It’s a good time to be involved with Syracuse football. The Orange is out to a 6-0 start for the first time since 1987, and has been rewarded with a No. 14 ranking in both the AP and Coaches Polls. SU is also coming off a signature win, knocking off No. 13 NC State for its first win against a ranked opponent of the year.

