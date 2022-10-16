ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' player of the game vs. Jaguars: QB Matt Ryan

By Kevin Hickey
 3 days ago
After weeks of poor play from the offensive side of the ball, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan turned back the clock to have one the best games of his career on Sunday in the team’s 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was just the 11th time that Ryan finished a game with over 380 passing yards, and it was just the sixth time in his career that he threw for at least 380 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Ryan’s final line in the divisional win Sunday was 42-of-58 passing (72.4%) for 389 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 107.6 passer rating.

His 42 completions in the game set a single-game franchise record for the Colts and the highest in a single game of his career. His 58 pass attempts were the second-most in a single game for his career.

It was clear that the Colts wanted to offset the pass-protection issues by using the quick passing game and it clearly worked in the favor of Ryan, who looked much more confident getting the ball out quickly.

This also was the first game that Ryan didn’t fumble the ball at all and the second game he didn’t throw an interception.

The Colts offense still has issues to figure out on the offensive line, but if they find a groove with Ryan in the quick game, the unit won’t be as much of a liability.

