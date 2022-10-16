Read full article on original website
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse’s Edwards, Girard named to TJO Preseason All-ACC Team
As we head toward the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, here are The Juice Online’s Preseason All-ACC Teams:. Guard Isaiah Wong (Miami) Guard Dariq Whitehead (Duke) Forward Justyn Mutts (Virginia Tech) Forward Jayden Gardner (UVA) Center Armando Bacot (UNC) Isaiah Wong – a veteran point guard goes...
sujuiceonline.com
Former Syracuse DB Carl Jones says ’10 or 11′ wins is possible
It’s a good time to be involved with Syracuse football. The Orange is out to a 6-0 start for the first time since 1987, and has been rewarded with a No. 14 ranking in both the AP and Coaches Polls. SU is also coming off a signature win, knocking off No. 13 NC State for its first win against a ranked opponent of the year.
sujuiceonline.com
2024 LB Nasere Johnson-Blakney enjoys visit to Syracuse
2024 Camden (NJ) High linebacker Nasere Johnson-Blakney has specific criteria for what he wants at the next level. “Something I’m looking for in a college is a place to call home,” Johnson-Blakney said in an interview with The Juice Online. “Where I feel welcomed and loved from teammates, coaches and fans.”
sujuiceonline.com
2024 QB Austin Troyer ‘loved’ what he saw during visit to Syracuse
2024 quarterback Austin Troyer is a fast rising prospect from Middletown (DE) High who is drawing high-major attention in his junior season. He’s being recruited by Power 5 programs like Wake Forest, NC State, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Penn State and North Carolina, as well as Syracuse. He visited SU on Saturday, and took in the Orange’s 24-9 win over NC State.
What did Dabo Swinney say about Syracuse? ‘You don’t get lucky and be undefeated at this point’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Just as Syracuse football coach Dino Babers did Monday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave high praise to the quarterback his team will face Saturday. Garrett Shrader was the first SU player Swinney mentioned in his Tuesday press conference. “He’s a great kid, a great young...
Syracuse Makes Impression on Elijah Moore During Official Visit
Syracuse basketball hosted one of its priority targets in the 2024 class in guard Elijah Moore out of Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx (NY) over the weekend for an official visit. "The visit was really fun," Moore said. "I enjoyed the time I spent with the coaches and players. They treated me with ...
sujuiceonline.com
8 recruits react to Syracuse football’s 24-9 win over NC State
About two dozen recruits were on hand to watch Syracuse’s 24-9 win over NC State on Saturday in a clash of top 20 teams. We caught up with some of them to get their reactions to the win. Cameron Chmura: 2024 lineman from North (PA) Allegheny. (The Dome was)...
sujuiceonline.com
Elite ’24 DB Ronnell Davis recaps Syracuse visit: ‘The atmosphere was great’
2024 Middletown (DE) High defensive back Ronnell Davis is one of the most sought after prospects from the Blue Hen state. Rated three stars by Rivals, he already holds offers from Power 5 programs Duke and West Virginia, and is drawing interest from other high-majors such as Tennessee, Penn State, USC and Georgia.
nunesmagician.com
Joe Girard ready to lead Syracuse basketball, slide to shooting guard
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball guard Joe Girard will move to the shooting guard position for his senior year. The Glens Falls, New York native played point guard his first three seasons, but with Buddy Boeheim graduated and on to the profession ranks Girard will slide off-ball. The move should...
sujuiceonline.com
2024 OL Mareon Tisdale recaps ‘amazing’ Syracuse atmosphere after visit
2024 Snyder (NJ) High offensive lineman Mareon Tisdale was on hand to watch Syracuse’s 24-9 win over NC State on Saturday, and left thinking that the atmosphere at the Dome was ‘amazing.’. Tisdale was part of a sellout crowd of 49,705 that saw the Orange take down a...
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse ‘would be a great place for me’ says ’24 lineman Cameron Chmura
2024 prospect Cameron Chmura is the epitome of a student-athlete. At 6 foot 3 and 270 pounds, he has the size, athleticism and versatility (he plays both offensive and defensive line) to be a high-major player. He already holds offers from UMass and Kent State, while high-majors Syracuse, Boston College, Pitt and Penn State have all shown interest.
How much would it cost to travel down to Death Valley to watch SU take on Clemson?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After beating NC State to improve to 6-0 on the season, the Syracuse Football team is off to its best start since 1987. As the team prepares to head down to Clemson for a top-15 matchup against the Tigers, plenty of fans like Lucas Martin are doing the same. “When they […]
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: five takeaways from Jim Boeheim’s Tip-Off press conference
In just over 20 minutes at his opening press conference, Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim opened up a Pandora’s box worth of men’s basketball talking points. Coach Boeheim addressed reporters for open media availability just hours before the team took part in the Orange Tip-Off. The takeaways from his press conference could be as long as Martin Luther’s 95 Thesis, but for simplicity’s sake, here are the most important topics coach Boeheim addressed.
Bobbie Long, wife of Syracuse radio host Ted Long, dies after health battle
Bobbie Long, the wife of Syracuse radio host Ted Long, has died after a health battle that he shared with the Central New York community. She was 62. “Bobbie passed away peacefully last night at Francis House, Inc.,” 93Q (WNTQ-FM) announced Wednesday. “Ted is okay and thanks everyone for surrounding them with your love and prayers.”
Extraordinary Talent: Olivia and Gia Murray
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You’ll do a double take when you meet these Extraordinary Talents of the week. Sisters from Baldwinsville who describe their dancing as upbeat and loud. They call themselves the tag team Olivia and Gia Murray, 12-year-old twins who love to tap. The sisters dance most days at Tawn Marie’s studio in […]
Syracuse pizzeria owner wins first place in World Calzone Championship
Atlantic City, N.J. — John “Vig” Vigliotti is a winner in the world of calzones. Vigliotti, owner of Peppino’s Restaurant and Catering in Syracuse, took home the top prize last weekend in what was billed as the “World Calzone Championship.” That was one of several contests held at the Pizza & Pasta Northeast Competition in Atlantic City, N.J., sponsored by Pizza Today magazine.
‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91
Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
thenewshouse.com
A Syracuse clinic for women closes. Now what?
An information vacuum in local communities of color and the overturning of Roe v. Wade has increased disinformation on women’s reproductive health. When Syracuse Family Planning Services announced it would close, it garnered a single mention in the local news. The shutdown, Syracuse.com’s James Mulder wrote, “could leave more...
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band reaches new heights with win over elite field in Liverpool (199 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band was chased to the best mark in the state this season on Saturday night. The Northstars won the national division of Liverpool’s Silks & Sounds of Autumn show with a mark of 90.75. Going into this week C-NS held the previous best score of the fall, with an 88.57 at Phoenix last week.
Upstate University Hospital’s star heart surgeon quits after cardiac program expansion stalls
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital’s top heart surgeon has quit because he says Upstate officials reneged on promises to beef up its cardiac surgery program. Dr. G. Randall Green, Upstate’s chief of cardiac surgery, left Sept. 21 and plans to return to St. Joseph’s Hospital in...
