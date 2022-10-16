Read full article on original website
Inside Clarence House: As it emerges King Charles and Camilla will shun Buckingham Palace for their London residence, how the couple have filled the home with personal touches - including portraits of the Queen Mother and priceless antiques
In the 19 years since he moved to Clarence House, King Charles and the Queen Consort have brought their own personal touch to the dwelling. And, according to The Times, in a break from tradition, the Monarch has no immediate plans to leave his house, which is located on The Mall, in order to move to Buckingham Palace, as other Sovereign, including his late mother, have done before him.
tatler.com
Balmoral closed as King Charles III shows gratitude to staff
King Charles III made a return to Balmoral on Sunday so that he could thank the soldiers who guarded the late Queen, and who helped give her a moving send off. He was driven to Balmoral in his electric Audi straight after a service at nearby Crathie Kirk on Sunday. In a post shared on the estate official Instagram account this week, the castle announced it would temporarily be closed for the King’s visit, saying ‘Balmoral Estate will be closed to the public on Sunday 16 October. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.’ A courtier told The Mail, ‘The King wanted to say thank you in person. He is very grateful for the effort everyone put in before and after Her Majesty’s death.’
Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives
The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
I’m a naming expert and these are the outrageous names that are growing in popularity and are not slowing down
A NAMING expert revealed the most outrageous baby names around at the moment, but suggested we may grow to love them. The unique monikers aren't the average Tom, Richard or Harry but they are on the rise. Names like Maverick - which is currently in the US top 50 -...
Refinery29
TikTok Loves The Russian Manicure, But There’s A Serious Catch
Among nail artists, the Russian manicure is a beauty trend which is often spoken about in hushed tones. But it has started to gain serious popularity recently and, on social media, even viral status. 'Russian manicure near me' is currently a top googled nail search and on TikTok you'll spot...
In The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O'Farrell distorts the historical record to suit modern sensibilities
In her latest novel, The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O'Farrell takes readers to Renaissance Italy. Lush metaphors and minute description of life in ducal palaces abound in her reimagining of the life of Lucrezia de’ Medici, daughter of the Grand Duke of Florence, Cosimo I de’ Medici, and his Spanish wife, Eleonora di Toledo.
mailplus.co.uk
Prince of Wales has plenty to ponder
WILL the new Prince of Wales, expected to succeed his grandmother overseeing the Royal Collection, wreak havoc with the world’s largest private art collection? William - a passionate campaigner against the use of elephant ivory - will be unhappy that more than a thousand items from the collection’s furniture, musical instruments and statuary through to ornaments, miniatures and trinkets contain ivory. There are nervous gulps among RC curators. Should William demand a clear-out, their only hope is that King Charles may use his powers of veto. But when William succeeds dad, he may be unstoppable.
