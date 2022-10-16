An interesting week of WTA tennis is behind us with several players moving up (Gauff, Vekic) and several going the other way (Badosa, Azarenka). The hugely anticipated WTA event in San Diego came and went and it was a good week of tennis that provided some entertainment and some drama s well. It saw Donna Vekic string together an amazing run out of nowhere to reach the final and push Swiatek to three sets. Her efforts were awarded with a jump of 30 spots on the WTA Rankings.

2 DAYS AGO