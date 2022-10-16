King Charles III made a return to Balmoral on Sunday so that he could thank the soldiers who guarded the late Queen, and who helped give her a moving send off. He was driven to Balmoral in his electric Audi straight after a service at nearby Crathie Kirk on Sunday. In a post shared on the estate official Instagram account this week, the castle announced it would temporarily be closed for the King’s visit, saying ‘Balmoral Estate will be closed to the public on Sunday 16 October. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.’ A courtier told The Mail, ‘The King wanted to say thank you in person. He is very grateful for the effort everyone put in before and after Her Majesty’s death.’

1 DAY AGO