Strut 2 Save Lives honors Bryan Clauson

NOBLESVILLE — Race car driver Bryan Clauson loved racing and his two dogs.

Clauson died in 2016 after a crash. Because he was an organ donor, Clauson saved five lives and helped more than 75 other people through tissue donation.

After he died, his parents wanted to find a way to honor their son.

"One of his big passions other than racing was dogs," Diana Clauson, Bryan's mom, said.

His parents and the Indiana Donor Network started the annual Strut 2 Save Lives event.

This year's event had a record turnout Sunday at Dr. James A. Dillon Park. Proceeds benefit the Bryan Clauson Legacy Fund.

"It's basically a fund that helps donor families like we are with any expenses that they might incur during the 72 hours that their loved one is in the donation process like hotel stays, food, gas, anything that they might need some help with," Diana said. "We wanted to give back to families like ours and make sure that they didn't have extra burdens during the donation process."

Diana and her husband Tim Clauson were at the walk along with more than 200 people and dozens of dogs.

"Bryan was a big dog lover. He had two dogs, Chevy and Stewart, that traveled the country with him racing and really became part of what he was doing out on the road," Tim said. "When he was doing autograph signings at his t-shirt trailer, as many people wanted to see Chevy and give Chevy kisses as much as get Bryan's autograph."

Both dogs still live with Bryan's fiancée.

To learn more about organ and tissue donation or to sign up to be a donor, click here. The Clauson family also runs the Driven 2 Save Lives campaign.

