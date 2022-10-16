ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs Game Preview

Game 1: Charlotte Hornets (0-0) vs San Antonio Spurs (0-0) After a tumultuous off-season that seemingly wouldn't end, the Charlotte Hornets finally get their 2022-2023 campaign kicked off against the Spurs in San Antonio Wednesday night. The team will be without all-star guard LaMelo Ball to open up the season, but this remains a game they can compete in and win.
Celtics Owner Threatened Jazz Exec If He Stole Asst. Coach

View the original article to see embedded media. Steal one coach from Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, all is well. Try to steal a second, and the gloves are off. During an interview on The Greg Hill Show, Grousbeck talked about how Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge hired former Celtics assistant Will Hardy to be the organization’s new coach and that he wouldn’t allow him to do it twice. Ainge, who stepped down as the Celtics president of basketball operations in 2021 to take the job in Utah, also apparently tried to recruit Boston interim coach Joe Mazzulla before Ime Udoka’s year-long suspension, and Grousbeck wasn’t having it.
Injury Report: Thunder Expected to be Healthy for Season Opener

Oklahoma City opens up their 2022-23 regular season on the road against the Timberwolves. The Thunder’s off-season felt much like last season in terms of injuries racking up at different times. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed all of the Thunders preseason contests with a MCL Sprain while Lu Dort missed multiple...
