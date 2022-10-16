Read full article on original website
Related
Millions of low-income Americans still eligible for COVID stimulus, watchdog says
As many as 10 million people may still be entitled to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, the government’s internal watchdog said Tuesday. Americans with little or no income, who are not required to pay taxes, have until Nov. 15 to complete a simplified tax return in order to get their stimulus checks, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a blog post.
rsvplive.ie
Cost of living: €500 Budget 2023 payment extended to thousands more people in Ireland
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has revealed the details of a new cost of living measure. Following Budget 2023 last month, parents who pay their third-level children’s college rent will now be able to avail of the Government's €500 rental tax credit, according to the Irish Mirror. It was...
It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023
Social Security's 2023 cost-of-living adjustment is the largest that seniors are getting in decades. Although the number may be lower than previous estimates, it should help beneficiaries better cope with inflation. Whether the latest raise holds up in 2023 is yet to be determined. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: These 7 States Are Sending Stimulus Payments in October
Many consumers are struggling with skyrocketing living costs. Some states, including California, Georgia, and Illinois, are sending out stimulus checks to help residents cope. For several months in a row, the Federal Reserve has implemented aggressive interest rate hikes in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. But that tactic doesn't seem to be working.
7 Changes to Social Security in 2023
From what beneficiaries are paid monthly to what workers could owe in payroll tax, big changes are on the way for America's top retirement program.
Why Social Security checks are about to get a lot bigger
NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are getting the biggest raise of their lifetimes. The U.S. government announced Thursday that Social Security beneficiaries will see an 8.7% increase in monthly payments this upcoming year, the largest increase in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it. Plenty of controversy accompanies the move, known as a cost-of-living adjustment or COLA. Critics say the data the government uses to set the increase doesn’t reflect what older Americans are actually spending, and thus the inflation they’re actually feeling. The increase is also one-size-fits-all, which means beneficiaries get the same raise regardless of where they live or how big a nest egg they may have. Here’s a look at what’s happening:
Motley Fool
How Much in Medicare Premiums Will Be Deducted From Your Social Security Checks in 2023?
Social Security benefits are expected to increase by 8.7% in 2023. There have been changes to Medicare premiums in 2023 as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Social Security Announces 8.7% Benefit Increase for 2023
Social Security announced today that the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for its retirement and disability benefits will be 8.7% in 2023. With this, Social Security will bestow its most significant “raise” since the 11.2% increase in July 1981 – one that current beneficiaries may remember their grandparents celebrating.
rsvplive.ie
Central Bank to relax mortgage lending rules - what it means for buyers and how much you can borrow
The Central Bank is set to relax its mortgage lending rules following the outcome of a review, which will be published later this morning. As it stands, house buyers can borrow up to 3.5 times their income from lenders. But following a review of the situation, the regulator will announce...
Why was most of mini-budget scrapped and what happens next?
We look at the reasons why Jeremy Hunt is taking action and the economic consequences
TechCrunch
With a $13B valuation, Celonis defies current startup economics
But Celonis — which has raised $2.4 billion, per Crunchbase, with $2 billion coming in the last year alone — has been able to defy the current thinking in startup circles by taking on huge chunks of capital. Consider that its valuation has grown an eye-popping 420% since...
Comments / 0