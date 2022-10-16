Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Fancy New Steakhouse is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
A brand new Cedar Rapids restaurant is now accepting reservations!. Thanks to a new Facebook post, we now know that a new eatery called Midtown Reserve is getting ready to open its doors in Cedar Rapids. The restaurant is located at 319 7th Street, which is the same building that another new restaurant, Tipsy Tomato, is set to open in.
A Unique New Eatery Has Opened in Cedar Rapids
If you're craving some authentic gumbo, you won't have to travel far! According to a new article from the Cedar Rapids Gazette, a new eatery called Fat Pat’s Gumbo YaYa is now open at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids!. Fat Pat's Gumbo YaYa is owned and operated by...
Have You Seen this Hidden Bar in Cedar Rapids? [PHOTOS]
I was spending some time in Cedar Rapids over the weekend to celebrate a friend's birthday and we kind of stumbled into what might be the coolest hidden bar I've ever been to. Have you ever seen the show, Mad Men?. It stars Jon Hamm who plays Don Draper, a...
Who Serves the Best Pasta in the Corridor? [LIST]
In case you didn't know, yesterday (October 17th) was National Pasta Day! We couldn't let the holiday pass us by without recognizing some of the awesome Italian restaurants that we have here in the Corridor. If you're looking for great pasta in Cedar Rapids, Yelp recommends these four restaurants as...
Longtime Corridor Restaurant to Welcome Back Customers Next Week
Customers are ready to flock back to a newly remodeled corridor restaurant that's been closed for nearly 16 months. Next week, you'll again be able to sink your teeth into food like this. *Stock photo. It was on June 30, 2021, that a fire caused approximately $500,000 in damage at...
Daily Iowan
Wilson’s Orchard and Farm to open location in Des Moines area
Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, a business that opened in Iowa City in 1985, is expanding to the Des Moines Area. The new location is expected to open in spring 2023. Paul Rasch, the owner of Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, located at 4823 Dingleberry Road NE #1, said he initially got the idea to add a second location two years ago when he was approached by Middlebrook, an agrihood in Cumming, Iowa, which blends an agricultural enterprise with a residential area.
Eastern Iowa Hy-Vee Offering A Different Kind of Snack
The above image is supposed to make you feel a bit uncomfortable. Some people just are when it comes to insects. Especially when it comes to eating them. But at least one Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee store and some local co-ops are offering crickets as a new kind of snack food.
franchising.com
Coralville Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Reopens With Sleek New Look
The restaurant and bakery is ready to serve up fan-favorite homestyle cooking following a temporary closure and remodel. CORALVILLE, IA, October 17, 2022 /24-7PressRelease/ - The Coralville Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is welcoming guests back with a fresh new look starting Monday, October 24, 2022. Following a temporary closure and remodel, the restaurant located at 819 1st Avenue in Coralville is reopening and ready to serve up Perkins fan favorite homestyle cooking.
hooplanow.com
Free Admission at the Grant Wood Studio
The Grant Wood Studio is open for the season with free admission. Come see where Grant Wood lived and worked!
Eastern Iowa Trick-or Treat Times 2022 [LIST]
There are many Halloween-related events happening the rest of this month, from area haunted houses you can visit, to the return of the Cedar Rapids Halloween parade. For many, the good old-fashioned trick-or-treating tradition is still King, and we have seen several Eastern Iowa communities announce designated hours for that to take place as we approach "All Hallow's Eve".
Daily Iowan
Ask the Author | Mary Helen Stefaniak
Mary Helen Stefaniak is an author and retired professor of English and creative writing at Creighton University. She graduated from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop in 1984 and is currently an Iowa City resident. She has written five books, and her most recent, “The Six-Minute Memoir: Fifty-Five Short Essays on Life,” will release on Oct. 25. It will be her first nonfiction book. To celebrate the release, Stefaniak will give a reading at Prairie Lights on Oct 25.
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa honor flight to be rescheduled
Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is back home after spending days in Florida feeding those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City City Council requests additional planning for City Park Pool, facility renovations
Immediate renovations to Iowa City facilities, such as City Park Pool, were paused on Tuesday to allow for more planning following an Iowa City City Council vote. Council approved the 2022 Iowa City Recreation Facilities and Programs Master Plan at Tuesday’s formal meeting in an effort to address community needs and support local recreational services.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
iheart.com
Railroad Maintenance Project Causes Road Closures in Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- There will be road closures in Cedar Rapids for a railroad maintenance project. Closures are in place at 3rd Avenue SE and 6th Avenue SE railroad crossings. The project is expected to take 5 days. Access to all businesses will be maintained.
cbs2iowa.com
Trick-or-treat in Marion on October 31
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Princesses, superheroes, ghosts and goblins are invited to include a stop at Marion City Hall in their Halloween plans. The City of Marion will host a trick-or-treat event at City Hall (1225 6th Ave.) from 3-5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Children...
KCRG.com
FedEx facility hiring in SW Cedar Rapids
The Lights on After School event in Dyersville helped raise awareness of the importance of after-school programs. Williamsburg athlete Nathaniel Crow celebrates leaving the hospital over three months after a spinal cord injury. A spine injury he suffered after a dive into a pond landed him in the hospital. One...
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
cbs2iowa.com
Construction Update: Oakland Road NE
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Paving is complete on Old Marion Road between Golf Street to just north of 42nd Street. Currently, sidewalks and driveways are being installed. This will be followed by grading and sodding. Over the next two weeks, the section between Golf Street and...
