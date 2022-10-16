ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coralville, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 KDAT

A Fancy New Steakhouse is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]

A brand new Cedar Rapids restaurant is now accepting reservations!. Thanks to a new Facebook post, we now know that a new eatery called Midtown Reserve is getting ready to open its doors in Cedar Rapids. The restaurant is located at 319 7th Street, which is the same building that another new restaurant, Tipsy Tomato, is set to open in.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

A Unique New Eatery Has Opened in Cedar Rapids

If you're craving some authentic gumbo, you won't have to travel far! According to a new article from the Cedar Rapids Gazette, a new eatery called Fat Pat’s Gumbo YaYa is now open at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids!. Fat Pat's Gumbo YaYa is owned and operated by...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Who Serves the Best Pasta in the Corridor? [LIST]

In case you didn't know, yesterday (October 17th) was National Pasta Day! We couldn't let the holiday pass us by without recognizing some of the awesome Italian restaurants that we have here in the Corridor. If you're looking for great pasta in Cedar Rapids, Yelp recommends these four restaurants as...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Wilson’s Orchard and Farm to open location in Des Moines area

Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, a business that opened in Iowa City in 1985, is expanding to the Des Moines Area. The new location is expected to open in spring 2023. Paul Rasch, the owner of Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, located at 4823 Dingleberry Road NE #1, said he initially got the idea to add a second location two years ago when he was approached by Middlebrook, an agrihood in Cumming, Iowa, which blends an agricultural enterprise with a residential area.
DES MOINES, IA
franchising.com

Coralville Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Reopens With Sleek New Look

The restaurant and bakery is ready to serve up fan-favorite homestyle cooking following a temporary closure and remodel. CORALVILLE, IA, October 17, 2022 /24-7PressRelease/ - The Coralville Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is welcoming guests back with a fresh new look starting Monday, October 24, 2022. Following a temporary closure and remodel, the restaurant located at 819 1st Avenue in Coralville is reopening and ready to serve up Perkins fan favorite homestyle cooking.
CORALVILLE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Trick-or Treat Times 2022 [LIST]

There are many Halloween-related events happening the rest of this month, from area haunted houses you can visit, to the return of the Cedar Rapids Halloween parade. For many, the good old-fashioned trick-or-treating tradition is still King, and we have seen several Eastern Iowa communities announce designated hours for that to take place as we approach "All Hallow's Eve".
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Ask the Author | Mary Helen Stefaniak

Mary Helen Stefaniak is an author and retired professor of English and creative writing at Creighton University. She graduated from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop in 1984 and is currently an Iowa City resident. She has written five books, and her most recent, “The Six-Minute Memoir: Fifty-Five Short Essays on Life,” will release on Oct. 25. It will be her first nonfiction book. To celebrate the release, Stefaniak will give a reading at Prairie Lights on Oct 25.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa honor flight to be rescheduled

Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is back home after spending days in Florida feeding those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022

For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Trick-or-treat in Marion on October 31

MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Princesses, superheroes, ghosts and goblins are invited to include a stop at Marion City Hall in their Halloween plans. The City of Marion will host a trick-or-treat event at City Hall (1225 6th Ave.) from 3-5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Children...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

FedEx facility hiring in SW Cedar Rapids

The Lights on After School event in Dyersville helped raise awareness of the importance of after-school programs. Williamsburg athlete Nathaniel Crow celebrates leaving the hospital over three months after a spinal cord injury. A spine injury he suffered after a dive into a pond landed him in the hospital. One...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Construction Update: Oakland Road NE

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Paving is complete on Old Marion Road between Golf Street to just north of 42nd Street. Currently, sidewalks and driveways are being installed. This will be followed by grading and sodding. Over the next two weeks, the section between Golf Street and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy