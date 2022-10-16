Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Rankings Update: Badosa, Azarenka drop down as Vekic jumps 30 spots
An interesting week of WTA tennis is behind us with several players moving up (Gauff, Vekic) and several going the other way (Badosa, Azarenka). The hugely anticipated WTA event in San Diego came and went and it was a good week of tennis that provided some entertainment and some drama s well. It saw Donna Vekic string together an amazing run out of nowhere to reach the final and push Swiatek to three sets. Her efforts were awarded with a jump of 30 spots on the WTA Rankings.
Yardbarker
Andreescu, Bouchard, Stephens and many other WTA stars shine during player party in Guadalajara
Some of the best WTA players are heating up for the 2022 Guadalajara Open that will take place from October 17th until 23rd in Mexico. Before the 2022 Guadalajara Open started, players enjoyed the player party as they had some time to joke around together before becoming warriors on the tennis court. Some players that took the opportunity to show their beauty off court included likes of Bianca Andreescu, Eugenie Bouchard and Sloane Stephens.
wtatennis.com
Swiatek holds off Vekic in San Diego, wins eighth title of season
Iga Swiatek took home her eighth title of the year, fending off a spirited effort by qualifier Donna Vekic on Sunday to prevail 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 to win the San Diego Open. The top seed Swiatek needed 1 hour and 47 minutes to earn the 11th singles title of her career with her tour-leading 64th match-win of the year, the most since Serena Williams won 78 matches in 2013 (including Billie Jean King Cup play).
Yardbarker
"We're in his last years" - Suarez Navarro hints Nadal's retirement
Carla Suarez Navarro enjoyed a lengthy tennis career that ended just recently and she spoke about a lot of topics related to tennis in a recent interview with AS. The 34-years-old Spanish player won two WTA titles in her career when she triumphed in Oeiras in 2014 and in Doha in 2016. In the same year, Carla Suarez Navarro also reached her career-high 6th place in the WTA Rankings. Now, she spoke about her compatriot, Rafael Nadal, who won 22 Grand Slam titles in his career.
tennisuptodate.com
"The plan right now is to play every week" - Auger-Aliassime on his bid to qualify for the ATP Finals
Felix Auger-Aliassime has confirmed he is doing everything in his power to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin. And as the Canadian claimed his second title of the season at the UniCredit Firenze Open last week he strengthened those chances. The 22-year-old defeated JJ Wolf 6-4 6-4 in the final of the ATP 250 event. In doing so he moved ahead of Taylor Fritz to seventh in the points race to qualify for the Finals.
tennisuptodate.com
Biggest Ranking Drops due to Indian Wells including Badosa, Azarenka, Kerber and Basilashvili
Several players experienced a huge drop in ranking today as points from the 2021 Indian Wells got removed today. The 2021 Indian Wells Masters was a specific one as it was played much later in the year as opposed to March when it's usually played. Due to that, we had several players losing quite a bit of points and dropping down in the rankings.
Yardbarker
Watch: Bees stop play in Guadalajara and postpone match between Kvitova and Pera
An interesting situation happened yesterday during the match between Bernarda Pera and Petra Kvitova as a swarm of bees stopped play. Bees only form swarms, as most people are aware when their queen bee is present and this is what happened during a match at the WTA 1000 competition in Guadalajara. During the Pera-Kvitova match, the queen bee landed on top of the umpire's chair, and the rest of the swarm swiftly followed.
tennisuptodate.com
Andreas Seppi denied wildcard for farewell tournament as more spotlight shone on Tennis Napoli Cup
Longtime Italian pro Andreas Seppi retired from tennis abruptly but he did not get a chance to say goodbye in his native Italy. He revealed it in a short statement made on Instagram written in both English and Italian. Seppi explained that he was denied a wild card entry into the main draw as giving it to a retired player would be a 'waste'. The tone of his message clearly indicates his disappointment but the Italian Tennis Federation clearly did not care:
tennisuptodate.com
2022 Tennis Napoli Cup Draw including Carreno-Busta, Berrettini and Musetti
The 2022 Tennis Napoli Cup is the first time the event will be held as it was added this year to fill out the calendar. The event is an ATP 250 event and it's going to cover for the hole left by the Chinese tennis events that have been cancelled this year as well. The event drew a pretty strong field despite Rublev pulling out after winning the Gijon Open on Sunday.
atptour.com
Bellucci Becomes Seventh #NextGenATP Italian Challenger Champion Of 2022
Halys earns Challenger season-leading 43rd match win while triumphing in Ismaning. Italian Mattia Bellucci and Australian Li Tu will never forget this week on the ATP Challenger Tour. Bellucci, 21, advanced through qualifying and dropped just one set en route to claiming the Saint-Tropez Challenger while Tu triumphed at the...
tennisuptodate.com
Eugenie Bouchard wins first match in Guadalajara
It wasn't perfect by Eugenie Bouchard but it was damn good as the Canadian battled past Kayla Day in two sets 7-5 6-3. The first set started off nicely for both players as they were testing out the waters. Neither risked too much and neither allowed too much on serve either. It was just a nice game-by-game flow with Day being the one that break it wide open.
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Andreescu upsets Kvitova; returns to top 50
Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu upset 16th seeded Czech Petra Kvitova in three sets to reach the last 16 at the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday. The Canadian came from a set down to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 to win in two hours and...
tennisuptodate.com
Millman brands Italian Tennis Federation ‘pathetic’ after lack of Seppi wildcard
Australian tennis player voiced support for Andrea Seppi who was not given a chance to say goodbye to tennis on native soil. Seppi recently revealed his retirement from tennis and it's something that many knew was coming but the sudden decision surprised many. Seppi then revealed on social media that he planned on saying goodbye on native soil in Florence or Napoli but both events denied him a wild card entry as the Italian Tennis Federation explained it would have been a 'waste'.
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Kasatkina reaches last 16
Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 7 seed, moved into the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open by defeating Chinese Lin Zhu 6-1, 6-2 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday night. Kasatkina, ranked No 11, will face the winner of the match between Belgian Elise Mertens and Russian Anna...
tennisuptodate.com
2022 Paris Masters Prize Money with €5,415,410 on offer
The 2022 Paris Masters returns with a pretty strong event a huge prize pool that drew some of the best including Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz and more to the city of love. The event is the last ATP 1000 event of the season and the last chance to make a huge push for the ATP Finals. The event is usually packed with all the best as for the best it's a good warm-up for the ATP Finals that come after it.
