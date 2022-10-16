8 hospitalized after shots fired into Harrisonburg crowd; suspect arrested

HARRISONBURG, Va. — An arrest has been made after eight people ranging in age from 18 to 27 were shot near at on outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg not far from the James Madison University campus early Sunday morning, according to authorties.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Devon Lane at 2:20 a.m. after "an unknown individual or individuals fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering," police said.

Five of the injured were treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center while three others were transferred to UVA Medical Center, police said. All had what officials called non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said 20-year-old Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, of Harrisonburg, was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officials said additional charges are expected.

“Our work continues on this case as we investigate all aspects of this incident and determine if any other individuals were involved," Harrisonburg Police Department Chief Kelley Warner.

Police credited witnesses and security cameras in helping identify the suspect.

Warner thanked first responders for their "quick response" and officers for their "hard work... identifying a suspect and bringing him into custody.”

Investigators previously called the incident "isolated" and said that there was no "threat to the greater community."

None of the victims are current JMU students, according to officials with the university.

The school sent a shelter in place notice around 3 a.m. via the LiveSafe app, officials said.

"As we are transitioning back to campus from fall break and the weekend, please remember ways to maintain your personal safety," JMU Police Chief Anthony Matos wrote in a message to campus. "It is important to travel in groups, lock your doors, be aware of your surroundings, know the individuals you welcome into your living space and always report suspicious people and behavior to police immediately."

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to email Det. Thurston at brittany.thurston@harrisonburgva.gov or call the HPD tip line at 540-574-5050.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .