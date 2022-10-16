ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puma presents $1 million check to CAU for scholarships

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Puma is making sure students at Clark Atlanta University can follow their dreams of a career in sports.

On Saturday, the company presented the university with a $1 million dollar check.

The first-of-its-kind partnership will create scholarships for the next five years.

It will help students prepare for roles in the sports apparel industry.

The partnership includes a customized curriculum, career prep, research projects and internships.

Students will have the opportunity to learn about design and merchandising, and includes roles in information technology, marketing and supply chain management.

