Puma presents $1 million check to CAU for scholarships
ATLANTA — Puma is making sure students at Clark Atlanta University can follow their dreams of a career in sports.
On Saturday, the company presented the university with a $1 million dollar check.
The first-of-its-kind partnership will create scholarships for the next five years.
It will help students prepare for roles in the sports apparel industry.
The partnership includes a customized curriculum, career prep, research projects and internships.
Students will have the opportunity to learn about design and merchandising, and includes roles in information technology, marketing and supply chain management.
