Packers Sign Receiver to Practice Squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers filled the open spot on their practice squad by signing receiver Kawaan Baker. He was on the field for Wednesday’s practice. Baker was a seventh-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2021. After spending most of his rookie season on their practice squad, Baker was suspended early in training camp this summer for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. He was allowed to play in the preseason, catching four passes for 44 yards, but had to sit out the first six games of the regular season. With his suspension complete, the Saints released him on Monday.
Eagles Self-Scout Reveals Bigger Issue Than Special Teams or Second-Half Scoring
The Eagles have been the best team in the NFL over the first six games of the season, something validated by being the league’s only remaining unbeaten at 6-0 and through film work. According to Pro Football Focus, which grades 13 different categories each and every week, Philadelphia has...
Falcons CB Darren Hall ‘Stepped Up’ vs. 49ers After Being Thrust Into Spotlight
When the Atlanta Falcons selected San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, they did so with the belief that he could grow into a starting-caliber player in the secondary. Hall was coached in college by Brady Hoke, the brother of Falcons secondary...
Steelers Need Big Play From Three Defenders vs. Dolphins
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't going to get their entire team back in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, so for another week, they need names who many look past to step up. In Week 6's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were a few defenders who stepped...
Colts, Titans Reveal Initial Week 7 Injury Report
The Indianapolis Colts have conjured some momentum as of late, winning their last two contests. Their most recent loss came at home in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, a 24-17 disappointment. Now, the Colts already get their shot at redemption on Sunday as they travel to Nashville to try and get some payback on the Titans in Week 7.
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Earns NFL Honor Following Standout Game vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota's strong showing last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers is the gift that keeps on giving. After having a difficult previous two games in which he went a combined 21 of 44 passing for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Mariota turned in his most efficient performance to date in Atlanta's 28-14 victory over San Francisco, finishing 13 of 14 for 129 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 50 yards and a score on the ground.
Week 7 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
Ja'Marr Chase (7/132/2) was the top-scoring wide receiver last week, lifting his ranking to sixth (40.70 fantasy points behind Stefon Diggs). The top four correction games came from Brandon Aiyuk (8/83/2), Michael Pittman (13/134), Chase Claypool (7/104/1), and JuJu Smith-Schuster (5/113/1). Marquise Brown (5/68) has the lowest output for a top-10 wideout.
Vikings Sign Former Rams, Chiefs OLB Benton Whitley to 53-Man Roster
The Vikings have signed rookie outside linebacker Benton Whitley to their 53-man roster off of the Chiefs' practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday. A spot was open after wide receiver Blake Proehl was waived on Tuesday. Whitley (6'4", 260) attended Holy Cross, an FCS school in Massachusetts. As a...
Commanders WR Curtis Samuel ‘Creates Matchup Problems’ for Opponents
The Washington Commanders' wide receiver corps has arguably been the most impressive position group six games into the season. Terry McLaurin is on pace to catch for over 1,000 yards again and rookie Jahan Dotson leads the team with four touchdowns ... but there's also a lot to like about Curtis Samuel's start to the season.
WR DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds Do Not Practice Wednesday
Despite coming off of a bye week, the Detroit Lions had several members of the roster not participate at practice on Wednesday at the team's Allen Park facility. In the team's first practice ahead of the Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium, running back D'Andre Swift and wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown were spotted participating in individual drills.
Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Buccaneers
NOTE: Mayfield remains listed on the depth chart because he has not officially been ruled out for this week's game. That will be announced sometime later this week. RB: Christian McCaffrey, D'Onta Foreman OR Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear. WR: DJ Moore, Rashard Higgins, Laviska Shenault. WR: Shi Smith, Terrace Marshall...
Dolphins and Trade Deadline Talk
We're now a little less than two weeks away from the NFL trading deadline, which means the Miami Dolphins have to get busy. They need to trade for an offensive lineman, they need to trade for a cornerback, they need to trade for a running back, they need to trade for ... somebody, right?
Lions Select QB Will Levis, DL Bryan Bresee in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
In several early 2023 NFL mock drafts, the Lions are selecting their next franchise quarterback within the first five picks. The Draft Network came out with it's latest 2023 mock draft on Sunday and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 3 overall and at No. 21 overall (via the Rams).
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Not Happy With Being Benched
The Broncos offense has gotten off to a tepid start to the 2022 season with Russell Wilson now at the helm and frustration is building in Denver. Among those particularly displeased by the way his situation is playing out is running back Melvin Gordon, who has seen his usage plummet in recent weeks.
NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Who Do Bills Take in Round 1?
While the Buffalo Bills continue to steamroll through the regular season, there's always someone who has an eye towards the future. The next NFL Draft is just six months away, and the Bills will have a chance to continue building a championship team ... or shoring up a team to defend the Super Bowl title.
Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Expects to Return This Season
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal was a surprise Injured Reserve placement over the weekend, shutting the defensive end down for the time being. However, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Leal expects to return this season. Saunders reports Leal has surgery on his meniscus after aggravating his knee...
Watch: Ja’Marr Chase Mic’d Up For Bengals’ Win Over Saints
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase finished with seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Cincinnati's 30-26 win over New Orleans. Both of Chase's touchdowns came in the second half, including a game winning 60-yard score with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter. He was mic'd...
Zeke ‘Pride’: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Joins Legends Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett in Exclusive Club
Two players in Dallas Cowboys history - just two - have done what Ezekiel Elliott managed to do on Sunday night. The 27-year-old star became just the third Cowboys running back to move past 10,000 career scrimmage yards (10,048 to be exact). In a game that was the classic "tale of two halves," Elliott and the Cowboys' ground game got into its grove against the Eagles.
Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout
BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Bills had just hung more than 552 yards of offense and 38 points on his defense while the offense managed just three points and, as a result, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not happy about it. Tomlin said he is considering changes everywhere following...
‘We Punched Back!’ Cowboys Can’t Overcome Mistakes, Eagles D in Loss: Live Game Updates
The Dallas Cowboys visited inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepared for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. It ended in a 26-17 loss ... and a moment of reflection from coach Mike McCarthy as he summarized the comeback effort.
