Harry,” to a young Daniel Radcliffe as he embarked on his journey into the wizarding world. A towering figure but a softie at heart, Hagrid had a sweet spot for ferocious beasts and cared for some of the “Harry Potter” world’s most ferocious, and iconic, creatures. Radcliffe paid tribute to his time spent with Coltrane on the “Potter” set. “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,'” Radcliffe said. “When we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.”
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
'Just woke up what did I miss?': Robbie Coltrane's son shows he shares father's sense of humour in jokey tribute while daughter posts tender picture of her cuddling the Harry Potter star

Robbie Coltrane's son showed he shares his father's sense of humour with a jokey tribute reading: 'Just woke up what did I miss?', while the actor's daughter posted a tender picture. Robbie, who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, passed away yesterday aged 72 following a long health...

