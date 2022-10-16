Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
DUI charges filed in downtown Greenville crash that left man dead, report says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville police confirmed Tuesday that a man faces DUI charges in a deadly downtown crash last week. Samuel Greene, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash early Friday morning at the intersection of North Academy and North Church streets, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said Monday.
FOX Carolina
Trooper’s wife says ‘long road ahead’ after hit-and-run crash
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina state trooper is in the hospital after he was seriously hurt during a hit-and-run collision over the weekend. Lance Corporal Devin Kugler was standing outside his patrol car on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville County around 2 a.m. on Sunday when he was struck. A suspect accused of fleeing the scene has been arrested.
FOX Carolina
Driver charged with DUI after deadly crash in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person just after midnight on Friday, October 14. Officers said the crash happened near the intersection of Church Street and Academy Street at around 12:39 a.m. According to officers, the crash involved...
Suspect in weekend hit and run that injured to SCHP Troopers identified
An arrest has been made following a weekend hit and run that injured two South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers. The crash happened during a traffic stop, around 2 AM Sunday at Cedar Lane Road and Alamo Street in Greenville.
2 patrolmen injured in hit-and-run crash in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two South Carolina Highway Patrolmen were injured in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred at about 2 a.m. on Cedar Lane Road and Alamo Street. Deputies said the patrolmen were conducting a traffic stop when a silver Chrysler […]
29-year-old shot, killed at South Carolina bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a shooting near a Spartanburg County bar, authorities said. Shavonte Littlejohn, 29, of Greenville, was found with at least one gunshot wound after authorities were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting, […]
FOX Carolina
Search underway for missing 13-year-old in Greenville Co.
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said an active search is underway for a missing 13-year-old girl in Pelzer. Piper Rawson, who has been missing since Sunday, was last seen in the area of West Georgia Road and Reedy Fork Road around 6 p.m., according to deputies. She was last wearing a white shirt and pink and purple flannel pajama pants.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Overturned trailer blocks I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that has blocked I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. near exit 80 heading north, according to troopers. A trailer has overturned and it looks like another SUV is up...
FOX Carolina
72-year-old man killed in Oconee Co. fire
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said an elderly man died following a fire near Westminster. The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning in a camper on Robert Grant Drive. Alfred Kelly, 72, died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina...
Man dies in Oconee Co. camper fire
A man died Tuesday morning when a camper caught fire in Oconee County.
FOX Carolina
2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that injured two South Carolina Highway troopers overnight. Deputies said the troopers were hit by a silver Chrysler during a traffic stop around 2:00 a.m. After the collision, the driver fled the scene...
14-year-old dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old died in a crash Saturday night in Spartanburg. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of W.O. Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street. Police were told by witnesses that a vehicle with four occupants was attempting to avoid another car when […]
Missing Upstate woman to be featured on national show
The case of a missing Upstate woman is getting national attention.
Man stabbed to death in Oconee County
Walhalla Police are investigating what the Oconee County Coroner’s office has said is an apparent stabbing death. Around 10PM Monday night, police were called to a house on Moore Avenue and found a the body of a 43 year old man outside the home.
Shooting kills 1 near Spartanburg Co. bar
One person died in a shooting early Sunday morning near a Spartanburg County bar.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
FOX Carolina
Suspect allegedly breaks into home, locks himself inside with homeowners
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was taken into custody after a reported burglary over the weekend. Deputies said they responded to Old Hurrican Road early Sunday morning after the incident was reported. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered...
FOX Carolina
Piedmont Interstate Fair releases statement after 1 hurt in shooting
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said they are investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting at the Piedmont Interstate Fair on Saturday night. According to police, the shooting happened at around 8:50 p.m. The victim was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for their...
1 shot at Piedmont Interstate Fair
One person was shot at the Piedmont Interstate Fair Saturday, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
golaurens.com
Countywide warrant sweep nets multiple arrests
The Laurens Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department assisted SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardons Services (SCDPPPS) with a warrant round-up on Tuesday. As a result of this operation, which began in the early morning hours, 50 attempts were made to serve warrants and...
