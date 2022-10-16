Read full article on original website
soultracks.com
Hitmaking R&B singer Joyce Sims dies at age 63
(October 15, 2022) She burst onto the R&B music scene in the 1980s with a powerful voice a string of hits that showed off her songwriting skills. Today we mourn the passing of singer Joyce Sims at age 63, cause of death unknown. Sims first hit the charts on both...
soultracks.com
R&B hitmaker Vernon Burch dies at 67
(September 23, 2022) We are sad to report that several classic soul artists have shared on social media that singer and guitarist Vernon Burch has died. He was 67. Though never achieving superstar status, Burch had an impressive decade of hits from 1975-85, and also played an important role backing other stars as a guitar whiz.
Joyce Sims, “Come Into My Life” Singer/Songwriter, Dies at 63
We are sad to report that R&B singer/songwriter Joyce Sims passed away at the age of 63. Her passing was announced on Facebook by UK-based event organizer CJ Carlos, who received the news from her family on Saturday night (October 16). “Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it’s with a heavy heart that I post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer-songwriter who had so many hits in the 80s. As most of you know, she was going to be one of our USA artists in Portugal next May. My heart goes out to her partner Errol and their children and close family.”
Popculture
Joyce Sims, '80s R&B Star, Dead at 63
R&B singer-songwriter Joyce Sims has died. Best known for her hit "Come Into My Life," which reached the top 10 charts in both the UK and the US, Sims' passing was confirmed by her family Monday. The beloved musician had been touring in England this summer and was due to release an album this year. Sims was 63. A cause of death was not disclosed.
Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J and more celebrities react to shocking death of 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio
In the aftermath of rapper Coolio's unexpected death, stars and fellow musicians are sharing their sadness and offering their condolences to the "Gangsta's Paradise" artist's family. As of this writing, the "Gangsta's Paradise" music video on YouTube has surpassed 1 billion views. Coolio, who was 59, passed away at a...
Billboard
How Much Are Coolio’s Royalties Worth?
When Coolio died on Sept. 28 at the age of 59, the rapper left behind a legacy that includes one of the most iconic rap songs ever: “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 single that became the No. 1 Hot 100 single that year and has remained popular ever since. All told, the catalog of the hip-hop star, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., generates about $3.5 million annually, according to a Billboard estimate.
Complex
Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”
Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
hotnewhiphop.com
Juvenile Responds To NBA YoungBoy’s Re-Do Of “400 Degreez” Cover Art
Juvenile was honored by YoungBoy’s homage. NBA YoungBoy’s on a hot streak right now. The rapper has been jaw-droppingly prolific recently, having dropped a grand total of five— yes, five— albums so far this year. He kicked off the run in January with Colors, and followed the project up with Better Than You, a collab album with DaBaby. He then released The Last Slimeto, which boasted a grand total of thirty songs, and a month later dropped Realer 2.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cam’ron, Mase, & Jadakiss Are On “Fire Emoji” With Their New Collab
Lil Baby and Tee Grizzley’s new projects have been in constant rotation this weekend. On this weekend’s Fire Emoji update, we’ve got a strong selection of new arrivals coming from not only the hottest albums that just landed on New Music Friday, but also from a fresh roster of singles that have caught our attention.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Announces New Project Amid Plans To Drop 10 Mixtapes In One Year
NBA YoungBoy has announced yet another project while also revealing he wants to drop 10 mixtapes in 2022 — a goal he’s already more than halfway to completing. On Sunday (October 16), the Baton Rouge native shared a post on his YouTube channel unveiling his next full-length release: Ma’ I Got a Family. The project will feature between 13 and 17 new songs and is set to arrive “this week,” although an exact release date has yet to be announced.
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Author Jessica Knoll Defends Film Against Trigger Warning Backlash, Explains Book-to-Screen Changes
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for “Luckiest Girl Alive,” now streaming on Netflix. In 2015, Jessica Knoll’s “Luckiest Girl Alive” was the book in everyone’s bag. It spent 17 consecutive weeks on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Before Hello Sunshine — or Reese Witherspoon’s book club — even existed, Witherspoon signed on to produce a film adaptation. It took seven years, but ultimately, the movie landed at Netflix. First set to have a theatrical release, the Mike Barker-directed movie, written by Knoll, took off the moment it dropped. Currently, it’s in its second week in the No. 1 slot on...
Michael Jackson Musical ‘MJ’ Announces London Production
MJ, the hit Broadway musical about Michael Jackson and featuring many of his most popular songs, will open in London in March 2024, producers announced today. The announcement comes as the musical continued its record-breaking run at Broadway’s Neil Simon Theatre: MJ set a new house record – its seventh – at the venue last week with a gross of $1,777,138.00. The London production will be staged at the West End’s Prince Edward Theatre. Tickets will go on sale in Spring 2023. Casting will be announced at a later date. Produced by Lia Vollack Productions and The Michael Jackson Estate, MJ...
‘One of Us Is Lying’ Season 2 Release Date, Time, Cast, Trailer, Schedule, and More
'One of Us Is Lying' Season 2 begins this week on Peacock, and we have everything you need to know about the new episodes.
Who is Spencer Knight on TikTok?
BEATBOXING king, Spencer X, is taking TikTok by storm. The modern-day Michael Winslow is climbing his way up the platform by showing off his mouth skills to over 55million followers. Who is Spencer Knight on TikTok?. Spencer Polanco Knight, famously known as Spencer X, is a TikToker known for his...
ambcrypto.com
Decentraland music festival shows web3’s influence on music industry
Decentraland, the Ethereum-based metaverse platform has announced the Metaverse Music Festival 2022, an event based in the metaverse that will feature performances from artists across several genres. The first Metaverse Music Festival was held in October last year and attracted over 50,000 visitors over the course of four days. This...
nftplazas.com
Snoop Dogg Channels Larry David for Incredible Astro Project Collaboration
Snoop Dogg has proven once again that he’s having more fun than anyone else in the Web3 space. This time around, channelling his inner Larry David for an outlandish ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ parody. In his latest venture, the legendary pot smoker teamed up with Web3 start-up, Astro...
10 Things We Want From A New Sade Album
Following news that iconic group Sade will soon release new music, we thought of a few ideas we hope they include on the upcoming LP.
NME
Arctic Monkeys put up special Yorkshire accent billboard for ‘The Car’ in Sheffield
Arctic Monkeys have put up a special Yorkshire-themed billboard for their forthcoming new album ‘The Car’ in their native Sheffield. The four-piece, who hail from the Yorkshire city, are set to release their seventh studio album on Friday (October 21). In promotion of ‘The Car’, Arctic Monkeys have...
Complex
Here Are the First-Week Sales Projections for Lil Baby’s ‘It’s Only Me’
It appears Lil Baby will lock down another No. 1 album. According to projections shared by Hits Daily Double, the 27-year-old rapper is expected to top the Billboard 200 with It’s Only Me. The project, which arrived Friday, is expected to move 185,000 to 210,000 units its first week, which would mark the seventh- or eighth-biggest debut of 2022, so far.
