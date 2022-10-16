Read full article on original website
Will Tom Brady & Kim Kardashian Be Hollywood's New Power Couple? Here Are The Odds For Who The Athlete Could Date Next
After weeks of breakup rumors, insiders revealed both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, and though neither of them have spoken out about their crumbling marriage, fans are already making predictions as to who the superstars will date next.Online sportsbook Bovada put together a list of the top dozen contenders for each, and there are more than a few surprises.According to the website, newly single Kim Kardashian has a good chance at catching the NFL star's eye, with her odds at +1600, while her younger sister Kendall Jenner comes in with +1000. Bovada believes there's even better...
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
Gisele was seen in Miami — solo. Now we hear she and Tom Brady have divorce lawyers
The rumor mill kicked into high gear when paps caught Gisele Bundchen the past couple of days walking around in Miami by herself sans wedding ring.
Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors
Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Divorce Rumors, Reacts to Relationships Post
Weeks after rumors about her alleged troubled marriage to Tom Brady began to circulate, Gisele Bundchen seemingly has broken her silence about the situation. Gisele Bundchen responded to author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11th) with a prayer emoji. The post reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday
NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon. The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension. Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom Brady Enjoys "Perfect Night" With His and Bridget Moynahan's Son Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Tom Brady had a great Sunday night on and off the field. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, led his team to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed some quality time with his oldest child Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
She 'Is Done': Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Think Marriage to Tom Brady 'Can Be Repaired,' Spills Source
Gisele Bündchen is ready to throw in the towel on her marriage to Tom Brady, according to a source. After months of being at odds, the supermodel is "done" trying to make her union with the NFL pro work and is ready to "move on," claimed a source, who told a news publication, "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult," but "she doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."Bündchen "is doing okay" as her relationship with Brady nears its end, added the source. "She is just trying to figure out her life." LOOK...
Tom Brady’s Latest Video Fuels Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors as He Appears to Ditch Ring
So, more fuel to the fire that is the Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors. This time it was TB12 himself causing speculation. His latest Instagram video was about his fitness venture of the same moniker. However, fans couldn’t help but notice one thing. In the video,...
'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors
Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
Here is what Chiefs fans were saying following KC’s 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills
Chiefs fans shared their thoughts about the team following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele
Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
Gisele Bündchen Steps Out with Her Kids as Sources Confirm She and Tom Brady Hired Divorce Lawyers
Gisele Bündchen is spending time with her kids as sources confirm that both she and Tom Brady have hired divorce attorneys. On Wednesday, the model was spotted in Miami going to the gym with 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12. In photos obtained by TMZ, Bündchen...
Bill Belichick explains why he didn't attend Robert Kraft's wedding
Robert Kraft got married Friday in a wedding attended by celebrities and New England Patriots past and present. Bill Belichick was among those absent, and he explained why in his weekly appearance on the “Greg Hill Show.”
Chiefs Fans Speculate Trade Could Be Coming Following Travis Kelce Contract News
The Kansas City Chiefs altered a significant contract today following their 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. In a move that will save the team nearly $3.5M in cap space this season, the Chiefs converted part of tight end Travis Kelce's base salary into a signing bonus this morning. ...
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
3 QBs who need to be benched after Week 6
While it’s still relatively early to pull the plug on any starting quarterback in the 2022 NFL season, several teams have already done so. Who’s next?. Tom Brady said it best, this season hasn’t brought with it inspired quarterback play. Brady himself lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers...
