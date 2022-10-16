Puma presents $1 million check to CAU for scholarships

ATLANTA — Puma is making sure students at Clark Atlanta University can follow their dreams of a career in sports.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Saturday, the company presented the university with a $1 million dollar check.

The first-of-its-kind partnership will create scholarships for the next five years.

It will help students prepare for roles in the sports apparel industry.

Bibb County sheriff: 41 arrests, dozens of guns seized in ‘Operation Rolling Thunder’

The partnership includes a customized curriculum, career prep, research projects and internships.

Students will have the opportunity to learn about design and merchandising, and includes roles in information technology, marketing and supply chain management.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group