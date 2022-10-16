ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SB Nation

Aaron Rodgers is ‘quiet quitting’ on the Packers, and I don’t blame him

There are good teams in the NFL, bad ones, and every striation in between — but no organization looks more disinterested in playing football this season than the Green Bay Packers. Even when this team has been winning it’s in the most bland, uninteresting fashion. Every step of the way, and each week that passes we’re seeing the pride, the bravado, the swagger of the Packers fade, and the loss to the Jets on Sunday was the final rattle. We can call it, time of death approximately 3 p.m. CT, October 16th.
ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur responds to Aaron Rodgers’ demand to simplify Packers offense

There are plenty of reasons for Green Bay Packers fans to feel so concerned about Aaron Rodgers and company. The Packers looked like they were on cruise control during a three-game undefeated run from Weeks 2 to 4 but back-to-back losses to the New York Giants in London and to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field in their last two games suggest that Green Bay is having issues, especially offensively.
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Joking Threat To Packers Teammates

The Green Bay Packers have looked nothing like the team many thought they would be coming into the year, and Aaron Rodgers may have to take matters into his own hands. Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show," the 38-year-old joked that the best way to motivate his struggling offensive line may be restrict the gift-giving this holiday season.
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NBC Sports

Are the Chiefs plotting a run at Odell Beckham, Jr.?

The news broke during Tuesday’s PFT Live that the Chiefs have restructured the contract of tight end Travis Kelce to create some much-needed cap space. Much needed for what?. Chris Simms said he’s heard the Chiefs are thinking about making a run at receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. That would make a ton of sense. Someone is going to get him. It undoubtedly will be a contender. Why not be the contender who gets him, since that means a competitor won’t?
NBC Sports

What makes Warriors' 2021-22 championship rings so unique

At first glance, coach Steve Kerr was stunned by the size of the Warriors' 2021-22 NBA championship rings. "The one thing I noticed is they're handing out medallions now," coach Steve Kerr joked after Golden State's 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. "They're not rings. They're medallions. I don't know how anybody can put that on their finger."
NBC Sports

Cardinals activate DeAndre Hopkins, release Matt Ammendola

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is officially back with the Cardinals. Hopkins’ six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances came to an end after Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and the team announced that Hopkins is back on the 53-man roster Monday. They released kicker Matt Ammendola to make room for Hopkins.
NBC Sports

Saints to make game-time decision on QB; Five players ruled out for Thursday

The Saints aren’t saying who will be starting at quarterback against the Cardinals on Thursday night, but they have announced five players who will be out of action for Week Seven. Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Wednesday that the team will be making a game-time decision about...
NBC Sports

Bill Belichick reflects on N'Keal Harry's failed Patriots tenure

The New England Patriots probably envisioned N'Keal Harry being one of their leading wide receivers at this point in his career. Instead, the Patriots' 2019 first-round draft pick is just trying to get on the field for the Chicago Bears, who acquired Harry from New England for a 2024 seventh-round pick prior to the season.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Demand For Offense

The Green Bay Packers have struggled mightily the past two weeks. With that said, Aaron Rodgers may have a potential solution. On Tuesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said running back Aaron Jones needs more touches on a weekly basis. "We gotta get Aaron Jones the ball more.....
NBC Sports

WATCH: Embiid, Brown share cool pregame moment at Linc

Philadelphia's sports teams are on absolute fire right now. The Phillies are streaking into the NLCS, the Sixers are expected to be contenders when the NBA season begins this week, and the Eagles are the best team in the NFL. The Union are postseason-bound as the best team in the MLS's Eastern Conference. Even the Flyers are winning!
NBC Sports

Ryan Wright is the NFC special teams player of the week

The Vikings moved to 5-1 with their 24-16 victory over the Dolphins in Week Six, getting some significant contributions from the special teams unit. Now rookie punter Ryan Wright has been named NFC special teams player of the week. Wright punted 10 times in the victory with six downed inside...
NBC Sports

Why Warriors shouldn't be punished for rewarding proficiency

SAN FRANCISCO – Thirty names sit atop the organizational chart of NBA teams, and the one thing each name has in common is tremendous wealth. What they do with it is an individual decision. Some like the cachet of ownership. Some like authority. Some like the riches. Some like...
NBC Sports

Why Klay's perfect Loon nickname 'means a lot' to Dubs big man

When Klay Thompson gives you a nickname, it’s almost a guarantee it will stick. Thompson dubbed Warriors center Kevon Looney the perfect moniker last season after Loon’s historic 22-rebound performance in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies. "Kevon Looajuwon." And several months later,...
NBC Sports

Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake

Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
