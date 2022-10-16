Entire town braces to go underwater with residents told it's now TOO LATE to leave and the defence force called in to help as huge rain system smashes Australia - here's what you need to know

Another massive rain band is about to unleash on Australia's east coast with four states in the firing line, as thousands of homes are threatened by floodwaters in Victoria.

The rain band will form on Monday evening, stretching from Central Australia to South Australia before moving eastwards, targeting NSW and Queensland by Wednesday and then lashing Tasmania by Friday.

The system is also set to cause even more challenges for Victoria, where devastating floods have damaged thousands of homes.

'There is another challenge coming later this week,' explained Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. 'We've still got the Murray to peak.

'A number of communities haven't peaked yet and we're going to get more rain off that higher base so that's going to present really significant challenges.'

The state government has announced a $351million flood recovery package to help clean-up efforts in Victoria, with $165million to be spent on emergency road repairs.

The heaviest rainfall is set to strike northern NSW and southern and central Queensland, with up to 100mm forecast in some areas.

Meteorologists predict the Macintyre River around Goondiwindi on the Queensland-NSW border could also see another flood event.

In Sydney, rainfalls of up to 10mm are predicted from Monday to Friday. Brisbane will be hit with showers of up to 10mm and 15mm on Friday and Saturday. Showers of up to 10mm are also forecast in Melbourne on Thursday and Friday.

Rescue workers (pictured) use a dinghy to rescue people from floodwaters in Maribyrnong

Shepparton locals spent the weekend preparing sandbags as the Goulburn River peaked

Hussain Daulat hugs his son Noyan at the edge of a flooded park in Shepparton on Monday

A worker is seen hosing mud from the footpath outside homes in Maribyrnong on Monday

Weatherzone meteorologist Andrew Schmidt said a slow-moving, low pressure system and trough will gain moisture as it travels to the east coast later this week.

He said the system would bring widespread rain and storms to South Australia on Tuesday before moving east to Queensland and western and eastern parts of NSW.

Mr Schmidt said while Victoria would dodge most of this system, a second, faster- moving trough would bring even more rain to the state's north over the weekend.

He told Daily Mail Australia these regions would see at least 30mm over 24 hours in bad news for areas already saturated by last week's rainfall.

The widespread rain and storms will dump moisture on NSW's slopes and plains on Thursday, and increase the risk of more riverine flooding across the state.

Mr Schmidt explained that some communities in northern Victoria will remain under flood threat to four to six weeks before the water recedes and filters away through catchments - with some of the water heading inland or out to the ocean.

He said with climate drivers indicating the east coast will experience wetter than average conditions this summer, there would likely be more rainfall events as embattled residents continue clean-up efforts.

Residents have been sheltering at the Shepparton Showground amid the heavy rain in Victoria

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, travelling to flood-hit western NSW on Monday, warned bumper wheat, fruit and vegetable crops in Victoria's food basin have been affected

FLOODING IN NORTHERN VICTORIA:

AREAS TOLD TO EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY:

Echuca and Echuca Village, Bunbartha and Charlton

AREAS TOLD TO MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND:

Campaspe River downstream of Rochester, Fairy Dell, Koyuga and Kanyapella South.

Lake Eppalock to Barnadown and Loddon Weir to Kerang.

Avoca River to Charlton Town.

Murray River downstream of Tocumwal to Barham.

Seven Creeks downstream of Euroa.

Broken River downstream of Casey Weir and Goulburn River downstream of Shepparton.

AREAS TOO LATE TO LEAVE:

Shepparton, Mooroopna, Orrvale, Murchison, Kialla West, Murchison.

Early on Monday morning, residents in Shepparton, Orrvale, Murchison and Mooroopna were told it was too late to leave their flooded communities.

The river reached 11.88 metres on Sunday and continued to rise overnight, with major flooding expected when it hits its peak on Monday at 12.2 metres.

This is higher than the river's flood level of 12.09 recorded back in 1974.

Early on Monday in Echuca, residents and holiday-makers were being told to immediately leave amid concerns people could become stranded by floodwaters.

The flood-ravaged town is expected to be hit by two flood peaks, one by Tuesday and another later in the week.

Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said communities such as Echuca along the Murray River could be under flood threat for four to six weeks, with workers and volunteers preparing for a long campaign.

Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said modelling indicated more than 9000 homes were inundated in Victoria's north and about 34,000 homes across the state could be inundated or isolated.

'It's quite likely we'll see a flood peak happen and waters recede, followed by another peak as different river systems come together,' he told the ABC.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, travelling to flood-hit western NSW on Monday, warned bumper wheat, fruit and vegetable crops in Victoria's food basin have been affected and it would inevitably lead to rising prices.

Flood damaged belongings outside houses in Maribyrnong in Melbourne on Monday

Residents in Maribyrnong (pictured) have already commenced clean-up efforts after floods as the state government announces a $351million flood recovery package

'The impact will feed into higher prices, most unfortunately at a time when inflation has already been rising,' he told ABC Radio Melbourne.

The Goulburn River at Shepparton has risen overnight to 12.05 metres, with major flooding expected on Monday morning at 12.1m.

That is higher than the 1974 flood level of 12.09m, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

Images show buildings in the middle of town surrounded by a vast inland sea of brown muddy water and residents using sandbags to protect properties.

Mr Crisp said 56 requests for rescues were made overnight in Mooroopna and Shepparton.

Hundreds of homes in the area have been flooded along with another 800 to 900 homes in Rochester, where a 71-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of his home on Saturday.

Images from the flood-ravaged township of Shepparton, northern Victoria, showed residents wading through the ravaged town in knee-high muddy water and preparing sandbags

It is estimated about 9,000 residents are currently affected by the flooding in northern Victoria (pictured, clean-up efforts in Maribyrnong, northern Victoria, on Saturday)

Floodwaters have receded in Maribyrnong, northern Victoria, where police confirmed an unoccupied house was looted on Monday morning.

It is believed a man wearing high-vis and a face covering entered the flood-hit home and stole items, before fleeing in a car with another two men waiting inside.

Melbourne Water has been directed to carry out a review of Flemington Racecourse's levee wall to determine whether it contributed to the flooding of properties in Maribyrnong and Kensington.

The Loddon River at Kerang is expected to peak on Tuesday and into Wednesday, with levels similar to the record-breaking January 2011 floods.

Kerang will remain isolated by floodwaters for a week amid forecasts the Loddon River will peak on Wednesday or Thursday.

A warning has also been issued for the Wimmera River, with Horsham residents warned major flooding is possible on Monday and into Tuesday.

Local residents walk through a flooded street in Shepparton on Sunday

Victorians and their beloved pets have been taking shelter in their cars at the Shepparton Showground after the region was overwhelmed by floodwaters over the weekend

People in Victoria's north have been told to move to higher ground as the flood crisis worsens

The Campaspe River at Barnadown, Rochester Town and Echuca peaked on Monday morning with major flooding occurring - higher than in 2011.

The Victorian State Emergency Service has received more than 4750 calls for help, including more than 500 flood rescue requests, since Wednesday when heavy rainfall lashed the state.

Disaster recovery payments have been made available to residents in 23 local government areas and a 250-bed camp will open at the former Mickleham COVID-19 quarantine facility.

About 100 ADF personnel have been deployed to help with evacuations and sandbagging.

Dozens of schools were closed across the state on Monday, including almost 50 in the northeast, almost 30 in the northwest and seven in the southwest. Early childhood services were also closed.

The Victorian health department has warned of the increased risk of bacterial outbreaks such as leptospirosis, which is caused when people come into contact with the urine of infected animals and can occur after flooding events.

A colossal rain bomb will strike Sydney as residents in northern Victoria brace for even more record-breaking floods (pictured, wet weather in Sydney earlier this month)

Residents have already commenced clean-up efforts in Maribyrnong after a weekend of rain

Australian Defence Force personnel (pictured) load residents' cars with sandbags amid floods in Shepparton, Victoria Australia, October 16, 2022

In the last 24 hours, the SES has undertaken 146 flood rescues, with the majority of calls coming from the Shepparton area (pictured, residents shelter at the Shepparton showground)

More than 350 roads are expected to remain closed in Victoria's flood-affected areas and about 6000 properties are without power (pictured, a resident paddles through Shepparton)

Residents in Shepparton, Orrvale, Murchison and Mooroopna have been told it was too late to leave their communities (pictured, a flooded BP petrol station in Shepparton)

In northwest Tasmania, almost 100 properties have been damaged by flooding as Bass Strait ferry sailings resume after being cancelled due to rising rivers.

Significant floodwaters will continue to subside in coming days following record rainfall across the top half of the island state last week.

The State Emergency Service has to date identified damage to 53 homes, 18 businesses and 21 community facilities, as well as bridges and roads.

Acting director Leon Smith said the information would be further assessed and used to plan recovery efforts.

Watch and act emergency warnings remained in place on Monday morning for parts of the South Esk River in the north.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has visited flood-affected areas with Premier Daniel Andrews, where up to 9,000 people are estimated to be impacted (pictured, a street in Maribyrnong, an inner-city suburb in Melbourne

Meanwhile, Spirit of Tasmania passenger sailings between Melbourne and Devonport in northwest Tasmania resumed on Monday.

They were cancelled on Thursday when the port of Devonport was closed to commercial operations ahead of flooding in the Mersey River.

Spirit of Tasmania chief executive Bernard Dwyer said additional sailings had been scheduled this week to clear a backlog of booked travellers.

Dozens of roads remain closed, with photos on social media showing boulders blocking Poatina Road in the Western Tiers.

The state's Great Lakes region registered 398 millimetres of rain in 30 hours when parts were lashed by wet weather from Wednesday to Friday.

THE WEATHER FORECAST IN YOUR CITY

SYDNEY

Monday: Showers. Min 14. Max 20.

Tuesday: Shower or two. Min 14. Max 21.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Min 15. Max 23.

Thursday: Showers increasing. Min 17 Max 23

MELBOURNE

Monday: Mostly sunny. Min 6. Max 17.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Min 6. Max 21.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Min 9. Max 23.

Thursday: Shower or two. Min 11. Max 22

PERTH

Monday: Partly cloudy. Min 11. Max 22.

Tuesday: Sunny. Min 9. Max 25.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Min 12. Max 31.

Thursday: Late shower or two. Min 13 Max 23

ADELAIDE

Monday: Mostly sunny. Min 11. Max 23.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Min 15. Max 23.

Wednesday: Shower or two. Min 15. Max 23.

Thursday: Showers. Min 15. Max 23

HOBART

Monday: Shower or two. Min 7. Max 15.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Min 6. Max 20.

Wednesday: Sunny. Min 9. Max. 23.

Thursday: Cloudy. Min 9 Max 18. CANBERRA

Monday: Partly cloudy. Min 7. Max 17.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Min 7. Max 20.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Min 9. Max 24.

Thursday: Showers. Min 12. Max 21.

BRISBANE

Monday: Showers. Min 17. Max 25.

Tuesday: Shower or two. Min 18. Max 25.

Wednesday: Showers. Min 18. Max 24.

Thursday: Shower or two. Min 18. Max 25.