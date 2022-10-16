ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse’s Edwards, Girard named to TJO Preseason All-ACC Team

As we head toward the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, here are The Juice Online’s Preseason All-ACC Teams:. Guard Isaiah Wong (Miami) Guard Dariq Whitehead (Duke) Forward Justyn Mutts (Virginia Tech) Forward Jayden Gardner (UVA) Center Armando Bacot (UNC) Isaiah Wong – a veteran point guard goes...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Former Syracuse DB Carl Jones says ’10 or 11′ wins is possible

It’s a good time to be involved with Syracuse football. The Orange is out to a 6-0 start for the first time since 1987, and has been rewarded with a No. 14 ranking in both the AP and Coaches Polls. SU is also coming off a signature win, knocking off No. 13 NC State for its first win against a ranked opponent of the year.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

2024 LB Nasere Johnson-Blakney enjoys visit to Syracuse

2024 Camden (NJ) High linebacker Nasere Johnson-Blakney has specific criteria for what he wants at the next level. “Something I’m looking for in a college is a place to call home,” Johnson-Blakney said in an interview with The Juice Online. “Where I feel welcomed and loved from teammates, coaches and fans.”
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

2024 QB Austin Troyer ‘loved’ what he saw during visit to Syracuse

2024 quarterback Austin Troyer is a fast rising prospect from Middletown (DE) High who is drawing high-major attention in his junior season. He’s being recruited by Power 5 programs like Wake Forest, NC State, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Penn State and North Carolina, as well as Syracuse. He visited SU on Saturday, and took in the Orange’s 24-9 win over NC State.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

8 recruits react to Syracuse football’s 24-9 win over NC State

About two dozen recruits were on hand to watch Syracuse’s 24-9 win over NC State on Saturday in a clash of top 20 teams. We caught up with some of them to get their reactions to the win. Cameron Chmura: 2024 lineman from North (PA) Allegheny. (The Dome was)...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Joe Girard ready to lead Syracuse basketball, slide to shooting guard

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball guard Joe Girard will move to the shooting guard position for his senior year. The Glens Falls, New York native played point guard his first three seasons, but with Buddy Boeheim graduated and on to the profession ranks Girard will slide off-ball. The move should...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse ‘would be a great place for me’ says ’24 lineman Cameron Chmura

2024 prospect Cameron Chmura is the epitome of a student-athlete. At 6 foot 3 and 270 pounds, he has the size, athleticism and versatility (he plays both offensive and defensive line) to be a high-major player. He already holds offers from UMass and Kent State, while high-majors Syracuse, Boston College, Pitt and Penn State have all shown interest.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: five takeaways from Jim Boeheim’s Tip-Off press conference

In just over 20 minutes at his opening press conference, Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim opened up a Pandora’s box worth of men’s basketball talking points. Coach Boeheim addressed reporters for open media availability just hours before the team took part in the Orange Tip-Off. The takeaways from his press conference could be as long as Martin Luther’s 95 Thesis, but for simplicity’s sake, here are the most important topics coach Boeheim addressed.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Extraordinary Talent: Olivia and Gia Murray

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You’ll do a double take when you meet these Extraordinary Talents of the week. Sisters from Baldwinsville who describe their dancing as upbeat and loud. They call themselves the tag team Olivia and Gia Murray, 12-year-old twins who love to tap. The sisters dance most days at Tawn Marie’s studio in […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse pizzeria owner wins first place in World Calzone Championship

Atlantic City, N.J. — John “Vig” Vigliotti is a winner in the world of calzones. Vigliotti, owner of Peppino’s Restaurant and Catering in Syracuse, took home the top prize last weekend in what was billed as the “World Calzone Championship.” That was one of several contests held at the Pizza & Pasta Northeast Competition in Atlantic City, N.J., sponsored by Pizza Today magazine.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91

Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
SYRACUSE, NY
thenewshouse.com

A Syracuse clinic for women closes. Now what?

An information vacuum in local communities of color and the overturning of Roe v. Wade has increased disinformation on women’s reproductive health. When Syracuse Family Planning Services announced it would close, it garnered a single mention in the local news. The shutdown, Syracuse.com’s James Mulder wrote, “could leave more...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Cicero-North Syracuse marching band reaches new heights with win over elite field in Liverpool (199 photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band was chased to the best mark in the state this season on Saturday night. The Northstars won the national division of Liverpool’s Silks & Sounds of Autumn show with a mark of 90.75. Going into this week C-NS held the previous best score of the fall, with an 88.57 at Phoenix last week.
LIVERPOOL, NY

