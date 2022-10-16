ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Terrifier 2' has fans vomiting. Here's why the 'brutal' clown slasher movie is so hard to watch.

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

“Terrifier 2” is what nightmares are made of.

The horror slasher, which centers on the ill-fated resurrection of a sadistic clown named Art, was released last weekend to critical acclaim and has earned $2.3 million on just 700 screens. But the dark flick has proven to be a horror for the eyes – and the stomach.

Fans have taken to social media to share their frightening accounts of seeing “Terrifier 2,” reporting that people are fainting and vomiting in movie theaters.

One of the film's producers even took to Twitter to issue a warning about “graphic violence” and “brutal depictions of horror.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the stomach-churning film:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICH5x_0ibWggIw00
"Terrifier 2" sees the return of Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), resurrected by a sinister entity and out to murder a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. CINEDIGM

What is ‘Terrifier 2’ about?

“Terrifier 2” serves as a sequel to the 2016 horror thriller “Terrifer,” directed by Damien Leone and starring Jenna Kanell, Samantha Scaffidi and David Howard Thornton. In the original film, a woman named Tara Heyes (Kanell) becomes the sadistic obsession of Art the Clown (Thornton), a ghastly killer whose face is painted with black-and-white clown makeup.

In “Terrifier 2,” Art returns to Miles County after being resurrected by “a sinister entity” and sets his sights on a teenage girl and her younger brother.

Thornton and Kanell reprise their roles in the film and are joined by co-stars Lauren LaVera, Griffin Santopietro and Felissa Rose.

What are audiences saying about ‘Terrifier 2’?

Moviegoers are raving about the film’s intense gruesomeness.

“My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance,” wrote Twitter user Andrew Liming. “Highly recommended.”

“The guy behind me passed out cold (and) crashed into my chair,” @Bark_4KT tweeted. “I heard a guy puking hard & loud in the bathroom.”

“Terrifier 2 is so gory I puked in my popcorn,” wrote Twitter user @RyanTheHorrorM1.

“Seeing Terrifier 2 in a theater was a real trip,” @therealsirw2 tweeted. “People in the audience were gasping, covering their eyes, and a few times I even heard retching sounds from a woman a few seats over.”

Executive producer Steven Barton tweeted out an audience advisory on Monday following several reports of viewers becoming ill while watching the film.

“This movie contains scenes of graphic violence and brutal depictions of horror,” Barton wrote. “Viewers who are faint of heart, prone to light headedness or have weak stomachs are advised to take extreme caution. There have already been numerous instances of fainting and vomiting in theaters. For those choosing to continue, you’ve been warned.”

The actor who plays Art the Clown also stars in the new Christmas slasher ‘The Mean One’

Art the Clown isn’t the only horror villain Thornton is bringing to life.

The 42-year-old actor, who previously starred as The Joker in the action series “Nightwing: Escalation,” is set to play a horrific caricature of the Grinch in "The Mean One," a macabre parody of the classic Dr. Seuss antagonist.

Directed by Steven LaMorte, "The Mean One" maintains the signature grouchiness of the Grinch, with the "green-skinned grump ... living on a mountain high above the festive small town of Newville, despising the holiday season," according to a news release on LaMorte's website .

The sinister twist is that The Mean One "butchered" the parents of Cindy You-Know-Who, a play on "Grinch" protagonist Cindy Lou Who, two decades ago. Cindy returns to "seek closure" for her parents' death, only to find The Mean One hasn't lost his murderous thirst, or urge "to carve the roast beast."

The film, set for release Dec. 15, stars Thornton alongside "The Sandra West Diaries" actress Krystle Martin as Cindy.

hailsatan666
2d ago

hopefully it's better than the first one I laughed the whole movie, I mean it wasn't bad it was just a funny b rate clown horror movie I can't wait to see 2 but I got a strong suspicion it's not going to be as violent as everyone makes it out to be

Michael Loomis
2d ago

this is probably one of the best horror movies I've seen. its been playing in Theaters only because of how well its been. Damien Leon is a creative director

Frederick White
2d ago

One of my friends vomited in the movie theater when we went to see Alien ? After the chest bursting scene. Take a view at some of the Cannibal Corpse album covers before you go see Terrorfier 2 that will strengthen your weak stomach !!

