NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
The Spun

Randy Moss Getting Crushed For What He Said About Cooper Rush

At this point, anyone who suggested that the Dallas Cowboys might have a quarterback controversy on their hands needs to be publicly shamed. Unfortunately, Randy Moss, you're on that list. Moss suggested on Sunday morning that the Cowboys should consider sticking with Rush if they beat the Eagles on Sunday...
Distractify

Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Was Escorted off the Field — Here's Why

Following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin benched starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and named rookie Kenny Pickett as his replacement. Although things were looking up for the 24-year-old QB, it appears he will lose his starting position for a few games after taking a massive hit during the sixth week of the 2022-23 NFL season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson has interesting response to criticism of him after Ravens’ loss

The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game. Most brutally, Jackson had a very ill-advised interception with three minutes left that put the Giants in position to score the game-winning touchdown.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News

The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

It hasn't been a fun night of football watching for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 20-3, at halftime of Sunday night's game. Cris Collinsworth has been making it worse. The NBC analyst bothered Cowboys fans with how much fun he was having calling the Eagles' dominance...
thecomeback.com

Nick Sirianni cusses out Cowboys sideline after late-game fight

Things got chippy in the final moments of Sunday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. In the end, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni got to show off the edge in his personality. A scuffle broke out after a play as the Eagles were running the clock out....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Head Coach Fired Tonight

The Cardinals fell to 2-4 on the season following Sunday afternoon's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks. Fans are beginning to be pretty fed up with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The former college football head coach is in his fourth season. At this point, Kingsbury probably is what he is. Does...
ARIZONA STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to stunning Baltimore Ravens news

It’s no secret that the Baltimore Ravens have struggled to close out games this season as the team has held double-digit leads in each of their three losses this season, including Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. But a stunning stat really puts those struggles into perspective.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

FanSided

