Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday
NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon. The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension. Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
Randy Moss Getting Crushed For What He Said About Cooper Rush
At this point, anyone who suggested that the Dallas Cowboys might have a quarterback controversy on their hands needs to be publicly shamed. Unfortunately, Randy Moss, you're on that list. Moss suggested on Sunday morning that the Cowboys should consider sticking with Rush if they beat the Eagles on Sunday...
Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Was Escorted off the Field — Here's Why
Following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin benched starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and named rookie Kenny Pickett as his replacement. Although things were looking up for the 24-year-old QB, it appears he will lose his starting position for a few games after taking a massive hit during the sixth week of the 2022-23 NFL season.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Photo In Green Bay Goes Viral
Erin Andrews enjoyed her Sunday in Green Bay. Well except for the rain, of course. Andrews, the longtime NFL sideline reporter, had to make a notable wardrobe change while roaming the sideline at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Once the rain started coming down during the Jets vs. Packers ...
Lamar Jackson has interesting response to criticism of him after Ravens’ loss
The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game. Most brutally, Jackson had a very ill-advised interception with three minutes left that put the Giants in position to score the game-winning touchdown.
NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News
The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight
It hasn't been a fun night of football watching for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 20-3, at halftime of Sunday night's game. Cris Collinsworth has been making it worse. The NBC analyst bothered Cowboys fans with how much fun he was having calling the Eagles' dominance...
With Losses Mounting For Russell Wilson's Broncos, Seahawks Continue to Reap Reward
Dropping their fourth game and falling two full games out of first place in the AFC West on Monday night, the Denver Broncos lost in overtime for a second straight week. As the losses pile up, the Seattle Seahawks stand to gain the most from their struggles.
Nick Sirianni cusses out Cowboys sideline after late-game fight
Things got chippy in the final moments of Sunday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. In the end, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni got to show off the edge in his personality. A scuffle broke out after a play as the Eagles were running the clock out....
NFL World Wants Prominent Head Coach Fired Tonight
The Cardinals fell to 2-4 on the season following Sunday afternoon's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks. Fans are beginning to be pretty fed up with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The former college football head coach is in his fourth season. At this point, Kingsbury probably is what he is. Does...
Kirk Cousins spotted wearing multiple diamond chains
Cousins, who says he's not cool, is changing the narrative.
Tom Brady Throws F-Bombing Hissy Fit At Bucs Linemen During Loss To Steelers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback may be showing the strain of on- and off-field woes.
Tony Romo correctly predicted in first quarter what the Bills-Chiefs final score would be and fans were in awe
Tony Romo can see the future. We see that all the time when he tells us what’s going to happen on a play before it’s called and then it all plays out exactly how he told us it would. He took that a step further in Sunday’s Bills-Chiefs...
Cooper Rush did his job, now Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott plans to play vs. Lions
Rush at least held serve with a 4-1 record, and Prescott is “happy as hell for the position that we are in” as he is eager to return next week.
Bill Belichick explains snubbing Brenden Schooler's fumble celebration
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is obviously a man who leads by example, as evident in him snubbing special-teamer Brenden Schooler’s fumble celebration in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Schooler, who came up with a muffed punt late in the fourth quarter, attempted to give the...
NFL world reacts to stunning Baltimore Ravens news
It’s no secret that the Baltimore Ravens have struggled to close out games this season as the team has held double-digit leads in each of their three losses this season, including Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. But a stunning stat really puts those struggles into perspective.
