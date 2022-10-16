We are sad to report that R&B singer/songwriter Joyce Sims passed away at the age of 63. Her passing was announced on Facebook by UK-based event organizer CJ Carlos, who received the news from her family on Saturday night (October 16). “Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it’s with a heavy heart that I post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer-songwriter who had so many hits in the 80s. As most of you know, she was going to be one of our USA artists in Portugal next May. My heart goes out to her partner Errol and their children and close family.”

